The Difference Between Moms And Dads Captured in These 58 Pics

For a duo to effectively function as one unit, its members don’t have to be exactly alike (if it’s even possible to have two identical people). Whether you look at Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen or Batman and Robin, complementary strengths are often the key to their success. The same goes for parents!

Online, we’ve found loads of pictures of moms and dads raising their kids in different ways, each trying to give them a rich, balanced childhood. So we decided to compile the sweetest and funniest examples into a fresh new list.

#1 Just Being A Dad

Image source: HeyjonA

#2 Mums vs. Dads

Image source: Tucko29

#3 Birthday Wishes: Mom vs. Dad

Image source: michellenguyn

#4 Came Home To This. How Long Do You Guys Think I Have And What Should I Do With All This Free Time?

Image source: will_never_know

#5 Nothing Quite Like A Little Quality Father Son Time

Image source: dad190, UchihaDivergent

#6 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

Image source: JestarAuthor

#7 There’s Two Different Kinds Of Parents

Yes, my parents’ names are still “Mommy” and “Daddy” in my phone.

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Peaceful Idealism vs. Danger And Carnage

Image source: flarup

#9 Mom vs. Dad. As Simple As Cutting The Banana. And The Kids Refuse To Eat The Dads Version

Image source: samina.ahsan

#10 Mom vs. Dad

Image source: iam_william21

#11 Mom vs. Dad. Two Mornings A Week My Husband Drops The Kids Off At Nursery And School, And It’s Easy To Spot What Days He Drops Off Just By Looking At Avalines Hair

Image source: karolineostberg

#12 Mom’s Ig vs. Dad’s Instagram

Image source: Cey_theVirgo

#13 How My Mom Wraps Presents vs. How My Dad Wraps Presents

Image source: Eroz333

#14 Kids Taking A Picture With Mom vs. Kids Taking A Picture With Dad. All I Want Is One Good Picture With My Kids. Yet Dad Gets One Every Time

Image source: momtimeonadime

#15 Quality Time

Image source: kri.maty

#16 My Favourite Picture Of My Dad And I. The Expression On My Mom’s Face Was Probably A Lot Different Than My Dad’s

Image source: reddit.com

#17 How Mom vs. Dad Looks After The Child

Image source: alenapahomenko1

#18 Mom’s Cooking vs. Dad’s Cooking

Image source: say_me0w, spooky-ufo

#19 Dad vs. Mom With A Baby

Image source: feistyfran2

#20 Mom And Dad Inspired, What I Asked For vs. What I Got For A Tattoo

Image source: Godzira-r32

#21 Not Mastered Walking Yet But Flying? Nailed It

Image source: minijapenglish, minijapenglish

#22 Dad Texts vs. Mom Texts. I Thought This Was Funny And Adorable In The Way My Mom And Dad Text Me, Following One Of My Final Exams, And I Wanted To Share

Image source: Taylorgold12

#23 Dad Level 9000 – Not Mom-Approved Way To Transport His Sleepy Kid

Image source: EnhancedIrrelevance

#24 The Difference Between Photos With Mom vs. Dad

Image source: elegantreflectionsphoto_mo

#25 Fell Asleep On My Shoulders

Image source: HonkAYedi

#26 Wife Gave Birth Last Week, And This Is The First Time I’ve Been Able To Play, Rate My “New Dad” Setup

Image source: Firesplinter9757

#27 Difference In Moms And Dads

Image source: dumdumdidday42

#28 Oh Dad

Image source: xdShish

#29 “I Can’t Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes” – The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

Image source: cturn3r

#30 Mom: Feeds Him 637438 Times, Snuggles, Burps, Feeds Again, Rocks, Reads A Bedtime Story, Finally Gets Him Down

Dad sits in a rocking chair and starts rocking… 5 minutes later, “I think he’s out.”

Image source: missw88

#31 Mom Pics vs. Dad Pics. Every Time

Image source: geenarae_

#32 My Parents Are Celebrating Their 30th In Estes Park. Mom Is Loving It. Dad Is Doing His Best

Image source: taylorguitar13

#33 The Photo My Dad Took Versus The Photo My Mom Took.

Only horrified because the corner had already tried to pierce my skull and wanted to make sure it didn’t stab me in the eye! Lolol
For being made out of cardboard, the thing hurts

Image source: MildlyOblivious

#34 My Mom vs. My Dad. They Always Be Asking Me To Send Them Pics Of Their Granddaughter

Image source: Hour_Ad_7591

#35 The Difference Between Moms And Dads

She recently sneezed and farted at the same time for the first time ever. It was a riot.

Image source: Hey_HoofHearted

#36 Moms Gone, Dads In Charge Of Supper

Image source: OneOfTheDads

#37 My Dad “Fixing Things”

After almost fifty years, you’d think I’d have seen it all when it comes to my Dad fixing stuff, and yet he still manages to surprise me…

Image source: jarossco

#38 Photos Mom Takes vs. Photos Dad Takes

Image source: alicia_stach_

#39 Me When My Dad Is Visiting vs. Me When My Mom Is Visiting

Image source: RealJMorandini

#40 Y’all, This Cracks Me Up… I Took Carson’s First Day Pictures Yesterday Because I Leave So Early In The Mornings

That’s the picture on the left, then there’s today, when Dad was getting her ready. I can’t!

Image source: laureneli09

#41 When Mom Asks For A Picture vs. Dad

Image source: whathappenedinhere

#42 When Mom Gives A Haircut vs. When Dad Does The Same

Image source: rudraksh_adhiroh

#43 Lazy Sunday Morning Mom vs. Dad Edition

The tale of two sides of the same couch.
Mom: no one believes in personal space. Hot coffee cooling on the counter. Watching baby shark for the 8 millionth time
Dad: watching the iPad with headphones, hot coffee, lap free.

Image source: jenboyer0628

#44 When Mom Helps With A Gingerbread House, And When Dad Helps With A Gingerbread House

Image source: jillymichys

#45 How Scarlett’s Hair Towel Is Supposed To Look vs. How Her Dad Put It On Her Head

Image source: carissa.j.lange

#46 Too Cute

Image source: simplycarmenelisa

#47 Mom Life vs. Dad Life

Image source: Jennycel16

#48 My Attempt At Babysitting

Image source: daedalus_78

#49 My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It

Image source: ParttimePeepingTom

#50 This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE

Image source: BlueWolf7695

#51 Dads Never Overcomplicate Things

Image source: leprasorium

#52 How My Mom Takes Photos vs. How My Dad Takes Photos

Image source: _ara_hori_

#53 The Difference Between Moms Swaddle And Dads Swaddle. It’ll Do Right?

Image source: ryanbjarnason

#54 Mom vs. Dad

Image source: hiyan_bhalodia

#55 Motherhood vs. Fatherhood

Image source: karenmcgaughnea

#56 Fatherhood

Image source: i_eat_worlds

#57 Mom vs. Dad Moment Happened. I Gotta Give Loic The Effort For Using My Toque To Keep His Baby Girl Warm

Image source: emilyabais

#58 Mom vs. Dad. I’m Not Saying I’m Better Than Morten At Feeding Lucas… But The Picture Probably Says It All

Image source: mirnesaahrenkiel

