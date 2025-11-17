50 Epic Children’s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

by

A general principle in product and package design is to never underestimate users’ stupidity. This should be even more true when designing product labels for children, and yet people manage to release some really poorly thought-out child product label fails like the ones on this list.

Some of the fails might be funny, but others are downright dangerous. The wrong product, label, or packaging design may prompt impressionable and inexperienced youngsters to use products in unsuitable ways or to even ingest products that can be harmful. If you’re a budding designer, this list can be a good list of things you shouldn’t do!

#1 Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater

Didn’t realize what Santa was doing until his kindergarten teacher pointed it out when I picked him up after school.

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: AngryHamzter

#2 Kids Love Pandas

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: TenFootLoPan

#3 Light Switch In Kids’ Room

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: AlexKiri

#4 Ice Lollies Have Changed Since I Was A Kid

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: theomeny

#5 A Friend Bought This Balloon For Her Son’s Birthday But Decided Against Blowing It Up

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: JohnnyMackers

#6 Uhhh… You Alright There Pikachu?

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: reddit.com

#7 If You’ve Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn’t Efficient Enough, Here’s An Idea

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: etthat

#8 Strawberry-Scented Scissors For Kids. That’s How You Get Kids Stabbing Themselves In The Face

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: FinnMac93

#10 This “M” On A Kids’ Menu Activity

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: plspassdabudder

#11 The Brand Name Of My Daughter’s Shirt

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Durph08

#12 Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Brickzarina

#13 This Kids’ Swimsuit That Looks Like A Self-Destruction Vest

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: officialkfc

#14 This Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Llodsliat

#15 I’m Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: LoZy__

#16 My Brother Pays $15,000/Year/Child To Send His Kids To Private School – This Is The 1st-Grade Homework From Last Week

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Logun0

#17 My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: mrMuppet06

#18 My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly, I Don’t Blame Him

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: ToryFirstOfHisName

#19 Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even A Wooden Handle. What Could Go Wrong With Giving These To Kids?

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: rtowne

#20 My Son Who Just Started To Read “Hell Baby. Hell, Baby. Hell, Baby!!!”

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Hopeful_Relative_494

#21 The Hippo In My Kid’s Library Book Is Actually A Rhino

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: xbopop9

#22 Paint That Looks And Smells Like Juice. There’s Literally A Picture Of Juice On The Box. Do You Want Kids To Drink The Paint? Because That’s How You Get Kids To Drink The Paint

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: vast1983

#23 My Son’s Educational Alphabet Puzzle

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: blitterer

#24 Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

#25 This Ad Of A Kid Holding A Nerf Gun The Wrong Way

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: P0isonW0lf

#26 I’m Not Sure What To Say

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: _Ryanite_

#27 “And As Your Child Gets Older, Simply Adjust The Head Restraint”

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: FlawlessC0wboy

#28 My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail… Thanks For The Detailed LEGO

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Cichlidsaremyjam

#29 Let’s Put A Hopscotch In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, And The Kids Will Love It

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Bacon_Swegglord

#30 This Highlighter I Caught My Kindergartner Trying To Eat Because He “Bought Bubble Gum At The Book Fair”

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: nameaboveallnames

#31 As A Baby Onesie It’s Cute, But As A Kid’s T-Shirt It’s Troubling

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: ShoeboxSupplies

#32 How Can Kids Learn If You Don’t Teach Them Properly

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Kurian246

#33 Just Looking At This Slide Gives Me Back Pain

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: MuraloDaMasterMemer

#34 All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: JKastnerPhoto

#35 My Son Is Learning The Alphabet

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: milodeceiving

#36 Bought This Geometry Set For My Son, To Help Him In School. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelled Incorrectly

I don’t know what country VOGO is in Europe, but it’s there. Panama is spelled Banama, but I suppose they do grow bananas there. Vietnam is shown as an island.

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: QuietPerformance9752

#37 My Daughter’s Little Shapes Book. Pentagon?

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: mightymikek

#38 Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: agnesb

#39 This Dinosaur In My Daughter’s Coloring Book Has Human Hands

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: kayfray93

#40 Show Them What You’ve Got, Son

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Ecrelia

#41 My Daughter’s New Shoes Are On Another Level

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: situbusitgooddog

#42 The Maze On The Kid’s Menu Is Impossible To Get Through

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: ItsAgentJelly

#43 I Decided To Open My Step Daughter’s Junior Risk Board Game Tonight, And The Compass Is Incorrect

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: glenthesboy

#44 Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids’ Menu

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Leviathan946

#45 Oh Yeah, Sit On Me, Child

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Nonceulous

#46 My Son Was Stumped With A State Abbreviation Crossword. Then I Looked At The Solution

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: SirSilksalot

#47 Terrible Solar System

What is happening with this solar system? I was hoping to teach the kids, I guess I should have looked closer before ordering it.

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: WhyCantIBeFunny

#48 My Friend’s Daughter Went To Summer Camp And Received This “Meteor” Shirt

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: Renka912

#49 This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: redundant_bobbin

#50 These “Jeans”/Sweat Pants My Grandma Bought Our Son For Christmas

50 Epic Children&#8217;s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

Image source: 2Pro2Know

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Globe Chess Board Takes the Game to Another Level
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Deep And Depressing Quotes That You Know? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
How the Show Long Island Medium has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2019
Secret Truths the Show “Mountain Men” Never Told Us
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2018
Have You Seen A Lyle In The Wild?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
25 Child Stars Who Passed Away At Tragically Young Ages
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.