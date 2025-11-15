30 Sarcastic Comics That You’ll Probably Need To See Twice To Understand By Gudim (New Pics)

In the world of illustration art, few have been as successful as Anton Gudim from Moscow, Russia. His illustrations frequently end up as memes, they’re constantly shared, and from time to time, they go viral in one way or another. Naturally, a question of why they’re so popular would come up. There’s many reasons. For starters, his illustrations have a strange mix of humor that’s very unique to the artist: the illustrations have a lit bit of irony, sarcasm, eeriness, randomness, and witty commentary on modern society. Another thing is that their style is very easy to recognize, and if you’ve seen them, you can easily tell them apart from other artists’ works.

We love Anton’s illustrations. So much so that it’s the sixth part of his ongoing comic series here on Bored Panda. In case you want to see what you missed, you may find them here (I, II, III, IV, V, VI).

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

Image source: gudim_public

#2

Image source: gudim_public

#3

Image source: gudim_public

#4

Image source: gudim_public

#5

Image source: gudim_public

#6

Image source: gudim_public

#7

Image source: gudim_public

#8

Image source: gudim_public

#9

Image source: gudim_public

#10

Image source: gudim_public

#11

Image source: gudim_public

#12

Image source: gudim_public

#13

Image source: gudim_public

#14

Image source: gudim_public

#15

Image source: gudim_public

#16

Image source: gudim_public

#17

Image source: gudim_public

#18

Image source: gudim_public

#19

Image source: gudim_public

#20

Image source: gudim_public

#21

Image source: gudim_public

#22

Image source: gudim_public

#23

Image source: gudim_public

#24

Image source: gudim_public

#25

Image source: gudim_public

#26

Image source: gudim_public

#27

Image source: gudim_public

#28

Image source: gudim_public

#29

Image source: gudim_public

#30

Image source: gudim_public

