50 Of The Dumbest Life Hacks These People Discovered That Actually Work (New Pics)

by

If it sounds stupid, looks stupid, quacks like stupid, but also (kinda) works, is it still stupid? The jury’s still out on this one. What we know for sure is that in the world of life hacks, even the weirdest ideas can still have merit. All it takes is a bit of creativity and the willingness to stick a broken key into a potato to make a new grip. Genius and madness are often two sides of the same coin, after all.

Our team over here at Bored Panda wanted to share some of that peculiar worldly wisdom with you, so we’ve compiled this list of the most bizarre life hacks that (sorta, kinda, surprisingly) work. Scroll on down and remember to upvote the ones that impressed you the most, as well as the ones that got you giggling so hard, you had to take a five-minute break. Got a particular fave hack that you can’t wait to share with all of your friends semi-seriously? Let us know which one it was in the comments.

Who better to help navigate the world of silliness than a comedian? Comedy writer and musical stand-up comedian Ariane Sherine put an end to the age-old discussion about whether or not something’s dumb if it works. “It’s actually very smart, and it’s a shame if people don’t use it through fear of looking dumb!” she told Bored Panda. Read on for the rest of our interview with Ariane.

In the mood for some more hacks and even more laughs to boost your mood? You’ll find our earlier posts about silly but functional life hacks over here and right here. Bon appétit.

#1 Relationship Hacks 101

Image source: docatcdi

#2 Get Your Roommate To Clean The Apartment

Image source: austinlockedup

#3 Solve Your Problems

Image source: LeBearGirdle

#4 How To Get A Free Gift For Your Wedding

Image source: behindyourback

#5 If It’s Stupid And It Works It’s Not Stupid

Image source: cindaysaur

#6 My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed

Image source: BandoLou

#7 Life Hack 100

Image source: Jeffjjsjz

#8 Unethical Life Pro Tips

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#9 If You Stain A Shirt, You Can Simply Outline The Stain With A Sharpie And Give It A Name. This Will Make It Seam Like You Visit Islands

Image source: joecool32

#10 Learn When To Cry

Image source: lawyerman_ktk

#11 Modify Your Online Workout By Turning It Off

Image source: morgan_murphy

#12 Shark Attack

Image source: DrakeGatsby

#13 If It Works It’s Not Stupid

Image source: personathethird

#14 How To Hack Life

Image source: human_dis4ster

#15 How To Be “Productive”

Image source: gwatsky

#16 Smart

Image source: marklutchman

#17 Gym Tip

Image source: ronnui_

#18 How To Avoid Conversations

#19 I Figured Out You Don’t Actually Have To Assemble These Things

Image source: ImWadeYo

#20 My Brother Wanted To Measure The Trees In His Yard. This Is How Did He Did It

Image source: Shwnwllms

#21 Well If It Works It Works

Image source: Potter_Pegasus

#22 Zip It Up

Image source: doublewenis

#23 Test Your Hairstyles On Your Kids

Image source: momjeansplease

#24 If You’re Broke And Can’t Afford Coasters Grab Some Flooring Samples From Home Depot. They Are Free And Come In A Variety Of Colors And Finishes

Image source: Jaunt-

#25 Life Pro Tip

Image source: StagnantSoldier0947

#26 Started Staining The Deck And Needed To Keep The Dog Off The Deck Boards. Solution Found

Image source: brotatohead

#27 When Your Landlord Says “No Dogs!”

Image source: Belazur

#28 If It’s Stupid And It Works It Ain’t Stupid

Image source: mrbik225

#29 How To Have Fun As A Parent

Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed

#30 Meanwhile This Person Is Living In 3018

#31 Finally A Useful “Life Hack”

Image source: UltraThiccBoi69

#32 5 Second Rule

Image source: life_lamp

#33 Vaccinate Your Computer

Image source: soap86882

#34 A Flood Can Be A Great Opportunity To Turn Your Home Into An Aquarium

Image source: MarticZtn

#35 Stay Thin Y’all

Image source: knightsglow

#36 Because It’s Sunny I Want To Work Outside But It’s So Bright I Can’t Really See The Screen. Putting Your Laptop In A Box Blocks Out The Light, So Your Laptop Screen Is Bright. It Also Keeps Laptop Cooler

Image source: benlouislebu

#37 Hmmm

Image source: worx777

#38 In Todays Episode Of Slavic Science

#39 Efficient Way To Get Drunk During Quarantine

Image source: BennyWillard

#40 My 12 Year Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding

Image source: flaglerite

#41 Independent Fact Checkers Show This Is True

Image source: JackWilliamRtF

#42 Afraid Those Lottery Tickets You Got For Stocking Stuffers Might Actually Be Winners?

Image source: udunn0jb

#43 You Have The Power

Image source: kuttymcwrists

#44 The Man Sitting In Front Of Me On The Train Is Using A Twix As A Pillow

Image source: star_man_u

#45 Steal Big

Image source: seangentille

#46 Shopping Life Hack

Image source: derekedwardsgb

#47 If Your Key Breaks In Half, Just Stick It Into A Potato Like My Friend Did This Morning

Image source: sgape

#48 Cool Your Backside Off On A Hot Day By Pressing It Against The Cold Door

Image source: _ThatSynGirl_

#49 The Real Aristotle

Image source: venusianbabie

#50 Cutting Your Tennis Balls In Half Allows You To Store Two More Balls In Each Can, Saving Space

Image source: fantafano

