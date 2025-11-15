50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

by

As the world enters the 10th year of economic growth, the American middle class is shrinking, stagnating, and becoming less secure. This comes as somewhat paradoxical since most Americans consider themselves to be middle-class. In a Pew survey, only 10 percent of Americans revealed that they consider themselves lower-class and a single 1 percent thought they were upper-class.

So all the economics, politics and whatnot aside, we are about to make a simple test to determine if you indeed belong to the somewhat sought-after middle class. Take your payslips back to the drawer, ‘cause we are about to scroll through the collection of memes that poke fun at middle-class households and people living in them.

Some people cringe and laugh, while others may feel personally attacked, or even insulted, so hey, it’s not me, it’s you who said they wanted to participate in a middle-class party! Thanks to the widely popular ‘Middle Class Fancy’ Instagram account which has 2.4M followers, there’s a lot of good ones to keep us entertained. Psst! More hilarious middle-class memes await in our previous post.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | MiddleClassFancy.com

#1 Nothing Like A Good Frolic

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: itsMalikEl

#2 Nice Going Mautice

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: mo87mo87, mo87mo87

#3 Ope, You Guys Ready To Rock N Roll?

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#4 Do Better

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: Stremlau5, Conor Stremlau

#5 What About Shiny Rocks?

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: Mothernetic

#6 Good Soup

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#7 The Dad Signal

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#8 Worth It

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#9 So Brave

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#10 My Idiot Butler Keeps Getting Stuck On A Ledge

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: MNateShyamalan, MNateShyamalan

#11 Cinnamons

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#12 Silly Goose Alert

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#13 Comedy Gold

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#14 Hope You Had A Nice Weekend, Bill

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#15 Mayonaise

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#16 He Was A Little Buzzed When He Bought It

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#17 Happy Hour

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: tjkilbride

#18 I Didn’t Ask For This Rick. I Don’t Care About Your New Gutters

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#19 Tell Aunt Tammy To Delete The Facebook Prayer Chain

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#20 I’m Not Like Other Girls

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#21 I Have A Chair I Have A Chair

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#22 10 Rolls = 737 Rolls

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#23 Too Blessed To Be Stressed

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#24 Babe Have You Seen My Columbia Fishing Shirt? We’re Going To Longhorn And I Wanna Look Nice

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: joshgondelman, joshgondelman

#25 You Ever Eaten A Bell Pepper Like An Apple?

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: hagmnn, Andreas Hagemann

#26 Cool It Gerald

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#27 We Have A Charging Station In The Lobby

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#28 Leave Him Alone

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#29 A Message From The Thermostat Police

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#30 Regular Salad

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: tiemoose

#31 These Two Are Out Of Control

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#32 Yeah It’s Blue Diamond, No Big Deal

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: simoncholland

#33 Now Just What In The Heck In A Slide Deck?

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: simoncholland, simoncholland

#34 Haha I Hate Mondays Too Lol

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: _elvishpresley_, @_elvishpresley_

#35 A Relationship Like This

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: clintcoley

#36 Ice Milk

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#37 I Have A Dog Named Glenn. No Lie

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#38 Lol What A Nerd

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#39 You Look Great Susan

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: mirandaasantos

#40 Oh Well In That Case, Yes I Would Like Some Beef

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#41 4k It Is

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#42 So Close

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#43 Nice Little Treat

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: SnottieDrippen, SnottieDrippen

#44 Boy These Chips Sure Are Slow Lol

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#45 The Perfect Saturday

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: simoncholland, Simon Holland

#46 Somebody Needs To Do A Little Living, Laughing, And Loving

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#47 Hang On I Gotta Tinkle Before We Hit The Road

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#48 He Wants His Cheddar Bay Biscuits Damn It

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#49 Understandable

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

#50 An At Home Hibachi Dinner With A Tito’s Onion Volcano Is Peak Middle Class Fancy

50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

Image source: middleclassfancy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Tells Friends “I’m Not A Hotel” After They Barely Include Her In Their Trips
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
Socially Awkward Artist Illustrates Her Most Embarrassing Childhood Moments, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
25 People We All Knew By Name But Have Rarely Seen In Photos
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry’s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious (23 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Diving Deep into the Adult Undertones of SpongeBob SquarePants
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
The Curse of Oak Island: How Long Can it Last?
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.