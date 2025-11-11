44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

by

Being a kid has so many perks – starting with the fact that you don’t really have to worry about such things as rent or dinner and ending with an unspoiled imagination that can take you wherever you want. And dreaming can also lead to learning about your future dream job, whether it’d be being a dog, a mailbox, a ninja or Batman, we’ve all had some crazy plans for our future. Some of them are totally doable, while others, sadly, not so much.

We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of the craziest and funniest life goals that these smart kids had planned for themselves, and it’s the best! We sure are jealous about some of their futures, though we’d rather skip the one about being a potato.

Does your funny kid have any cute or hilarious life goals? Or maybe you yourself had some incredible plans? Add your picture with adorable things kids say about their future to the list and don’t forget to vote!

#1 Chris’s Dreams

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#2 All You Need

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#3 Totally Me

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#4 A Kindergardeners Response To What She Wants To Be When She Grows Up

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: igor9212

#5 Well, Who Wouldn’t Want That

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#6 I Might’ve Chuckled A Little Too Loud When I Read This

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: gisele_581

#7 Because Why Not

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#8 Simplicity

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#9 Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling Snow Shovels

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source:  IAmAKittyCat

#10 Bright Future

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#11 Student’s Predicted Future

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: bilb0_fr4ggin5

#12 He Has A Plan

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#13 Dream Big Kid, And Put In The Effort To Make Those Dreams A Reality

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#14 When I Grow Up

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#15 Found At The Preschool I Work At. This Kid Is Going Places

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: malrog

#16 Too Much Zombie Movies For This Kid

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#17 When I Grow Up

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#18 I Will Take My Wife To Pizza Hut

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#19 I’m Not Sure Why, But I Lost It After Seeing My Nephew’s Response To What He Wanted To Be When He Grows Up

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source:  blink7377

#20 My 8-Year-Old Self Had His Priorities In Order

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: thejealousone

#21 This Kid Is Going To Go Far In Life

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: industrial_craze

#22 Life Goals

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#23 Puppies

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#24 My Friend’s Kindergarten Student Has Real Aspirations

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#25 My Son, The Realist, Brought This Home With Some Of His Kindergarten Schoolwork

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: rocknrollsteve

#26 Lovely Plan

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#27 I Had Realistic Dreams As A Kid

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: bayybotdf

#28 Dreams

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source:  Sophie

#29 My Little Brother. I’m So Proud

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#30 Nobody Wants To Live An Useless Life

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#31 The Variety

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#32 The NYE Resolution Of A 4-Year-Old… Me Too, Kid

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: mj1176

#33 This Kid And I Share The Same Life Goals

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#34 I Hope My 5 Year Old Sister Achieves Her Goals

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: Edapoe

#35 Pro Soccer Player

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#36 Dream Job

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#37 Werewolf

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#38 Dream Job

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#39 6-Year-Old Career Planning

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: themamaruns

#40 Life Goals Of 6-Year-Old

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#41 Who Doesn’t?

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#42 This Child’s Only New Years Wish. Found At A School I Do It Work In

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Image source: jduckworth

#43 Cheese Cutter

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

#44 When I Grow Up I Want To Be A Blitzball!

44 Kids With Hilarious Life Goals

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sunday's Best
10 Fascinating Facts About BET’s Gospel Music Show ‘Sunday Best’
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2019
85 Common Purchases People Have Ditched Because Of Ridiculous Price Tags
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
We Are Starting A Really Small Business
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Take Magical Mermaid Images Inspired By Fairytales
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Night Three of The Voice Season 12 Battle Rounds: Attitude is Everything
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
These Badass Tattooed Seniors We Captured Prove That You Shouldn’t Worry About Your Tattoos When You’re Old
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.