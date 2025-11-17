Person Gets Rid Of Annoying Coworker By Planting A Fake Treasure For Him To Find, Then Watches Him Quit And Burn All Bridges

Real life isn’t like the movies—it’s incredibly uncommon for things to line up perfectly for you. In short, if you think that you’re having a streak of good luck or that you’ve struck gold, it’s best to take a deep breath, take a step back, and think about what’s actually going on. However, if someone’s over the moon after finding (what they think is) treasure, it might actually give you an advantage. That is if you’ve got some dastardly plots of revenge in the works.
Redditor u/lrze403 went viral on the internet after sharing how he got revenge against a former coworker of his, a lousy construction worker who made everyone’s life hell. And all it took was $40 and some fake gold coins. Scroll down for the full story! Bored Panda has reached out to u/lrze403 via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
Having a colleague who isn’t a team player can make your life miserable during work hours
Someone shared how they used a bunch of fake gold coins to get rid of a pesky coworker
The lazy worker was going to get fired whether or not he’d quit
The OP’s story made huge waves on the r/ProRevenge online community. Even though some time has passed since the redditor shared the story, it continues to get fresh comments. At the time of writing, the post got over 60.7k upvotes and stands as a timeless testament to revenge done right.
According to u/lrze403, their former colleague was lazy and invaded his privacy. One day, the OP heard that he’d quit his job if he ever won the lottery and that’s when he hatched the plan to get rid of him once and for all. He spent $40 on fake gold coins, plopped them in a box, and hid them in a wall where he knew his colleague would stumble across them.
The plan worked (almost too) perfectly. The jerk coworker quit on the spot and the OP felt a huge sense of relief. As it turns out, their boss was planning on firing the guy who quit either way because he was chronically late to work. But we think we prefer a glint of gold in our stories! It adds more drama.
Broadly speaking, before you claim any found treasure as yours, you should consult your local laws. Depending on the country and area, you may need to hand the historical artifacts over. Elsewhere, you can pop the champagne because the hoard is yours!
Whether or not you can keep the treasure you find will depend on where you live
According to the US Gold Bureau, most state courts, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Wisconsin, use the ‘finders keepers’ approach. If you’ve found something and you’re not trespassing, it’s yours to keep.
Meanwhile, things are more complicated in the UK. If you’ve found treasure, you have to report it within two weeks of its discovery, otherwise, you can get fined or even end up in prison for up to three months. After the authorities get back in touch with you, you might be invited to take part in an inquest where you can ask questions.
You may end up getting a share of the reward if you’re the finder and had permission to be on the land. The person or organization owning the land may also get a cut of the reward. Meanwhile, if you were trespassing, you may get a reduced share or be left with absolutely nothing at all. When it comes to treasure hunting, acting in good faith is paramount!
But even if—hypothetically speaking—you find a treasure chest filled to the brim with gold and jewels and priceless artifacts, you might find that becoming rich that quickly is a double-edged sword. Winning the lottery, whatever way this might happen, isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.
Getting rich quickly can be more of a curse than a blessing
There comes a lot of pressure with becoming rich, especially when this happens publicly. You’ll probably find that you have loved ones, distant relatives, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and even random strangers lining up, asking you for cash and gifts. They might ask you to pay off their loans (“You know we’ve been struggling with them”), take them out to dinner (“You can afford it!”), and give them a loan for their new business venture (“You know how hard things have been for us lately”).
Not only will you have to learn how to draw healthy boundaries and say ‘no’ diplomatically, but you’ll also be under constant stress knowing that there are a lot of folks out there envious of what you have. Don’t be surprised if some of your nearest and dearest begin resenting you because you’re not giving your cash away left, right, and center.
Naturally, having money does make life a lot easier in many regards, but it’s not the only factor that leads to happiness. For that, you also need an active and fulfilling social life, good health, and a sense of purpose. What becoming rich can do for you is separate your true friends from your fake ones. Someone who hasn’t changed their behavior and continues to be true and honest is someone worth sticking with. Meanwhile, someone who “suddenly” remembers your friendship, always asks for favors, and barely ever contributes might be who you want to stay away from.
