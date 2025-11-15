50 Of The Best Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)

As the world enters the 10th year of economic growth, the American middle class is shrinking, stagnating, and becoming less secure. This comes as somewhat paradoxical since most Americans consider themselves to be middle-class. In a Pew survey, only 10 percent of Americans revealed that they consider themselves lower-class and a single 1 percent thought they were upper-class.
So all the economics, politics and whatnot aside, we are about to make a simple test to determine if you indeed belong to the somewhat sought-after middle class. Take your payslips back to the drawer, ‘cause we are about to scroll through the collection of memes that poke fun at middle-class households and people living in them.
Some people cringe and laugh, while others may feel personally attacked, or even insulted, so hey, it’s not me, it’s you who said they wanted to participate in a middle-class party! Thanks to the widely popular ‘Middle Class Fancy’ Instagram account which has 2.4M followers, there’s a lot of good ones to keep us entertained. Psst! More hilarious middle-class memes await in our previous post.
#1 Nothing Like A Good Frolic
#1 Nothing Like A Good Frolic
#2 Nice Going Mautice
#2 Nice Going Mautice
#3 Ope, You Guys Ready To Rock N Roll?
#3 Ope, You Guys Ready To Rock N Roll?
#4 Do Better
#4 Do Better
#5 What About Shiny Rocks?
#5 What About Shiny Rocks?
#6 Good Soup
#6 Good Soup
#7 The Dad Signal
#7 The Dad Signal
#8 Worth It
#8 Worth It
#9 So Brave
#9 So Brave
#10 My Idiot Butler Keeps Getting Stuck On A Ledge
#10 My Idiot Butler Keeps Getting Stuck On A Ledge
#11 Cinnamons
#11 Cinnamons
#12 Silly Goose Alert
#12 Silly Goose Alert
#13 Comedy Gold
#13 Comedy Gold
#14 Hope You Had A Nice Weekend, Bill
#14 Hope You Had A Nice Weekend, Bill
#15 Mayonaise
#15 Mayonaise
#16 He Was A Little Buzzed When He Bought It
#16 He Was A Little Buzzed When He Bought It
#17 Happy Hour
#17 Happy Hour
#18 I Didn’t Ask For This Rick. I Don’t Care About Your New Gutters
Image source: middleclassfancy
#19 Tell Aunt Tammy To Delete The Facebook Prayer Chain
Image source: middleclassfancy
#20 I’m Not Like Other Girls
#20 I'm Not Like Other Girls
#21 I Have A Chair I Have A Chair
#21 I Have A Chair I Have A Chair
#22 10 Rolls = 737 Rolls
#22 10 Rolls = 737 Rolls
#23 Too Blessed To Be Stressed
#23 Too Blessed To Be Stressed
#24 Babe Have You Seen My Columbia Fishing Shirt? We’re Going To Longhorn And I Wanna Look Nice
Image source: joshgondelman, joshgondelman
#25 You Ever Eaten A Bell Pepper Like An Apple?
#25 You Ever Eaten A Bell Pepper Like An Apple?
#26 Cool It Gerald
#26 Cool It Gerald
#27 We Have A Charging Station In The Lobby
#27 We Have A Charging Station In The Lobby
#28 Leave Him Alone
#28 Leave Him Alone
#29 A Message From The Thermostat Police
#29 A Message From The Thermostat Police
#30 Regular Salad
#30 Regular Salad
#31 These Two Are Out Of Control
#31 These Two Are Out Of Control
#32 Yeah It’s Blue Diamond, No Big Deal
#32 Yeah It's Blue Diamond, No Big Deal
#33 Now Just What In The Heck In A Slide Deck?
#33 Now Just What In The Heck In A Slide Deck?
#34 Haha I Hate Mondays Too Lol
#34 Haha I Hate Mondays Too Lol
#35 A Relationship Like This
#35 A Relationship Like This
#36 Ice Milk
#36 Ice Milk
#37 I Have A Dog Named Glenn. No Lie
#37 I Have A Dog Named Glenn. No Lie
#38 Lol What A Nerd
#38 Lol What A Nerd
#39 You Look Great Susan
#39 You Look Great Susan
#40 Oh Well In That Case, Yes I Would Like Some Beef
Image source: middleclassfancy
#41 4k It Is
#41 4k It Is
#42 So Close
#42 So Close
#43 Nice Little Treat
#43 Nice Little Treat
#44 Boy These Chips Sure Are Slow Lol
#44 Boy These Chips Sure Are Slow Lol
#45 The Perfect Saturday
#45 The Perfect Saturday
#46 Somebody Needs To Do A Little Living, Laughing, And Loving
Image source: middleclassfancy
#47 Hang On I Gotta Tinkle Before We Hit The Road
Image source: middleclassfancy
#48 He Wants His Cheddar Bay Biscuits Damn It
#48 He Wants His Cheddar Bay Biscuits Damn It
#49 Understandable
#49 Understandable
#50 An At Home Hibachi Dinner With A Tito’s Onion Volcano Is Peak Middle Class Fancy
Image source: middleclassfancy
