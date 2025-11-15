50 Of The Dumbest Life Hacks These People Discovered That Actually Work (New Pics)

If it sounds stupid, looks stupid, quacks like stupid, but also (kinda) works, is it still stupid? The jury’s still out on this one. What we know for sure is that in the world of life hacks, even the weirdest ideas can still have merit. All it takes is a bit of creativity and the willingness to stick a broken key into a potato to make a new grip. Genius and madness are often two sides of the same coin, after all.
Our team over here at Bored Panda wanted to share some of that peculiar worldly wisdom with you, so we’ve compiled this list of the most bizarre life hacks that (sorta, kinda, surprisingly) work. Scroll on down and remember to upvote the ones that impressed you the most, as well as the ones that got you giggling so hard, you had to take a five-minute break. Got a particular fave hack that you can’t wait to share with all of your friends semi-seriously? Let us know which one it was in the comments.
Who better to help navigate the world of silliness than a comedian? Comedy writer and musical stand-up comedian Ariane Sherine put an end to the age-old discussion about whether or not something’s dumb if it works. “It’s actually very smart, and it’s a shame if people don’t use it through fear of looking dumb!” she told Bored Panda. Read on for the rest of our interview with Ariane.
#1 Relationship Hacks 101
Image source: docatcdi
#2 Get Your Roommate To Clean The Apartment
Image source: austinlockedup
#3 Solve Your Problems
Image source: LeBearGirdle
#4 How To Get A Free Gift For Your Wedding
Image source: behindyourback
#5 If It’s Stupid And It Works It’s Not Stupid
Image source: cindaysaur
#6 My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed
Image source: BandoLou
#7 Life Hack 100
Image source: Jeffjjsjz
#8 Unethical Life Pro Tips
Image source: TheAndrewNadeau
#9 If You Stain A Shirt, You Can Simply Outline The Stain With A Sharpie And Give It A Name. This Will Make It Seam Like You Visit Islands
Image source: joecool32
#10 Learn When To Cry
Image source: lawyerman_ktk
#11 Modify Your Online Workout By Turning It Off
Image source: morgan_murphy
#12 Shark Attack
Image source: DrakeGatsby
#13 If It Works It’s Not Stupid
Image source: personathethird
#14 How To Hack Life
Image source: human_dis4ster
#15 How To Be “Productive”
Image source: gwatsky
#16 Smart
Image source: marklutchman
#17 Gym Tip
Image source: ronnui_
#18 How To Avoid Conversations
#19 I Figured Out You Don’t Actually Have To Assemble These Things
Image source: ImWadeYo
#20 My Brother Wanted To Measure The Trees In His Yard. This Is How Did He Did It
Image source: Shwnwllms
#21 Well If It Works It Works
Image source: Potter_Pegasus
#22 Zip It Up
Image source: doublewenis
#23 Test Your Hairstyles On Your Kids
Image source: momjeansplease
#24 If You’re Broke And Can’t Afford Coasters Grab Some Flooring Samples From Home Depot. They Are Free And Come In A Variety Of Colors And Finishes
Image source: Jaunt-
#25 Life Pro Tip
Image source: StagnantSoldier0947
#26 Started Staining The Deck And Needed To Keep The Dog Off The Deck Boards. Solution Found
Image source: brotatohead
#27 When Your Landlord Says “No Dogs!”
Image source: Belazur
#28 If It’s Stupid And It Works It Ain’t Stupid
Image source: mrbik225
#29 How To Have Fun As A Parent
Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed
#30 Meanwhile This Person Is Living In 3018
#31 Finally A Useful “Life Hack”
Image source: UltraThiccBoi69
#32 5 Second Rule
Image source: life_lamp
#33 Vaccinate Your Computer
Image source: soap86882
#34 A Flood Can Be A Great Opportunity To Turn Your Home Into An Aquarium
Image source: MarticZtn
#35 Stay Thin Y’all
Image source: knightsglow
#36 Because It’s Sunny I Want To Work Outside But It’s So Bright I Can’t Really See The Screen. Putting Your Laptop In A Box Blocks Out The Light, So Your Laptop Screen Is Bright. It Also Keeps Laptop Cooler
Image source: benlouislebu
#37 Hmmm
Image source: worx777
#38 In Todays Episode Of Slavic Science
#39 Efficient Way To Get Drunk During Quarantine
Image source: BennyWillard
#40 My 12 Year Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding
Image source: flaglerite
#41 Independent Fact Checkers Show This Is True
Image source: JackWilliamRtF
#42 Afraid Those Lottery Tickets You Got For Stocking Stuffers Might Actually Be Winners?
Image source: udunn0jb
#43 You Have The Power
Image source: kuttymcwrists
#44 The Man Sitting In Front Of Me On The Train Is Using A Twix As A Pillow
Image source: star_man_u
#45 Steal Big
Image source: seangentille
#46 Shopping Life Hack
Image source: derekedwardsgb
#47 If Your Key Breaks In Half, Just Stick It Into A Potato Like My Friend Did This Morning
Image source: sgape
#48 Cool Your Backside Off On A Hot Day By Pressing It Against The Cold Door
Image source: _ThatSynGirl_
#49 The Real Aristotle
Image source: venusianbabie
#50 Cutting Your Tennis Balls In Half Allows You To Store Two More Balls In Each Can, Saving Space
Image source: fantafano
