82 Odd And Funny Names For Groups Of Animals That Sound Like A Joke

Some animals live in groups, as opposed to wandering in solitude, so they can protect themselves from dangers lurking around every corner. Each group has its own quirks in how it runs things in its community, which, of course, calls for a different name. People have taken the creative liberty to come up with them, which aren’t always as scientific or serious as we might imagine. For example, a group of jays is called a party, while a community of clams is called a bed.

More strange yet funny names of groups of animals are awaiting you in the list below, courtesy of our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote those that you think are the most fitting!

#1 Pandas

An embarrassment of pandas.

#2 Kittens

A kindle of kittens.

#3 Mice

A mischief of mice.

#4 Ducks

A dropping of ducks.

#5 Hummingbirds

A bouquet of hummingbirds.

#6 Elephants

A memory of elephants.

#7 Flamingos

A flamboyance of flamingos.

#8 Wombats

A wisdom of wombats.

#9 Hyenas

A cackle of hyenas.

#10 Ferrets

A business of ferrets.

#11 Owls

A parliament of owls.

#12 Giraffes

A tower of giraffes.

#13 Jaguars

A shadow or a leap of jaguars.

#14 Lemurs

A conspiracy of lemurs.

#15 Moles

A labor of moles.

#16 Ravens

An unkindness of ravens

#17 Pugs

A grumble of pugs.

#18 Martens

A richness of martens.

#19 Wildebeest

A confusion of wildebeest.

#20 Geese

A gaggle of geese.

#21 Wild Cats

A destruction of wild cats.

#22 Frogs

An army of frogs.

#23 Flies

A business of flies.

#24 Oysters

A bed of oysters.

#25 Hedgehogs

A prickle of hedgehogs.

#26 Hippopotamuses

A bloat of hippopotamuses.

#27 Zebras

A dazzle of zebras.

#28 Otters

A raft of otters.

#29 Polar Bears

An aurora of polar bears.

#30 Goldfish

A troubling of goldfish.

#31 Snails

A walk of snails.

#32 Rhinoceroses

A stubbornness (or a crash) of rhinoceroses.

#33 Foxes

A leash, skulk, or earth of foxes.

#34 Goats

A tribe or a trip of goats.

#35 Alligators

A congregation of alligators.

#36 Camels

A caravan of camels.

#37 Cheetahs

A coalition of cheetahs.

#38 Crows

A murder of crows.

#39 Eagles

A convocation of eagles.

#40 Jellyfish

A smack of jellyfish.

#41 Rooks

A building of rooks.

#42 Toads

A knot of toads.

#43 Sharks

A shiver of sharks.

#44 Crickets

A concerto of crickets.

#45 Squirrels

A scurry of squirrels.

#46 Rattlesnakes

A rhumba of rattlesnakes.

#47 Apes

A shrewdness of apes.

#48 Cats

A clowder, pounce, or glaring of cats.

#49 Dogs

A litter (puppies), pack (wild), or cowardice (curs) of dogs.

#50 Donkeys

A pace of donkeys.

#51 Elk

A gang of elk.

#52 Gorillas

A troop or a band of gorillas.

#53 Kangaroos

A troop or a mob of kangaroos.

#54 Lions

A pride or a sawt of lions.

#55 Pigs

A drift, drove, sounder, team, or passel of pigs.

#56 Porcupines

A prickle of porcupines.

#57 Tigers

An ambush or a streak of tigers.

#58 Caterpillars

An army of caterpillars.

#59 Dolphins

A pod of dolphins.

#60 Parrots

A pandemonium or company of parrots.

#61 Penguins

A colony, muster, parcel, or rookery of penguins.

#62 Salamanders

A maelstrom of salamanders.

#63 Swans

A bevy, game, or wedge of swans.

#64 Vultures

A venue of vultures.

#65 Buzzards

A wake of buzzards.

#66 Hawks

A cast, kettle (in flight), or boil (two or more spiraling in the air) of hawks.

#67 Sparrows

A host of sparrows.

#68 Woodpeckers

A descent of woodpeckers.

#69 Snakes

A nest of snakes, vipers.

#70 Fish

Fish in general: a draft, nest, run, school or shoal

#71 Squid

An audience of squid.

#72 Crabs

A consortium of crabs.

#73 Hares

A husk of hares.

#74 Badgers

A cete or a colony of badgers.

#75 Buffalo

A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo.

#76 Porpoises

A pod, school, herd, or turmoil of porpoises.

#77 Wolves

A pack, rout, or route (when in movement) of Wolves.

#78 Turkeys

A rafter, gang, or posse of turkeys.

#79 Bitterns

S sedge of bitterns.

#80 Herons

A sedge or a siege of herons.

#81 Mallards

A sord (in flight) or brace of mallards.

#82 Cobras

A quiver of cobras.

