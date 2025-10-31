“Netflix Gotta Add A Comment Section”: 103 October Tweets That Had No Business Being This Hilarious

Crafting a good social media post is harder than it might seem. Just browse your feed, you’ll quickly come to the realization that most of the things people put out there for millions to see are, at best, drafts and, at worst, should have never seen the light of day.

There are a lot of very good reasons to not go on Twitter (now called X, one of those reasons), so we’ve gone to the effort of finding some of the best, most hilarious posts of October from there. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comment section down below.

#1

Image source: catsbeingweirds

#2

Image source: hieireen

#3

Image source: BigPenny_

#4

Image source: sidefeta

#5

Image source: asharoraa

#6

Image source: hoesluvzaheer

#7

Image source: kristabellerina

#8

Image source: GianmarcoSoresi

#9

Image source: magic__aura

#10

Image source: Demeter_Erinia

#11

Image source: Arealmfngl

#12

Image source: Lerin_OG

#13

Image source: amore_orless

#14

Image source: allholls

#15

Image source: aubreystrobel

#16

Image source: ira_xu

#17

Image source: lushtrae

#18

Image source: reallygordon

#19

Image source: octopuscaveman

#20

Image source: Iamivy05

#21

Image source: AmberRayz

#22

Image source: sirhighbreed

#23

Image source: hoeitskia

#24

Image source: Mill_Ann_Doh

#25

Image source: imsecsee

#26

Image source: hagnosticism

#27

Image source: quesadaaa_

#28

Image source: punishedgarage

#29

Image source: cessonmute

#30

Image source: materealgowrl

#31

Image source: MelonGod77e

#32

Image source: hoodfarquaad

#33

Image source: rlycuteguy

#34

Image source: IceTitan80

#35

Image source: quesadaaa_

#36

Image source: autisticsidon

#37

Image source: ThomasonTown

#38

Image source: deloisivete

#39

Image source: yohjimane

#40

Image source: Bubola

#41

Image source: KylePlantEmoji

#42

Image source: harryallsac2

#43

Image source: kkiciato

#44

Image source: _Gottalovezik

#45

Image source: deeore5

#46

Image source: blondehotcoffee

#47

Image source: FishFryShawty

#48

Image source: hexprax

#49

Image source: wowzowee

#50

Image source: naiiboxd

#51

Image source: tenthousund

#52

Image source: janepire

#53

Image source: adalgggg

#54

Image source: humanxmaybe

#55

Image source: glutenfreeperc

#56

Image source: jonathanbfine

#57

Image source: ellesep

#58

Image source: Dexerto

#59

Image source: vixeias

#60

Image source: sillystu4u

#61

Image source: TotallyAllen

#62

Image source: tapptastical

#63

Image source: meishato

#64

Image source: i_zzzzzz

#65

Image source: fwlaroiski

#66

Image source: mochi_byte0

#67

Image source: c0mmandderr

#68

Image source: arigldd

#69

Image source: megannn_lynne

#70

Image source: garshmo

#71

Image source: soleiljolina

#72

Image source: satyrfoo

#73

Image source: marnieapologist

#74

Image source: tallboythinlegs

#75

Image source: CIAhrtattackgun

#76

Image source: violentfemz

#77

Image source: HoleAndOates

#78

Image source: MattieTimmer

#79

Image source: AlsikkanTV

#80

Image source: pourfairelevide

#81

Image source: trulymuz

#82

Image source: agraybee

#83

Image source: jestermaxxing

#84

Image source: rorydirt

#85

Image source: hashjenni

#86

Image source: sumivibesss

#87

Image source: dieworkwear

#88

Image source: el__presidente0

#89

Image source: ced_jayy

#90

Image source: satelliteangeI

#91

Image source: sighswoon

#92

Image source: skooookum

#93

Image source: luv2clomp

#94

Image source: clementineultra

#95

Image source: boyar_dad

#96

Image source: basithladoo

#97

Image source: Schaffrillas

#98

Image source: discomystic_

#99

Image source: NealGardner_

#100

Image source: fiilmzone

#101

Image source: other_st_nick

#102

Image source: vidsthatgohard

#103

Image source: anisataylivia

Patrick Penrose
