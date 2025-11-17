50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

by

“Laughter is the best medicine” is a common saying amongst the young and the old, but is it really true? After all, how much can your mood really affect your body?

Turns out, a lot. Studies have proved multiple benefits of laughter, such as stress reduction, increased pain tolerance, and a boosted immune system. On top of all that, it also does wonders for our mental health, helping us cope with the sometimes-tough ordeal of being a human.

The doctors from the list below certainly know the importance of a good joke. That is why they do their best to lift the mood of patients in their offices. From therapy dogs for anxious patients to creative art pieces on the waiting room walls, doctors are quick to prove that they not only have compassion but also a few funny bones in their bodies.

#1 Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Alwyslistn

#2 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Alphalarge

#3 I Got Sent To A Dentist Who Treats Patients With Really Bad Anxiety, And They Have Therapy Dogs There To Help Calm You Down Before You Go In

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: KoolFish1

#4 The Radiology Waiting Room In Local Hospital Has The Usual Naff Floral Decor, Except… They’re X-Rays

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: fitful_head

#5 My Dentist Has Jokes

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: shobot11

#6 Cousin Gave Birth On Halloween Night. This Was The Doctor During The Delivery

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: justin.selph.9

#7 Today My Dentist Had A Service Puppy She Was Training. He Laid In My Lap While I Was Getting My Teeth Cleaned

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Ezraine

#8 I Ate This Camera-Pill Yesterday Since The Doctors Wanted To See My Whole Digestive System From Inside. It Takes 2 Photos Per Second And Even Has LEDs Incorporated

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Admmak

#9 My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Caesar100

#10 My Local Dentist Doesn’t Have Enough Patients

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Jaff4487

#11 This Pain Scale At My Local Foot Doctor’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: iTposeforfun

#12 My Eye Doctor’s Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: bojack_yellow

#13 Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder Today To Place An IV

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Mochanoodle

#14 At My Local Pediatrician’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Solid_Lab_4690

#15 My Mom’s Dentist’s Office Has Therapy Dogs For Nervous Patients Like Her

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Segments_of_Reality

#16 Our Hospital Left The Old Facade And Built Around It

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: HellHathNoFury18

#17 This Tip They Were Handing Out At My Doctor’s Office For People Experiencing An Anxiety Attack

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: HarryTOMalley

#18 The Bike Rack At This Dentist Office Looks Like It’s Being Squeezed Out Of A Tube Of Toothpaste

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: madentr12

#19 This Kids’ Door At My Dentist’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Fadeawayjae

#20 My Eye Doctor’s Office Uses Laminated Forms And A Wet Erase Marker To Cut Down On Paper Use

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: jack-of-some

#21 The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: seantack

#22 The Hospital I Work For Was Originally Designed To Be A Hotel

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: reoltlaonc

#23 Seen At My Doctor’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Bbypndabamboo

#24 Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: houseleb

#25 Dentist’s Office Showing How Much Sugar Is In Regular Items

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: mmaathiaas

#26 Went To The Doctor’s Office And Asked For The Men’s Washroom Key

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Jbruce63

#27 Bathroom At My Dentist’s Office Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist’s Office Hanging On The Wall

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: pinkholey

#28 My Dentist’s Office Accepts Walkens

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: daredelvis421

#29 UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Am A Janitor At

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: boneyardigan

#30 A Guide To Yellow Stripey Things According To My Doctor’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: KurumiLive

#31 This LEGO Schematic At My Doctor’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: curlybird88

#32 This Hospital Has A MRI Playset For The Kids

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: crazywildchicken

#33 Dentist Knows What’s Up

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: catsgoingmeow

#34 This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: SuperSuperCereal

#35 The Knobs In My Dentist’s Office Are Toothbrushes And Toothpaste

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Uncomfortable-Uncle

#36 So I’m At The Hospital With My Sick Daughter, And Suddenly Look Who Walks In. She Wasn’t Amazed At All

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Elyoso1

#37 First Appointment With The New Doctor Just Got More Serious

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: PrismPhoneService

#38 Went To The Doctor For Dizziness, They Prescribed Me This

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Shutupdrewbrees

#39 Doctor’s Office. Every Room Has This Type Of Display With Different Scenes. All Completed By The Doctor

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: izblilcnzb

#40 The Colorful Button Panel On The Elevators Of Our Children’s Hospital

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: xray_anonymous

#41 My Primary Doctor Has A Bobble-Head Doll Of Himself At The Front Desk

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: StarryAry

#42 This Cow In My Dentist’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: supaswag69

#43 I Was Surprised To See A Cat At The Doctor’s Waiting Room. Then I Noticed The Sign

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Tyto_alba

#44 My Doctor’s Office Aquarium Is A Syringe

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: BreakfastCrunchwrap

#45 Doctor’s Office’s Waiting Room

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: KraljZ

#46 This Misprinted Patient Consent Form I Got From My Eye Doctor

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: 1of9Heathens

#47 My Dentist’s Office Has A Train

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Darkfin41

#48 My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place – The Dentist

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: smellybutt-key

#49 My Doctor’s Office Has A Wreath Made Of Blood Vials

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: derpmasterrr

#50 My Doctor Has A 33000-Year-Old Cave Bear Skeleton On Display

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Screamat

#51 My Hospital Has A Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: TheGrimReefah

#52 This Doctor’s Office Has A Chair For Wider People

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: CLILLZ

#53 Didn’t Know Harry Potter Had His Own Ward At The Hospital

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: osrsslay

#54 This Vase At My Dentist’s Office Is Shaped Like A Tooth

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: TheGooseMayn

#55 Might Have To See Another Doctor For A Second Opinion On This One

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Cretin_Detection

#56 My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: keneguy

#57 Skeleton At My Doctor’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Skrillamane

#58 The Hallway To My Dentist’s Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick’s Scene

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: Calmblue1968

#59 Local Dentist Has Old School N64 Display For Waiting Room

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: PkmnJaguar

#60 Took My Husband To The Eye Doctor

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: cameling

#61 I Was At The Hospital And Found A Really Skinny Door

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: ProblyCorrectingYou

#62 The Urgent Care Center Near My House Has A Slushie Machine In The Waiting Room

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: SolidVirginal

#63 Went To The Dentist Today And They Gave Me Candy With My Toothbrush

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: crocsonfeet

#64 My Nurse Practitioner’s Office Has A Lamp Made Of Speculums

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: hygienichydrangas

#65 Demons At My Local Dentist’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: EpicAblaze

#66 Met This Terrifying Thing At The Dentist’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: mirvage

#67 One Of The Drawers At My Doctor’s Office That Always Annoys Me

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: KaputoManuto

#68 There Is A Dunkin’ Donuts Inside My Doctor’s Office

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: wirm

#69 This Horrific SpongeBob Stained Glass Panel At The Dentist

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: brinzzar

#70 My Dentist’s Office Is Shoes-Free

50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Image source: teatsqueezer

#71 This Vase At My Dentist Office Is Shaped Like A Tooth

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Yellowstone Season 2
Five Shows to Watch If You Like Yellowstone
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2021
Hey Pandas, Show Us A Photo Of Your Old Piece Of Tech Gear (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Norwegian Artist Creates Fun Comics With Unexpected Endings (70 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Reasons Why Men Should be Watching “Gracie and Frankie”
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2018
Person Works “Too Efficiently,” Gets In Trouble For “Time Theft”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Who is Sherrinford Holmes? The Third Holmes Brother Explained
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.