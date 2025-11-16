30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

by

It’s Valentine’s Day. A wonderful time of the year to be in a fresh romantic relationship when you and your partner get to show each other just how much affection there is between you. But of course, married couples can celebrate the occasion too. Only it might look a little bit different than it did back when they were still dating. A tad more… practical. For example, have you ever considered that cleaning the fridge can make a good Valentine’s present? I certainly haven’t. But then again, the most intimate connection I have is with my black hoodie, so what do I know. Anyway, continue scrolling and check out how wives and husbands spend the 14th of February!

#1

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: shesatornado

#2

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: ange_spange

#3

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#4

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: sixfootcandy

#5

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: Darlainky

#6

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: motherplaylist

#7

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: TheCheish

#8

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: JimGaffigan

#9

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: ericsshadow

#10

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: amydillon

#11

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: mommajessiec

#12

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: squirrel74wkgn

#13

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: byclintedwards

#14

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#15

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: KateWhineHall

#16

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: Parkerlawyer

#17

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#18

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#19

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: alfageeek

#20

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: bjnovak

#21

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: ericsshadow

#22

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: FunnyIsFamily

#23

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: AmberLeventry

#24

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: Darlainky

#25

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: DomesticGoddss

#26

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: TheAlexNevil

#27

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: HousewifeOfHell

#28

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: copymama

#29

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: _RobertSchultz

#30

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Celebrating Valentine’s Day When You’re In A Long-Term Relationship

Image source: sassalinaa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Reality Star Kate Gosselin Forced To Go Back To Nursing Career After ‘Sickening’ Downfall
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
Unraveling the Truth: Is ‘Yellowstone’ Based on Real Events?
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2023
Why The Show Gold Rush Can Last Forever
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Good That Happened To You This Week? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Will FX’s New Show “Trust” Be a Keeper after Series Premiere?
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2018
Here’s The Other Young Climate Change Activists That Are Making A Difference Who Aren’t Talked About Much
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.