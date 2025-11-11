44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Being a kid has so many perks – starting with the fact that you don’t really have to worry about such things as rent or dinner and ending with an unspoiled imagination that can take you wherever you want. And dreaming can also lead to learning about your future dream job, whether it’d be being a dog, a mailbox, a ninja or Batman, we’ve all had some crazy plans for our future. Some of them are totally doable, while others, sadly, not so much.
We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of the craziest and funniest life goals that these smart kids had planned for themselves, and it’s the best! We sure are jealous about some of their futures, though we’d rather skip the one about being a potato.
Does your funny kid have any cute or hilarious life goals? Or maybe you yourself had some incredible plans? Add your picture with adorable things kids say about their future to the list and don’t forget to vote!
#1 Chris’s Dreams
#2 All You Need
#3 Totally Me
Image source: imgur.com
#4 A Kindergardeners Response To What She Wants To Be When She Grows Up
Image source: igor9212
#5 Well, Who Wouldn’t Want That
#6 I Might’ve Chuckled A Little Too Loud When I Read This
Image source: gisele_581
#7 Because Why Not
#8 Simplicity
#9 Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling Snow Shovels
Image source: IAmAKittyCat
#10 Bright Future
#11 Student’s Predicted Future
Image source: bilb0_fr4ggin5
#12 He Has A Plan
#13 Dream Big Kid, And Put In The Effort To Make Those Dreams A Reality
Image source: imgur.com
#14 When I Grow Up
#15 Found At The Preschool I Work At. This Kid Is Going Places
Image source: malrog
#16 Too Much Zombie Movies For This Kid
#17 When I Grow Up
#18 I Will Take My Wife To Pizza Hut
#19 I’m Not Sure Why, But I Lost It After Seeing My Nephew’s Response To What He Wanted To Be When He Grows Up
Image source: blink7377
#20 My 8-Year-Old Self Had His Priorities In Order
Image source: thejealousone
#21 This Kid Is Going To Go Far In Life
Image source: industrial_craze
#22 Life Goals
#23 Puppies
#24 My Friend’s Kindergarten Student Has Real Aspirations
Image source: imgur.com
#25 My Son, The Realist, Brought This Home With Some Of His Kindergarten Schoolwork
Image source: rocknrollsteve
#26 Lovely Plan
#27 I Had Realistic Dreams As A Kid
Image source: bayybotdf
#28 Dreams
Image source: Sophie
#29 My Little Brother. I’m So Proud
Image source: imgur.com
#30 Nobody Wants To Live An Useless Life
#31 The Variety
Image source: imgur.com
#32 The NYE Resolution Of A 4-Year-Old… Me Too, Kid
Image source: mj1176
#33 This Kid And I Share The Same Life Goals
Image source: imgur.com
#34 I Hope My 5 Year Old Sister Achieves Her Goals
Image source: Edapoe
#35 Pro Soccer Player
#36 Dream Job
#37 Werewolf
#38 Dream Job
#39 6-Year-Old Career Planning
Image source: themamaruns
#40 Life Goals Of 6-Year-Old
#41 Who Doesn’t?
#42 This Child’s Only New Years Wish. Found At A School I Do It Work In
Image source: jduckworth
#43 Cheese Cutter
#44 When I Grow Up I Want To Be A Blitzball!
