50 Hilariously Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

“Laughter is the best medicine” is a common saying amongst the young and the old, but is it really true? After all, how much can your mood really affect your body?
Turns out, a lot. Studies have proved multiple benefits of laughter, such as stress reduction, increased pain tolerance, and a boosted immune system. On top of all that, it also does wonders for our mental health, helping us cope with the sometimes-tough ordeal of being a human.
The doctors from the list below certainly know the importance of a good joke. That is why they do their best to lift the mood of patients in their offices. From therapy dogs for anxious patients to creative art pieces on the waiting room walls, doctors are quick to prove that they not only have compassion but also a few funny bones in their bodies.
#1 Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe
Image source: Alwyslistn
#2 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless
Image source: Alphalarge
#3 I Got Sent To A Dentist Who Treats Patients With Really Bad Anxiety, And They Have Therapy Dogs There To Help Calm You Down Before You Go In
Image source: KoolFish1
#4 The Radiology Waiting Room In Local Hospital Has The Usual Naff Floral Decor, Except… They’re X-Rays
Image source: fitful_head
#5 My Dentist Has Jokes
Image source: shobot11
#6 Cousin Gave Birth On Halloween Night. This Was The Doctor During The Delivery
Image source: justin.selph.9
#7 Today My Dentist Had A Service Puppy She Was Training. He Laid In My Lap While I Was Getting My Teeth Cleaned
Image source: Ezraine
#8 I Ate This Camera-Pill Yesterday Since The Doctors Wanted To See My Whole Digestive System From Inside. It Takes 2 Photos Per Second And Even Has LEDs Incorporated
Image source: Admmak
#9 My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor
Image source: Caesar100
#10 My Local Dentist Doesn’t Have Enough Patients
Image source: Jaff4487
#11 This Pain Scale At My Local Foot Doctor’s Office
Image source: iTposeforfun
#12 My Eye Doctor’s Place Has Eye Exams In Different Languages
Image source: bojack_yellow
#13 Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder Today To Place An IV
Image source: Mochanoodle
#14 At My Local Pediatrician’s Office
Image source: Solid_Lab_4690
#15 My Mom’s Dentist’s Office Has Therapy Dogs For Nervous Patients Like Her
Image source: Segments_of_Reality
#16 Our Hospital Left The Old Facade And Built Around It
Image source: HellHathNoFury18
#17 This Tip They Were Handing Out At My Doctor’s Office For People Experiencing An Anxiety Attack
Image source: HarryTOMalley
#18 The Bike Rack At This Dentist Office Looks Like It’s Being Squeezed Out Of A Tube Of Toothpaste
Image source: madentr12
#19 This Kids’ Door At My Dentist’s Office
Image source: Fadeawayjae
#20 My Eye Doctor’s Office Uses Laminated Forms And A Wet Erase Marker To Cut Down On Paper Use
Image source: jack-of-some
#21 The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste
Image source: seantack
#22 The Hospital I Work For Was Originally Designed To Be A Hotel
Image source: reoltlaonc
#23 Seen At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: Bbypndabamboo
#24 Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree
Image source: houseleb
#25 Dentist’s Office Showing How Much Sugar Is In Regular Items
Image source: mmaathiaas
#26 Went To The Doctor’s Office And Asked For The Men’s Washroom Key
Image source: Jbruce63
#27 Bathroom At My Dentist’s Office Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist’s Office Hanging On The Wall
Image source: pinkholey
#28 My Dentist’s Office Accepts Walkens
Image source: daredelvis421
#29 UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Am A Janitor At
Image source: boneyardigan
#30 A Guide To Yellow Stripey Things According To My Doctor’s Office
Image source: KurumiLive
#31 This LEGO Schematic At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: curlybird88
#32 This Hospital Has A MRI Playset For The Kids
Image source: crazywildchicken
#33 Dentist Knows What’s Up
Image source: catsgoingmeow
#34 This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars
Image source: SuperSuperCereal
#35 The Knobs In My Dentist’s Office Are Toothbrushes And Toothpaste
Image source: Uncomfortable-Uncle
#36 So I’m At The Hospital With My Sick Daughter, And Suddenly Look Who Walks In. She Wasn’t Amazed At All
Image source: Elyoso1
#37 First Appointment With The New Doctor Just Got More Serious
Image source: PrismPhoneService
#38 Went To The Doctor For Dizziness, They Prescribed Me This
Image source: Shutupdrewbrees
#39 Doctor’s Office. Every Room Has This Type Of Display With Different Scenes. All Completed By The Doctor
Image source: izblilcnzb
#40 The Colorful Button Panel On The Elevators Of Our Children’s Hospital
Image source: xray_anonymous
#41 My Primary Doctor Has A Bobble-Head Doll Of Himself At The Front Desk
Image source: StarryAry
#42 This Cow In My Dentist’s Office
Image source: supaswag69
#43 I Was Surprised To See A Cat At The Doctor’s Waiting Room. Then I Noticed The Sign
Image source: Tyto_alba
#44 My Doctor’s Office Aquarium Is A Syringe
Image source: BreakfastCrunchwrap
#45 Doctor’s Office’s Waiting Room
Image source: KraljZ
#46 This Misprinted Patient Consent Form I Got From My Eye Doctor
Image source: 1of9Heathens
#47 My Dentist’s Office Has A Train
Image source: Darkfin41
#48 My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place – The Dentist
Image source: smellybutt-key
#49 My Doctor’s Office Has A Wreath Made Of Blood Vials
Image source: derpmasterrr
#50 My Doctor Has A 33000-Year-Old Cave Bear Skeleton On Display
Image source: Screamat
#51 My Hospital Has A Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling
Image source: TheGrimReefah
#52 This Doctor’s Office Has A Chair For Wider People
Image source: CLILLZ
#53 Didn’t Know Harry Potter Had His Own Ward At The Hospital
Image source: osrsslay
#54 This Vase At My Dentist’s Office Is Shaped Like A Tooth
Image source: TheGooseMayn
#55 Might Have To See Another Doctor For A Second Opinion On This One
Image source: Cretin_Detection
#56 My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes
Image source: keneguy
#57 Skeleton At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: Skrillamane
#58 The Hallway To My Dentist’s Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick’s Scene
Image source: Calmblue1968
#59 Local Dentist Has Old School N64 Display For Waiting Room
Image source: PkmnJaguar
#60 Took My Husband To The Eye Doctor
Image source: cameling
#61 I Was At The Hospital And Found A Really Skinny Door
Image source: ProblyCorrectingYou
#62 The Urgent Care Center Near My House Has A Slushie Machine In The Waiting Room
Image source: SolidVirginal
#63 Went To The Dentist Today And They Gave Me Candy With My Toothbrush
Image source: crocsonfeet
#64 My Nurse Practitioner’s Office Has A Lamp Made Of Speculums
Image source: hygienichydrangas
#65 Demons At My Local Dentist’s Office
Image source: EpicAblaze
#66 Met This Terrifying Thing At The Dentist’s Office
Image source: mirvage
#67 One Of The Drawers At My Doctor’s Office That Always Annoys Me
Image source: KaputoManuto
#68 There Is A Dunkin’ Donuts Inside My Doctor’s Office
Image source: wirm
#69 This Horrific SpongeBob Stained Glass Panel At The Dentist
Image source: brinzzar
#70 My Dentist’s Office Is Shoes-Free
Image source: teatsqueezer
#71 This Vase At My Dentist Office Is Shaped Like A Tooth
Follow Us