50 Fascinating ‘Vintage Advertisements’ That Might Not Go Down Well Today (New Pics)

The world of advertising is utterly fascinating. Sure, being bombarded by ads every single moment throughout your day can be annoying. But if they’re genuinely creative and informative, then you might just stop and look. Even if you don’t plan on buying the product or service, you can allow yourself to be entertained.
The r/vintageads online community is a wonderful niche on the internet. There, you’ll find interesting examples of what advertisements used to look like decades and decades ago. Some of them seem goofy and even downright weird in the eyes of modern audiences. Though they seem simply baffling, they give us a glimpse into bygone eras and the values and behaviors of people living in the past. Scroll down to check out the best and strangest the vintage world has to offer.
Bored Panda was interested in finding out more about giving ads greater longevity, as well as what current trends in advertising look like, so we reached out to marketing psychology speaker Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the human nature blog. You’ll find his insights as you read on.
#1 Honestly The Graffiti Is Better
Image source: burgermiester288
#2 Dad, You’ve Got To Help Me! Responsible Drinking Message From Seagram Company Ltd, 1987
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#3 They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958
Image source: 80sforeverr
#4 Asbestos Ad, 1970s
Image source: The_Persian_Cat
#5 Man Looking For A Wife In 1865
Image source: dannydutch1
#6 Kikkoman Soy Sauce Promotional Matches (1950s?)
Image source: liberty4now
#7 Don’t Smoke, Live Long And Prosper, 1989
Image source: RexLayne
#8 Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996
Image source: DualCay0te
#9 Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog
Image source: DualCay0te
#10 Remember Wendy’s Tables?
Image source: Yahtrok
#11 Mental Health Help Service In 1991 X-Men Comic
Image source: Compass_Needle
#12 I’ve Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay. Jester Wools
Image source: Ebonystealth
#13 Meanwhile, In Florida Public School History Books
Image source: keith2301
#14 If You Lived In The 70s Or 80s You Either Had One Of These Patterns Or Knew Someone Who Did
Image source: Ebonystealth
#15 In The 1970s, This Was A Clothing Store’s Idea Of A “Chubby Girl.”
Image source: Long_Before_Sunrise
#16 1960 Flintstones Advertising Sponsored By Winston
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#17 When I’m 64
Image source: Yahtrok
#18 Re-Groove Your Tyres
Image source: Ebonystealth
#19 In 1967 Philco Introduced A 4 Inch Vinyl Disc They Called ‘Hip Pocket Records.’ They Had A ‘Hit’ Song On Each Side And Sold For 69 Cents
Image source: DualCay0te
#20 Sugar Information Inc., 1964
Image source: Fat_Sad_Human
#21 The Shirt Suit Supreme
Image source: Ebonystealth
#22 Mcdonalds Onion Nuggets
Image source: Ebonystealth
#23 Sears Men’s Fashion 1960’s
Image source: dogbytes
#24 Wheel Ants?
Image source: Ebonystealth
#25 1998 Milk Ad With Conan O’brien
Image source: morganmonroe81
#26 In The 1950s, Antidepressants Were Marketed Primarily Towards Housewives And Their Husbands To Ensure Household Tasks Weren’t Neglected
Image source: RamenTheory
#27 I’m Pretty Sure Everyone Had One Of These
Image source: Ebonystealth
#28 Unpleasant Odour Is Caused By Underarm Hair (1930s)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#29 McDonald’s Mcdonaldland Glasses, 1975
Image source: RexLayne
#30 The Love Rug. 1973
Image source: tforbesabc
#31 Jc Penney Ad, 1972
Image source: DiosMioMan63
#32 Buying A Concrete House Buys You Maximum Protection From Atomic Blasts
Image source: Ebonystealth
#33 Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)
Image source: lovemypennydog
#34 Glad This Is Laughable Today – Advertisement For Radio Drama Show Asking If Women Over 35 Can Be Loved
Image source: NoDoctor4460
#35 Gentlemen Prefer Hanes (1975)
Image source: lemmycaution25
#36 Backyard Star Wars Playset
Image source: bobby_barbados
#37 Shag Rug Rake
Image source: Ebonystealth
#38 How Many Of You Jokers Had This Budweiser Poster In The Late 80s?
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#39 Marlboro Cigarettes “You’re Darn Tootin My Dad Smokes Marlboro”, 1950
Image source: RedKittieKat
#41 French Ad For The Amc Pacer, 1975
Image source: Star_Ship_55
#42 A Terrifying Way To Start Your Day: Post’s Sugar Krinkles
Image source: Ebonystealth
#43 A Walking Turn On. 1970s
Image source: tforbesabc
#44 Cricketeer Suit Ad From 1972
Image source: master-jono
#45 Gain Weight With Ironized Yeast (1958)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#46 Universal Food Chopper (1899)
Image source: Noviblue
#47 Van Heusen Sport Shirts, 1951
Image source: DualCay0te
#48 1974 Ford Thunderbird Burgundy Edition
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#49 On My First Kiss By Brooke Shields For Love’s Baby Soft Fragrance, 1980
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#50 1897 De Dion-Bouton Motor Trike
Image source: Ebonystealth
