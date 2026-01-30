51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

When you think of old paintings, your mind may wander to an image with a somber, stiff tone. It’s likely because most of the surviving pieces are religious, creating an impression that this type of artwork often carries a serious vibe. 

What most people don’t see is the vibrant and humorous side, which you will see in the following images. They instantly break the impression of this supposedly restrained form of visual expression, making them extra funny

Check out this list to see what we mean, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 This Dog Or Cat ?

I stumbled across this beauty today and needless to say, I like it’s eyes and lips.

Image source: caucasianwankster

#2 Interesting Medieval Painting

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: medievalists.net

#3 What Is This?

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: I_Am_Exaybachay

In recent years, experts have begun challenging the “dark and gloomy” reputation that has long been associated with medieval art. In an article for The Conversation, academics José Alberto Moráis Morán and María Dolores Teijer Pablos began to dispel this notion by mentioning the colorful interiors of the Old Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City. 

#4 This Painting Of An Absolute Unit

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: thegreatesttrash

#5 4-Year-Old Girl With Cat And Fish

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Jacob Gerritsz

#6 Welcome To My Delightful Spread

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

According to Pablos and Morán, the original basilica, built around 326 to 333 AD on the orders of the Roman emperor Constantine, had large windows that made the entire space feel bright and airy. 

The building also had marble mosaics and textiles, which ultimately proves that medieval architecture’s reputation for being “dark and sinister” was purely a myth.

#7 Flower Piece With Cat And Mousetrap

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Abraham Mignon

#8 This Cat Has Seen Things

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: FruitLoops8

#9 This Cat Is A Mood?

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Psycho3333

“Many buildings of the early Middle Ages were painted in bright colours, though the passage of time has erased these fragile murals,” Pablos and Morán wrote. 

As for artwork, both academics referred to the color restoration of the Amiens Cathedral in France. Pablos and Morán pointed out the “striking” shades of red and blue on the sculptures to prove that Medieval art was “colorful and lively.”

#10 Singing Angels

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Jan van Eyck

#11 Dispute Of St. Catherine With The Philosophers

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Anonymous

#12 Le Chat D’ostende

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: George Catlin

Some view Medieval art as odd, including author Olivia Swarthout. She even started a social media account aptly named “Weird Medieval Guys,” showing the peculiarities of the genre. As of this posting, the account has more than 600,000 followers (and counting). 

“What makes them funny is often a juxtaposition of expression and situation, plus the medieval setting,” Swarthout told the Guardian in a 2012 interview, noting that her pieces are about giving something where people can say, “That reminds me of myself.”

#13 Scheibler Armorial

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: UAnimals

#14 “For Small Creatures Such As We The Vastness Is Bearable Only Through Love”

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: igneousink

#15 Salome Dancing

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Tony Harriso

For Swarthout, it’s all about capturing the essence of the time period through its many imperfections, which she believes makes such images a hit with many people. 

“There’s so much contained in this art – and particularly in the fact that a lot of it isn’t all that well-executed or approached with the artistic precision that we’re familiar with – that actually tells us so much about medieval life,” she explained.

#16 Devil Bearing Jesus

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: archaeologyart

#17 Saint-Lifard

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Jean Bourdichon

#18 Spotted This Guy At The Gemäldegalerie In Berlin Last Year, He Looks Like A Grumpy Old Man

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: licorice_pudding7

#19 Book Of Hours

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: The Morgan Library Museum

#20 The Dream Of The Three Wise Men

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Anonymous

#21 Leo Flores

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: es_patrimonio

#22 Medieval Partytime

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: medievalists.net

#23 Turns Out Elden Ring Is Historically Accurate!

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: michal_jan

#24 Dog Treating A Bedridden Cat For “Melancholy” (Source Unknown, CA. 12th Century)

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: reddit user

#25 What Is Making Him So Sad?

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#26 Perna (Oyster) – Miniature From Folio 108v From Der Naturen Bloeme (Kb Ka 16)

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Jacob van Maerlant

#27 This Was Part Of A Manuscript Written By Jean Mansel In France 1454

I wonder why cats always looked so weird in medieval drawings.

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: CamilaCazzy

#28 (Internal Dialogue) I’m Not Fat I’m Just Big Boned

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: igneousink

#29 He Is Handsome He Is Grace He Has A Little Bit Of That Monday Face

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: igneousink

#30 “But This Is My Emotional Support Lobster!!” Said Gilbert, Defensively

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: igneousink

#31 Giving Your Cat Their Medicine

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#32 Captivity Of Jeholachin King Of Israel

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Ernest William Tristram

#33 Just Get In The Pot, Brian

Apocalypse de S. Jean, en français. Gallica BnF.

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: reddit.com

#34 A Hound Riding On A Rabbit And A Rabbit Riding On A Snail Battle With Shields And Lances

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Yates Thompson

#35 What?

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Français 146

#36 Quentin Matsys – A Grotesque Old Woman

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source:  Quinten Metsys

#37 A Depiction Of A Leopard In The 12th-Century Aberdeen Bestiary

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: University of Aberdeen

#38 Two Fishermen On An Aspidochelone, C. 1270

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Unknown French illuminator

#39 Elephants From The Rochester Bestiary

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: British Library

#40 Augustine Of Hippo

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: The Morgan Library Museum

#41 Book Of Hours

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: The Morgan Library Museum

#42 Egmont Breviary

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: The Morgan Library Museum

#43 Benedictine Monk With Wine As A Morning Drink

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Eduard von Grützner

#44 “You Must Have Scared Him, Cupcake Is Usually So Friendly”. St Martha And The Tarasque

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Jean Colombe, reddit.com

#45 Fresco Cycle Featuring Scenes From The Life Of St. Martin Of Tours, Chapel In The Lower Church Of San Francesco In Assisi, Scene

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source:  Simone Martini

#46 Snail Attack

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: kellyaevans.com

#47 Combat Between Carnival And Lent

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Pieter Brueghel the Elder

#48 John The Fearless

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: Jean Malouel

#49 This Isn’t The Reincarnation I Requested

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: igneousink

#50 Cat In His New Coat

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: UnicornAmalthea_

#51 The Feast Of The Bean King

51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant

Image source: RickSteves

