“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

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If we, “normies,” have learned anything from The Bear, it is that working in a professional kitchen is not for the faint-hearted. Perhaps there’s less shouting and familial drama, but the stressful environment is definitely there. According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant and foodservice industry accounts for 10% of the U.S. total workforce.

But working in restaurants comes with its own joys and challenges. There’s the high turnover rate, demanding customers, incompetent prep cooks, and accidental spills that make you want to crawl inside the Earth’s crust and never come back. The folks at “Kitchen Confidential” have seen it all, and if you’ve ever cried in a walk-in freezer, these posts might be relatable to you, too.

More info: Reddit

#1 Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Substantial-Water-10

#2 The Dedication On My New Book

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: awolfnamedlynx

#3 Asked For These To Be Sliced In Half For Hot Dogs

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#4 Op Deleted It, But The 700 Bucks Vegetable Platter Can Never Be Forgotten!

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: TOHSNBN

#5 Gm Told Me Cracking A Double Egg Means I Knocked Someone Up, And Brother I’m Shakin In My Nonslip Clogs

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: toxiclimeade

#6 Worst Spill I’ve Had To Date

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: dacksonjouglas

#7 I Goofed Up

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Silverflame202

#8 I’m A Health Inspector (Sorry Everyone). This Restaurant Today Had A Walken Cooler

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: puntini

#9 I Was So Confused Seeing A $99 Kids Meal

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Abentley589

#10 Laugh Reacts Only

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: KinsleyAndrews

#11 Buddy Texts Me After A 12 Hour Shift

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: dmblcnt

#12 Almost Cried On The Line Tonight

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Chefadamski

#13 I Work In An Upscale Seafood Restaurant And Get Order Like This All Day

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Dishwasher Sheepishly Asked For Some Fries. This Is What I Made For Him

Started with a sour cream based avocado mousse followed by fries tossed in NC BBQ spice and topped New York strip, cheese, long cut pico de Gallo and chives.

We take care of our dishes around here.

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: CasualObserver76

#15 Made A Waitress Some Grub Past Closed After A Busy Friday, Got This Message

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: LadleW

#16 First Day At A Michelin Star Restaurant, Chef Had Me Whittle Some “Romaine Plugs” Is This Standard Practice Anywhere Else?

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: goosticky

#17 Seriously, Michael. I’m Done

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: wormz93

#18 When You Accidentally Happen To Be The Only Food Truck At A Massive Outdoor Market Event

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: cpmnriley

#19 $700 Charcuterie Board We Prepped For A Client

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: WasGudMahNinja

#20 Who Woulda Thought?

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Breeze_Jr

#21 86 Cherries

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: jrf92

#22 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He’s Been Using It For 35 Years

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: oadge

#23 This Is Insane I Just Got Handed A Laminated Allergy Sheet For 1 Single Person

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: emptydimension

#24 Frick Doordash Special Requests Idgaf If You’re A Regular Or Say Thank You

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: WhatsAUserName23

#25 Meatball Braise…

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: fatsmilyporkchop

#26 Server Came To The Back With This Note Asking What We Can Make Her 😭

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: MrThiccem

#27 My Chef – We Don’t Need A Dish Washer It’ll Be A Slow Night

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: AlmostNerd9f

#28 This Is Staging Behind My Store And My Staff Just Dipped Out…

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: HtxBeerDoodeOG

#29 Drunk Man Was Convinced The Foh Woman Was His Soulmate

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: JelmerMcGee

#30 My Dishwasher Is A Prisoner Of The Dish Pit

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: KernelRebel

#31 Eyeballed My Sugar In Front Of Chef. “That’s About 600g”. Chef: “You Sure About That?”

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: chocomeeel

#32 Not Mine, Stolen From Facebook But Thought You All Would Appreciate This! “Malort… Cause These Pants Aren’t Gonna Shit Themselves” 😂

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: incomplete_

#33 Carrot Brunoise Practice: The Final Cut

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: SirDucksworth1706

#34 I Got 99 Problems And A Touch Screen Fryer Is One Of Them!!!

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Boogedyinjax

#35 Got Sent Home For Not Taking Notes During Preshift. My “Notes” Every Day Since:

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: BigOlToad

#36 I Asked One Of My Cooks To Make Deviled Eggs

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: BigTuna906

#37 Psa To My Coworkers, The Plates Should Look Like This Before You Put Them In The Dishwasher

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Then-Baker-2189

#38 Asked My Chef How He Needed Veg Diced

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Aggravating_Panda382

#39 God Bless

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: leeleewonchu

#40 For Halloween, I Dressed Up As The Guy Who Spilled 4l Of Extra Reduced Down Lobster Stock

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: CIAOTC

#41 How My Italian Chef Responded Before Seeing I Dropped The Bomb My Grandma Had Cancer😭

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: reaperkid1

#42 What Do You Call This Thing For Clearing The Fryers? I Got In Trouble With The Gm For Calling It The “Abortionator”

goshyarnit:
Lovingly referred to as “have you seen the fryer… stick… hook… thing” while vaguely gesturing it’s size with your hands.

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: The_LambSaucee

#43 Title

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: nickname2469

#44 This Is Why We Hate People

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: AwfulGoingToHell

#45 Bleach To “Sanitize” Lettuce? Is That A Thing Or Is My Boss Poisoning People?

Satakans:
To my understanding (not in the US so check your local regulations), bleach in a MEASURED ratio is acceptable for things like cleaning produce and to serve as sanitizer solution during service.
But again, this should be measured not just chuck a capful in a sink of water and hope for the best.

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: LadyMcMustard

#46 Coworker Roasted My Knife Over The Burner So He Can Cut Styrofoam

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Frozenbarb

#47 I’d Hire

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Daddy_Chillbilly

#48 Good Morning 😃

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: LosBoyos, hexxcellent

#49 Honor The Regulars!!!

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: jsquared8387

#50 The One Brave Chef Resisting The Urge To Put Hot Honey On Every Menu Item

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Over-Conversation220

#51 How Fd Am I?

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Head_Contest_4149

#52 Chef Burned A Case And A Half Of Duck

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: FincolnLlanagan20

#53 Weird Marks While Cleaning The Flattop?

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: HoldenR612

#54 Low Effort Meme After A Shifty Day

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Satchellfise

#55 The Girl Who Usually Works Sauce Asked Me Why I Was Pan Frying The Cod… This Is An Absolute 116g Monster Of A Scallop

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Nidrosian

#56 I Am Not Prep Cook. I Am Chip Girl

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Sedacanela

#57 My GF Wanted To Be Cute And Bought Me A Chef Knife

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Northstarsuperstar

#58 15 Y/O Son Made This

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ZimZamphwimpham

#59 I Just Got Hired As A Cook At A Nice Italian Restaurant. This Job Means A Lot To Me And My Girlfriend Just Surprised Me With This!! 😭❤️

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Musegirl234

#60 Mid Service Last Night, One Of My Cooks (Mildly Stoned) Slowly Walks Up To Me, Giggling, And Goes “I Made This For You”

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ragerlol1

#61 I Think I’ve Struck Gold, This Is The View From My New Kitchen’s Smoke Spot!

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ConcreteGardener

#62 Donning Her Bandaid Bikini As To Not Offend The Monks At My Job

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: AmbrosiaPeachh

#63 Coworker Was Asked To Slice Strawberries. Now We’ve Got Six Quarts Of Anuses

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: DoorstepCult

#64 Asked The New Guy To Put Ice In The Soda Fountain Machine

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: discodeathsquad

#65 When A Server Is Complaining To You About “Only” Making $200 In Tips In Their 5 Hour Shift

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: MrBobFireman

#66 Just Witnessed Some Big Bug Kamikaze Directly Into My Fryer. Don’t Worry I’m Discarding The Oil

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Serious-Speaker-949

#67 Cover Letter Strong Af

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: fattnessmonster

#68 My Coworker (Jack) Requested A Day Off

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Narkboy42

#69 Apparently This Is A “Massive Mess” That Is “Wasting Product” And Will “Throw Off Inventory For The Week”

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: cubecasts

#70 How The Bartender Labels Their Fruit

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_DIRTY_DANGLES

#71 Heat Stroke On My First Day

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: snowocean84

#72 Someone Cut The Front Off My Cake The Night Before The Order Was Due

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Butts

#73 Why Is This So Accurate…

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: playmateoftheyears

#74 Our Pizza Cook Is Moving. Bakery Team Absolutely Killed It

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Jagasaur

#75 Painfully Accurate 💯

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Damiancarmine14

#76 Cutting A Cup Of Chives Ever Day Until This Reddit Says They’re Perfect. Day 3

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: F1exican

#77 An Allergy Notification Card I Received On One Of The Busiest Nights In December

“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ArchaicInsanity

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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