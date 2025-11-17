50 Epic Children’s Product Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened

A general principle in product and package design is to never underestimate users’ stupidity. This should be even more true when designing product labels for children, and yet people manage to release some really poorly thought-out child product label fails like the ones on this list.
Some of the fails might be funny, but others are downright dangerous. The wrong product, label, or packaging design may prompt impressionable and inexperienced youngsters to use products in unsuitable ways or to even ingest products that can be harmful. If you’re a budding designer, this list can be a good list of things you shouldn’t do!
#1 Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater
Didn’t realize what Santa was doing until his kindergarten teacher pointed it out when I picked him up after school.
Image source: AngryHamzter
#2 Kids Love Pandas
Image source: TenFootLoPan
#3 Light Switch In Kids’ Room
Image source: AlexKiri
#4 Ice Lollies Have Changed Since I Was A Kid
Image source: theomeny
#5 A Friend Bought This Balloon For Her Son’s Birthday But Decided Against Blowing It Up
Image source: JohnnyMackers
#6 Uhhh… You Alright There Pikachu?
Image source: reddit.com
#7 If You’ve Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn’t Efficient Enough, Here’s An Idea
Image source: etthat
#8 Strawberry-Scented Scissors For Kids. That’s How You Get Kids Stabbing Themselves In The Face
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo
Image source: FinnMac93
#10 This “M” On A Kids’ Menu Activity
Image source: plspassdabudder
#11 The Brand Name Of My Daughter’s Shirt
Image source: Durph08
#12 Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital
Image source: Brickzarina
#13 This Kids’ Swimsuit That Looks Like A Self-Destruction Vest
Image source: officialkfc
#14 This Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
Image source: Llodsliat
#15 I’m Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids
Image source: LoZy__
#16 My Brother Pays $15,000/Year/Child To Send His Kids To Private School – This Is The 1st-Grade Homework From Last Week
Image source: Logun0
#17 My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It
Image source: mrMuppet06
#18 My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly, I Don’t Blame Him
Image source: ToryFirstOfHisName
#19 Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even A Wooden Handle. What Could Go Wrong With Giving These To Kids?
Image source: rtowne
#20 My Son Who Just Started To Read “Hell Baby. Hell, Baby. Hell, Baby!!!”
Image source: Hopeful_Relative_494
#21 The Hippo In My Kid’s Library Book Is Actually A Rhino
Image source: xbopop9
#22 Paint That Looks And Smells Like Juice. There’s Literally A Picture Of Juice On The Box. Do You Want Kids To Drink The Paint? Because That’s How You Get Kids To Drink The Paint
Image source: vast1983
#23 My Son’s Educational Alphabet Puzzle
Image source: blitterer
#24 Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down
#25 This Ad Of A Kid Holding A Nerf Gun The Wrong Way
Image source: P0isonW0lf
#26 I’m Not Sure What To Say
Image source: _Ryanite_
#27 “And As Your Child Gets Older, Simply Adjust The Head Restraint”
Image source: FlawlessC0wboy
#28 My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail… Thanks For The Detailed LEGO
Image source: Cichlidsaremyjam
#29 Let’s Put A Hopscotch In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, And The Kids Will Love It
Image source: Bacon_Swegglord
#30 This Highlighter I Caught My Kindergartner Trying To Eat Because He “Bought Bubble Gum At The Book Fair”
Image source: nameaboveallnames
#31 As A Baby Onesie It’s Cute, But As A Kid’s T-Shirt It’s Troubling
Image source: ShoeboxSupplies
#32 How Can Kids Learn If You Don’t Teach Them Properly
Image source: Kurian246
#33 Just Looking At This Slide Gives Me Back Pain
Image source: MuraloDaMasterMemer
#34 All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating
Image source: JKastnerPhoto
#35 My Son Is Learning The Alphabet
Image source: milodeceiving
#36 Bought This Geometry Set For My Son, To Help Him In School. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelled Incorrectly
I don’t know what country VOGO is in Europe, but it’s there. Panama is spelled Banama, but I suppose they do grow bananas there. Vietnam is shown as an island.
Image source: QuietPerformance9752
#37 My Daughter’s Little Shapes Book. Pentagon?
Image source: mightymikek
#38 Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time
Image source: agnesb
#39 This Dinosaur In My Daughter’s Coloring Book Has Human Hands
Image source: kayfray93
#40 Show Them What You’ve Got, Son
Image source: Ecrelia
#41 My Daughter’s New Shoes Are On Another Level
Image source: situbusitgooddog
#42 The Maze On The Kid’s Menu Is Impossible To Get Through
Image source: ItsAgentJelly
#43 I Decided To Open My Step Daughter’s Junior Risk Board Game Tonight, And The Compass Is Incorrect
Image source: glenthesboy
#44 Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids’ Menu
Image source: Leviathan946
#45 Oh Yeah, Sit On Me, Child
Image source: Nonceulous
#46 My Son Was Stumped With A State Abbreviation Crossword. Then I Looked At The Solution
Image source: SirSilksalot
#47 Terrible Solar System
What is happening with this solar system? I was hoping to teach the kids, I guess I should have looked closer before ordering it.
Image source: WhyCantIBeFunny
#48 My Friend’s Daughter Went To Summer Camp And Received This “Meteor” Shirt
Image source: Renka912
#49 This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing
Image source: redundant_bobbin
#50 These “Jeans”/Sweat Pants My Grandma Bought Our Son For Christmas
Image source: 2Pro2Know
Follow Us