40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

by

Some jokes don’t need a setup; they just exist, quietly waiting for that split second when everything clicks. That’s exactly where Vaughan Tomlinson thrives. His one-panel cartoons don’t shout for attention or rely on overcomplicated ideas. Instead, they slip in gently, catch you off guard, and leave you smiling before you even realize why.

At first glance, his work feels almost too simple—clean lines, minimal detail, no unnecessary noise. But then the twist lands. A small shift in perspective, a subtle visual cue, and suddenly the whole scene flips into something clever, strange, or unexpectedly funny. It’s that balance between understated and absurd that makes his cartoons so satisfying to look at.

More info: Instagram

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

Image source: vaughantomlinson

What really makes Tomlinson’s humor stick is how easily it plays with the familiar. Everyday situations, modern habits, random observations—he takes things you recognize instantly and nudges them just far enough to feel ridiculous. The result is that perfect pause where your brain catches up… followed by a laugh that feels earned.

Another thing worth noticing is how much he achieves with so little. There’s no heavy dialogue, no over-explaining, just a clear idea and the confidence to let it speak for itself. He trusts the viewer to connect the dots, which makes each punchline land a bit sharper.

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

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40 New Comics By Vaughan Tomlinson That Capture Relatable Moments In Modern Life

Image source: vaughantomlinson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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