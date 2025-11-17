50 Fascinating ‘Vintage Advertisements’ That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

The world of advertising is utterly fascinating. Sure, being bombarded by ads every single moment throughout your day can be annoying. But if they’re genuinely creative and informative, then you might just stop and look. Even if you don’t plan on buying the product or service, you can allow yourself to be entertained. 

The r/vintageads online community is a wonderful niche on the internet. There, you’ll find interesting examples of what advertisements used to look like decades and decades ago. Some of them seem goofy and even downright weird in the eyes of modern audiences. Though they seem simply baffling, they give us a glimpse into bygone eras and the values and behaviors of people living in the past. Scroll down to check out the best and strangest the vintage world has to offer.

Bored Panda was interested in finding out more about giving ads greater longevity, as well as what current trends in advertising look like, so we reached out to marketing psychology speaker Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the human nature blog. You’ll find his insights as you read on.

#1 Honestly The Graffiti Is Better

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: burgermiester288

#2 Dad, You’ve Got To Help Me! Responsible Drinking Message From Seagram Company Ltd, 1987

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#3 They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: 80sforeverr

#4 Asbestos Ad, 1970s

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: The_Persian_Cat

#5 Man Looking For A Wife In 1865

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: dannydutch1

#6 Kikkoman Soy Sauce Promotional Matches (1950s?)

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: liberty4now

#7 Don’t Smoke, Live Long And Prosper, 1989

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: RexLayne

#8 Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: DualCay0te

#9 Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: DualCay0te

#10 Remember Wendy’s Tables?

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Yahtrok

#11 Mental Health Help Service In 1991 X-Men Comic

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Compass_Needle

#12 I’ve Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay. Jester Wools

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#13 Meanwhile, In Florida Public School History Books

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: keith2301

#14 If You Lived In The 70s Or 80s You Either Had One Of These Patterns Or Knew Someone Who Did

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#15 In The 1970s, This Was A Clothing Store’s Idea Of A “Chubby Girl.”

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Long_Before_Sunrise

#16 1960 Flintstones Advertising Sponsored By Winston

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#17 When I’m 64

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Yahtrok

#18 Re-Groove Your Tyres

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#19 In 1967 Philco Introduced A 4 Inch Vinyl Disc They Called ‘Hip Pocket Records.’ They Had A ‘Hit’ Song On Each Side And Sold For 69 Cents

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: DualCay0te

#20 Sugar Information Inc., 1964

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Fat_Sad_Human

#21 The Shirt Suit Supreme

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#22 Mcdonalds Onion Nuggets

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#23 Sears Men’s Fashion 1960’s

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: dogbytes

#24 Wheel Ants?

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#25 1998 Milk Ad With Conan O’brien

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: morganmonroe81

#26 In The 1950s, Antidepressants Were Marketed Primarily Towards Housewives And Their Husbands To Ensure Household Tasks Weren’t Neglected

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: RamenTheory

#27 I’m Pretty Sure Everyone Had One Of These

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#28 Unpleasant Odour Is Caused By Underarm Hair (1930s)

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#29 McDonald’s Mcdonaldland Glasses, 1975

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: RexLayne

#30 The Love Rug. 1973

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: tforbesabc

#31 Jc Penney Ad, 1972

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: DiosMioMan63

#32 Buying A Concrete House Buys You Maximum Protection From Atomic Blasts

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#33 Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: lovemypennydog

#34 Glad This Is Laughable Today – Advertisement For Radio Drama Show Asking If Women Over 35 Can Be Loved

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: NoDoctor4460

#35 Gentlemen Prefer Hanes (1975)

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: lemmycaution25

#36 Backyard Star Wars Playset

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: bobby_barbados

#37 Shag Rug Rake

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#38 How Many Of You Jokers Had This Budweiser Poster In The Late 80s?

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#39 Marlboro Cigarettes “You’re Darn Tootin My Dad Smokes Marlboro”, 1950

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: RedKittieKat

#40 In The 1950s, Antidepressants Were Marketed Primarily Towards Housewives And Their Husbands To Ensure Household Tasks Weren’t Neglected

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: RamenTheory

#41 French Ad For The Amc Pacer, 1975

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Star_Ship_55

#42 A Terrifying Way To Start Your Day: Post’s Sugar Krinkles

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#43 A Walking Turn On. 1970s

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: tforbesabc

#44 Cricketeer Suit Ad From 1972

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: master-jono

#45 Gain Weight With Ironized Yeast (1958)

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#46 Universal Food Chopper (1899)

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Noviblue

#47 Van Heusen Sport Shirts, 1951

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: DualCay0te

#48 1974 Ford Thunderbird Burgundy Edition

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#49 On My First Kiss By Brooke Shields For Love’s Baby Soft Fragrance, 1980

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#50 1897 De Dion-Bouton Motor Trike

50 Fascinating &#8216;Vintage Advertisements&#8217; That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

