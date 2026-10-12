69 Times Things Went So Wrong At Funerals, People Didn’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Funerals are delicate affairs, and every word and action carries weight. But high emotions, grief, and pure awkwardness can turn something as serious as a memorial into a complete social minefield.
Sometimes it is a small, jarring slip-up, like the wrong playlist during the service. Other times, it is an aunt loudly complaining about the dry chicken at the reception.
People online have been sharing the most hilarious and wildly inappropriate funeral moments they have ever witnessed. We gathered the best ones — don’t forget to take notes on what not to do.
#1
We got into the funeral cars to go to the crematorium, and the driver’s radio burst into life. “Feeling hot, hot, hot” at full volume. He was mortified, we were in hysterics.
Image source: JBB2002902, magnific
#2
Friend’s nan’s funeral. They played Angels by Robbie Williams but forgot to stop the CD at the end of the track. The next track was Let Me Entertain You.
They caught it pretty quickly, but those first few bars were enough to send a wave of stifled laughter through the younger cohort of the congregation, which we never really recovered from.
Image source: Boperatic, NickAlias
#3
At my Granny’s funeral the cortege walked from the church to the corner of her street. An Ambo on blue lights and woowoos turned into the road behind the cortege and respectfully turned off the siren (Ireland, so we do these things). My aunt (as in mum’s best friend from school, not blood relation) quipped “Turn the lights off too, you’re too late!” and started cackling at her own wit. It was not funny or appropriate.
Image source: MadWifeUK, jaromirchalabala
Funerals help us mourn, grieve, and lean on each other when we feel weak. They bring families and friends together to share the load of loss.
Yet, none of us are experts at this. Most people rarely plan a funeral, and some have barely even attended one.
Because it is so unfamiliar, the solemn, formal atmosphere feels totally out of step with everyday life. Without a script or practice, people quickly panic — and that is usually when the awkward moments happen.
#4
Not my story but my mums
At her grandmother’s funeral – one of her cousins gestured to my grandfather and said ‘oh, he’ll be next’. it upset my mum and my aunt so much they didn’t speak to him for over a decade.
my grandad is currently outliving everyone in my family – including my grandmother, her sister (+ her husband), her brother (who was the cousin’s father), my dad – and the cousin himself.
Image source: hollyyy16, ArtPhoto_studio
#5
Some builders started some kind of outrageous drill/jackhammer device whilst the funeral was in progress and the vicar was visibly pissed off trying to shout over it and it continued through the song whist we all just sat there awkwardly. We all laughed when we got outside because what else can you do.
Image source: Merlinblack89, vwalakte
#6
My dad was driving us to grandad’s funeral but we were running late and got stuck in slow moving traffic. Dad saw an opportunity and floored it past the line of cars, swearing and gesticulating, and noticed too late that he was overtaking his dad’s hearse at the front of the queue. He menaced the funeral cortège in a lime green Austin allegro we called ‘Orville’.
Image source: pocketdisco, Andrew 2.8i
But why do some people feel awkward or behave badly at funerals?
For many, funerals are a heavy emotional trigger. They force us face-to-face with deep loss, and crying in front of a crowd can feel terrifying.
On top of that heartbreak, there is pure social panic. People worry so much about saying the wrong thing or breaking an unspoken rule that their anxiety spikes. Some even avoid going altogether just to escape the pressure.
#7
Husband’s Grandmother’s funeral. The vicar was going the eulogy and had one of her cherished childhood teddies. After speaking he then lent the teddy against the candles behind him. No one batted an eyelid. I looked around thinking ‘that’s going to catch fire’ so during the speech (which had most in tears) in front of everybody I got up walked to the front and moved teddy away from the candles. Only then did I realise were those fake battery operated ones. No teddy was in danger. Turned back around and everyone was looking at me like I was insane.
Image source: capitan_coco, magnific
#8
I went to a musician’s funeral. Long term illness, plenty of time to plan his own funeral, so he’d picked out all the music. As the coffin disappeared behind the curtain we were treated to “Last Train to Hot Town”.
Image source: Draenogg, rawpixel.com
#9
We had a women shout up and declare her self my grandmothers sister. Which resulted us wheeling her out of the funeral and banning her from the wake.
Which resulted in her coming in with her family to make an even bigger fuss. Hilarity and chav behavior followed on both sides, now I think back and laugh. My grandmother tried so hard to be a posh lady.
Image source: Strange_Public_1853, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
Being near a casket or a grave also forces some people to face the reality of mortality and their own eventual passing.
That sudden confrontation can trigger a strange psychological defense mechanism. For some, it causes nervous laughter or inappropriate jokes at the worst possible time. For others, anxiety turns into a total lack of filter, leading to wildly insensitive comments just to fill an uncomfortable silence or break the tension.
“An expression of laughter can be what we call a manic defence, almost like a coping strategy but in a defensive way. Anything to divert the reality of what is happening and the reality of loss and human vulnerability and the end of life,” clinical psychologist Dr Abigael San explains.
#10
More embarrassing than crazy, when my Nana passed, my brother debated on whether or not to take his daughter to the funeral who was only a few months old. She was a ‘good, quiet’ baby and a lot of family would be there who wanted to see her, so he decided to take a shot. During the service, the only thing you heard was the preacher sharing a sermon and my neice “pushing one out.” It took her a while and there were a lot of grunts and gas passed in the process! My brother and I struggled tremendously to keep a straight face and people sort of joked about it afterwards.
My grandmother was free spirit and probably wouldn’t be able to stop laughing had she…been there.
Image source: BigKiss_LittleHug, senivpetro
#11
I am one of the Manchester Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Some years ago Sister Daisy sadly passed and so there was a floral wreath with the word Daisy on it at the funeral.
So the sisters (with the permission of Daisy’s husband) nicked the wreath from the hearse, got frocked up and took Daisy for one last drink down Canal Street, eventually pulling the petals from the wreath and allowing them to float down the canal to eternity.
Image source: TimGJ1964, magnific
#12
My grandads funeral, the 1st funeral I ever attended. I was 15/16 at the time.
Everyone seated already, we walk in behind the coffin.
I look around at the people to see if I can spot any of the extended family.
I see my grandad sitting in the back row.
He has an identical twin.
My mum/uncle/nan knew about him but never expected him to turn up. Theyd only seen him once before ever. The grandkids had no idea about him. They had a massive falling out when they were teenagers and never spoke again.
When service finished mum came and asked how I was, I asked “mum, why is grandad standing over there?”
Her face fell, she said “oh dang”, one of the few times I heard her swear up to that point.
She went and found my uncle and his kids, they then told us the above story so we wouldn’t be too freaked out.
That triggered a kind of reconnection of his part of the family and ours, been 18 years now and we see him a couple times a year. Shame he and grandad never got to reconcile.
Image source: painful_butterflies, magnific
Not every funeral moment is awkward chaos or accidental insensitivity. Many of the best stories are genuinely humorous and heartwarming — like a late musician who curated their own final playlist to catch people off guard. Or someone who cracked a calculated dark joke to ease the room’s heavy tension.
Research shows dark humor is a powerful emotional regulator — it helps people process trauma, lower cortisol, and rebuild social cohesion.
A National Institutes of Health study revealed that internet memes and lighthearted content during pandemic lockdowns helped reduce tension, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. When people face intense stress, humor acts as a mental safety valve.
Science also proves that laughter triggers the endocrine system, releases endorphins, lowers the stress hormone cortisol, and boosts immune responses.
#13
My local church front door opens on to the town’s market square. A couple of months ago there was a funeral and just as the hearse pulled up a busker (using a battery powered amp and mic) started belting out “wind beneath my wings” in the best pub singer style!
This didn’t go down well with anyone stood outside the church, and especially one very large mourner. The mourner walks over, slaps the busker and then dismantled the speaker with his foot. There was a round of applause 😄.
Image source: steveakacrush, pvproductions
#14
After my friends grandads cremation we were stood outside and everyone was giving their condolences to the family.
Myself and another mate were stood under a tree and the immediate area around it was covered in shite. We agreed to get out from under there just incase and make our way to the car to go to the wake.
About three steps later it felt like I’d been egged. A pigeon had taken a massive number 2 and it landed straight in the middle of my head. The family of the one who had passed were all sat in the funeral cars and all saw it, and everyone single one of them were in hysterics.
Since, I’ve seen my friends aunt’s and uncles and cousins only once, and they were on about how it made their day and changed the whole feeling of the day. Happy to help I suppose…
Image source: anon, yilmazkandag
#15
Friends nan at her brother in laws funeral. Vicar says “so and so was a good man, an honest man”. Friends nan (who was deaf as a post) leans to her daughter and says loudly ” we must be at the wrong funeral I don’t know who he’s talking about”. They apparently didn’t get on.
Secondly, in laws got the date wrong and attended the wrong funeral. Sat through the whole service and had to sneak away after giving the dearly departeds family their condolences.
Dark jokes or random careless comments need the right setting to land. To pull them off, you have to be close to the people around you, know how they react, and trust that they will understand your heart.
That is why humor is not a universal fix for awkward or sad moments.
Dark humor requires careful context and consent. When delivered without a safety net, it can alienate grieving family members, mask unaddressed pain, or trigger someone’s emotional wounds.
#16
During the vicar talking a grandparent let out a very loud long fart, coughed, and pretended like nothing happened. Everyone else also pretended like nothing happened, until the smell filled the room.
Image source: kipha01, magnific
#17
At my best friend’s dad’s funeral, the wrong hearse showed up. We only realised because the flowers on top of the coffin were wrong. Luckily, the right hearse wasn’t far behind but there was some awkwardness as the wrong one had to reverse out of the crematorium to give way to the right one.
Image source: mrsfadedglory, awaisseehar5
#18
My great uncle loved the horses and hated being late.
Is hurse got held up because they had closed the road for a horse race. It’s one of those races where the road cuts across a race course.
We couldn’t workout if he’d be pleased he got to be at one last race or pissed for literally being late to his own funeral.
Image source: NiceNeedleworker1287, viarprodesign
A study found that more than 60% of grieving participants reported receiving comments they considered unhelpful.
These included remarks that tried to highlight the “positive” side of their loved one’s passing or reassurances that time would “heal” everything. People also compared it to others who had it worse or suggested they would eventually “get over it.”
Grief isn’t one-size-fits-all, yet people often fall back on familiar phrases when unsure.
#19
A friend of mine went to the funeral of a distant relative of his spouse. He didn’t really know many people there so he tried to make small talk, but it ended with an awkward silence, which he tried to fill with the first thing he could think of which was “Well, this is fun”. Nobody thought it was funny.
Image source: fidelises, Anna Tolipova
#20
The guest of honor woke up. Seriously. You’d be surprised how many people used to get (almost) buried without actually being gone. I’m paranoid now because I’m a deep sleeper.
Image source: rayrayruh, pressmaster
In the past decade, there’s been a rise of the “happy funeral,” with celebration becoming a well-established funeral trend. A UK survey found that 68% of people now think funerals should feel more like a celebration of life than just a solemn reflection.
More families are ditching all-black dress codes and asking guests to wear favorite colors or casual clothes that reflect the person who passed away. Funeral directors have even been asked to hold ceremonies on London buses, at castles, or in cricket pavilions, as families try to make the day feel more personal and less solemn.
#21
My uncle started taking photographs in the chapel, during the funeral. His own mother’s funeral, btw. When asked about it he said it was a French thing (his partner is French). When French guests at the funeral were asked about this, they denied it was a French thing.
Image source: Ineffable_Confusion, magnific
#22
I have an aunt & uncle who are pretty rich. Or as my parents always told me, they aren’t rich, they just spend like they are and brag a lot. After my other uncle’s funeral – like immediately after, as I was exiting the church – she caught me by the door to pull out her phone and show me the remodel of her new kitchen. She was really happy about it too. Meanwhile I could barely see the pictures she was showing me because I was too busy crying, you know, cuz my uncle was gone.
Funerals are deeply personal, so what feels cringe to one person might be the right fit for someone else. At the end of the day, funeral etiquette isn’t about rigid rules — it’s about respect, sensitivity, and showing up.
So the next time you have to attend a memorial, remember that grace goes a lot further than a script. And maybe just do a quick online search on basic etiquette so you don’t end up starring in the next viral story.
#23
I was once at a funeral of a work colleague who was a store man on little wages but was well loved.
He was mid 40s when he passed and left behind a wife and two daughters.
Half way through the service one of the daughters spoke and said that they will play his favourite song.
Up came “Lady Marmalade” at full volume.
All of his workmates who were sitting in line all looked at one another until one of them commented.
“Dang, he was a dark horse wasn’t he?
(Means he was full of secrets).
I had to bend over double to hide myself from the congregation as I was close to tears of laughter.
I’d like to think that’s what “Matey” would have wanted.
Image source: SJeplin, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#24
I was at a funeral on September 10th, and John, the guy who passed, was a super spontaneous man and promised us an ice cream truck.
Well, when the bells were ringing and his casket was being loaded into the hearse, there was an ice cream truck with free ice cream. I was bawling and smiling at the same time.
Image source: gypsywhisperer, eyeem-nicolas
#25
My grandad fell into the open grave of his ex wife (my grandma) at her funeral as we were stood waiting for her coffin to be carried up to the grave.
Image source: Forever_a_Kumquat, https://www.magnific.com/free-photo/world-war-i-cemetery_9760840.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=0&uuid=e08f4af7-1f09-4e9f-a797-d8ecbbd15f70&track=ais_hybrid&query=graveyard
#26
My grandad was an engineer and had a passion for trains. They acknowledged this at the crematorium and very straight-facedly said they were going to play audio of some famous train leaving the station as his casket descended.
I remember this surreal feeling watching the thing go down to the sound of a train chugging and whistling and wanting to look to others to confirm they were feeling it to. I didn’t though. I looked straight ahead the whole time.
Image source: anon, montypeter
#27
An Irish colleague I use to work with, so a very Catholic funeral of burying the coffin etc.
As his aunt went to throw dirt on the coffin or something like that she slipped and fell into the grave.
Cracked me up the way he told it.
Image source: Mysterious-Ants, wirestock
#28
Several years ago myself and a friend(f) went to our mates funeral service at the crematorium. Having got there with minutes to spare we rushed to the entrance where we saw a few friends going in. When we ourselves got in we seen the Chapel door was still open. All good my friend and I thought so we popped in sat down as the Chapel door closed. As I looked around I noticed a priest (catholic) and said to my friend that I didn’t know Rod our departed friend was a Catholic. She says he’s not. I then noticed after looking around I couldn’t see our mates either at this point I thought ah for heaven’s sake we’ve sat in the wrong Chapel. Only for the priest to open up with today we are here to pay our final respects for our sister Elizabeth. . . . I was panicking by this time trying to think how the hell are we gonna get out alive ourselves. We decided to leave as quietly as possible until my friend trips over someone’s handbag and go flying backside over elbow and we were busted big time.
Edit: After we got out we were so embarrassed 😳.
Image source: EasyPriority8724, wirestock
#29
I went to 1 years I was 20. My friend was 19 and had passed in quite tragic circumstances. His mother let out a scream while he was being lowered into the ground, it was awful.
Some friends of his came along absolutely drunk out their faces and whilst everyone was dispersing, they started phoning their friends to come join us at the drinks. Made no sense to me why someone would genuinely invite randoms to come along to a random person’s funeral after drinks like it was some sort of party. Don’t get me wrong, we all had a good drink and it turned almost into a party but we didn’t want a bunch of plebs turning up, which thankfully no one did.
Not the worst story but I haven’t been to many.
Image source: Electrical-Ruin3312, magnific
#30
At my dad’s funeral the cords all pinged off as we were about to start lowering him, luckily the big straps were still underneath or he’d have plummeted into the hole.
Then at my mum’s funeral the celebrant and the funeral director walked up the aisle at the service and bowed their heads to the coffin, to which my brother whispered “Ahhh, Daniel San” and both he and I got a major case of the giggles. Luckily everyone sitting behind us thought our shoulders were shaking because we were crying.
Image source: enigmafriday, Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
#31
We took my mother in law with dementia to her older sisters funeral recently, as they wheeled dear Auntie M’s coffin through the door my MIL shouted “ is that M? Is she gone?” Every body heard then proceeded to burp really loudly :-/.
Image source: morecrimeplease
#32
My Nan was called Jean, and bless the vicar, he was so used to seeing those first 2 letters that he called her Jesus at least 3 times.
She was great, I just never realised she was ‘the second coming’ great.
Image source: clevingerscrazy
#33
My sister made a small joke which, under the pressure of meeting my relatives for the first time and under such circumstances, caused my husband let out a belly laugh just as the hearse my gran’s coffin was in came into view
Safe to say my relatives don’t like him which is ok as I don’t like them either.
Image source: ButtercupBento
#34
When my aunt’s coffin was going through the curtain her great-granddaughter who was probably about 4 or 5, said really loudly in that way only kids can, “Nanny’s in there”.
Image source: iwannabeinnyc
#35
At my dad’s funeral, one of my cousins started going on and on about how we should keep immigrants out of the country, that they’re all criminals and taking our jobs or whatever.
He would not talk about anything else the entire time. It was like he wanted to make the whole day about it.
Both of my dad’s parents were immigrants, and they were also this cousin’s grandparents.
Edit: On top of that, my mum’s mother, seemed to be trying to make the whole thing into a fun family get together and kept making us take these stupid smiley group photos. Eventually, my dad’s best friend said he was done taking photos, and she gave him the most evil glare, she made a show of it and made sure everyone knew how offended she was.
Image source: Jessykosis
#36
My uncle had his fly’s undone. Everyone noticed but no one told him. I wanted to but how do you bring it up.
Image source: Suspicious_Tap_1919
#37
Most insensitive.
I went to a funeral when I was 18 for an 18 year old friend. Didn’t know many people there. I walked up the path to the church where the hearse was, containing the coffin. There were 4 girls stood round the coffin, on Snapchat, photographing it and adding location filters etc. Was sickening.
Image source: slc12345678910
#38
Friend’s mom’s funeral. She calls herself the white sheep of the family. Knew there would be trouble when her brother’s friends “Liquid Larry & One legged Bobby” showed up. Turns out they had originally been early, went back out to pre game & stumbled back in, took empty seats near my friend’s female friends & professional colleagues to hit on them. With each turndown, they moved on to another empty seat to try again with the next lucky lady. Both Larry & Bobby at multiple different points, while the priest spoke opened cans. The priest got so rattled he started talking about how you knew the deceased woman had “ loved her neighbor as herself” because she had so many children. Larry & Bobby were last seen passed out in the back of a vomit covered pickup truck, blocking the hearse in the parking lot.
Image source: tktam
#39
The wrong graveyard plot was dug up for my friends gran. It wasn’t until they got to the graveyard that they realised she was about to be buried with her sister and brother-in-law rather than her husband. Luckily whoever was in charge managed to get in contact with the council and they were able to get her to the right grave later the same day. Her family found it hilarious but all agreed that her gran would have found it less funny.
Image source: Suonii180
#40
Mate of mines Dad passed, I had a large black estate car so helped driving people to the crematorium.
Hearse turned up at the crematorium with the windscreen and one side window cracked (a bus took out a branch and hit them on the way)
My mate opened the eulogy with “me old man always liked to have a good craic” brought some levity to it atleast.
Image source: ChevChelios9941
#41
It snowed the day of my nans funeral. It was a sad day, punctuated with a concern if we could go ahead or not due to weather. In the south east UK so an inch of snow causes pure chaos.
Funeral went ahead as well as those things go and we headed to the crematorium following the hearse and main mourners car.
In my car we had the radio on at a low volume to hear any traffic news. Just as the hearse pulls into the crematorium and all the winding way up to parking, the radio played Donna Summer’s “hot stuff” which has the longest intro in the world but is immediately identifiable.
Cue me, my partner and my brother completely in hysterics and trying to cover it up before we got out of the car. The more we tried to compose ourselves, the worse it got.
Best part was telling my uncle later who did a long, low and wheezy laugh.
Nan would’ve loved it.
Image source: No-Conference-6242
#42
At a funeral I attended a few years ago, a guy had left his mobile phone on ring and someone called him. His ringtone was a cat meowing insistently.
Instead of declining the call and putting his phone on silent, he *answered the call* and then proceeded to have a conversation with the person on the other end, at which point it became rapidly clear that either he or the caller were dealing illegal substances.
Eventually he hung up after saying he couldn’t talk more because he was at a funeral.
He didn’t then put the phone on silent though, of course not. So it rang again within the space of 30 seconds.
At the same funeral, one of the mourners gave some flowers to the family, only for one of the crematorium staff to ask for them back as they’d watched the person steal them from someone else’s memorial on the way in.
Image source: gazchap
#43
A guy asked out my cousin when her husband passed.
Image source: Mavzpast
#44
At my dad’s funeral we has just put him in the ground and were heading back to the cars to go to the wake, i spot a good friend of mine talking to my mum put his arm around her to console her…
without thinking or hesitation i pipe up very loudly ” come on she’s only just put him in the ground, at least wait until the soils in before hitting on her”
He considering if there is an open grave to jump into my friends are there trying not to laugh.
My poor mum has burst out laughing as he has basically like glowing red from embarrassment.
He still holds it against me.
Image source: beagle182
#45
Workmate who was a bit of a con man in life drowned in surf. Picture a big sturdy scot with a silver flat top on a square head and dark bushy eyebrows. Full accent. Larger than life sort of guy.
His sister steps up to do a eulogy, has his frame, haircut and eyebrows. The stiffled giggles start. It was basically him. Just in a bad dress. It was like he had faked his passing to dodge creditors and this was to make it convincing. It was so wrong to laugh that it made it funnier. Someone would flash wide eyes and someone else.wouzld lose it.
Then the voice….hers was exactly the same.
People were running out the back door with hands over their mouths. You could hear the laughs from the car park.
Image source: Chiang2000
#46
Dad’s funeral.
He was obsessed with orange TIc-Tacs. Any flavor, really, but liked the orange ones the best. So, to be a smartass (which he would have liked), I put out an entire basket of Tic-Tacs near the sign-in book thingy that they have. Our traditional family’s Catholic funeral was disturbed by the ‘shakey-shakey’ of about a dozen kids trying to eat their Tic-Tacs. Funny thing is, I was actually rooting for this to happen – the man wasn’t even Catholic, yet my family insisted on a fancy funeral.
TL;DR – The guests were not impressed with my passing out Tic-Tacs during the funeral. He would have been – *telepathic high-five, Pops!*.
Image source: lobolita
#47
This actually happened to my family two weeks ago at my grandmothers funeral. As the family we were in the first few rows at the funeral. During the only hymn sung at the end, a woman who was EXTREMELY tone deaf and even more loud was singing directly behind us. Now my family is very close and we also laugh a lot with each other. I was trying desperately not to laugh, scared I would set everyone off. I loved my grandmother dearly and honestly was worried I would break down during the song but this lady was so incredibly loud, off key and off tempo I couldn’t help but laugh. So I’m towards the front laughing silently with shaking shoulders. My husband notices and puts his arm around me and whispers “just pretend your crying” so I bury my face into his shoulder. Come to find out later we were all struggling not to crack up. My mother (whose mother was the one that passed) was trying to drown her out which only caused the woman to get louder! So my mom also starts quietly laughing with shoulders shaking. My dad thinks she’s crying and puts his arm around her to comfort her. My brother in law is behind them and thinks my mom is crying so he starts crying feeling bad for her. To say the least it was a mess and pretty darn funny. I think my grandma would have found it funny too. Miss her.
Image source: MelodyLeeK
#48
My mother taught science at a junior high school. She had a brain tumor. During the surgery to remove it, they found a second tumor, and she passed during the second’s removal. Students at the school were encouraged to attend her weekday funeral. The entire church was packed, and there were not enough seats for everyone attending, despite being able to comfortably hold 500 people.
My family stood at the entrance to the sanctuary. Students showed up and a surprising number of them shook my dad’s hand, smiled, and said, “Thank you for getting me out of class.”.
Image source: blossomstorm
#49
My uncle Joseph’s headstone read “Joseph Peeps” Beloved son etc.
Peeps was his nickname, his family name was Peparelli. The headstone had to be completely remade. Everyone blames my cousin Jason who, to be fair, was dyslexic.
Image source: NorthernLights3030
#50
I was the funeral director and working with a new Irish priest taking the service. He stood at the front and said “when (insert name) was a little baby girl” a family member shouted out “she was 13lb when she was born!”, The priest responded in his thick Irish accent with “Jesus Christ, I guess what I meant to say was, when (name) tore her way out of her mother like a canonball…” Some people laughed, others looked horrified, I didn’t know where to look.
Image source: Oldpub1286
#51
At my Mother In Law’s funeral, someone’s phone went off, just as the curtain came down in the crematorium. The ringtone was the “Thunderbirds Theme”.
At my Mum’s funeral, my absolute bell end of an ex Brother In Law interrupted the Priest giving the service, to inform us all that he had to go, because he had to get the car he’d borrowed to get there, back to his mate. He said goodbye to everyone and just left.
Image source: Darren-Manchester
#52
Not too crazy, but someone said to a man who just lost his daughter “Oh, chin up!!”. Everyone’s eyes went wide.
Image source: annoyinghuman03
#53
Bizarre one: while attending my uncle’s funeral, all gathered at the burial, my other uncle, his brother, passed away.
Image source: veganlove95
#54
Not at the funeral but the wake included a whole bunch of people having a mass brawl in the carpark of the local pub it was held at.
Image source: Phantom_Dave
#55
I work in adult social care and one of our service users passed and a few of us who dealt with him attended his funeral, we took our place at the back of the church, right by the notice board, and on it was a certificate of insurance that said, This building is insured by the Ecumenical Insurance Company. to which I pointed out to my colleagues/friends and quietly said ” I wonder if the cover acts of God?” To which two of them howled with laughter during the service. If I wasn’t hemmed in against the wall I would have swapped seats. Oh the shame of it!
Image source: Public_Star_7977
#56
Someone I know was cheating on their partner and then carried that partner’s parent’s coffin during the funeral. Broke up with them almost immediately after it.
Image source: Positive-Breakfast72
#57
My cousin wore hot pants to my great aunts funeral. That was ducking weird as she was also only a relatively young teenager, like 14/15 ish.
Image source: -myeyeshaveseenyou-
#58
Some half wit thought it would be a good idea to put some music on but it soon started playing and this was completely out of the blue staying alive when the pallbearers were walking up.
Image source: Low_Palpitation_4438
#59
Once realised me and my best pal were singing all things bright and beautiful horrifically badly at a church funeral next to one another. We both realised at the same time mid hymn and looked at one another. Had the giggles for the rest of the service. Awful.
Image source: anon
#60
My future step-mom had started dating my dad a few months before his grandfather passed. She went with him to Omaha for the funeral, and it was the first time she was meeting most of his family. At the conclusion of the service, when everyone took turns stepping up to the grave to throw in a handful of dirt, she slipped on some mud and fell into the grave. She did her best to scrabble out, but it had recently rained and there wasn’t much purchase. My dad would have immediately helped her, but he was doubled over in laughter, as was most of my family.
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#61
During a funeral, the electricity went out. Pitch black except for the candles placed on the casket lighting the person’s face.
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#62
At my grandfather’s funeral a few years ago, my uncle leans over to my grandmother and says, “You wanna stand him up so we can all give him one more hug?”.
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#63
Not too crazy, but my aunt always said she never wanted Amazing Grace sang at her funeral. It is kind of a traditional funeral song in my family so when she died her two sisters(my Mom and other aunt) had the pianist play it at her funeral and during that song a car alarm went off in the parking lot and you could hear it inside the church. My aunt was kind of crabby so we thought it was her ghost telling us to f off for playing Amazing Grace lol.
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#64
I was hit on for what felt like an eternity by my mother’s second-uncle(? – my mom’s mom’s cousin’s husband). He was married and the wife was a few feet away. I was 17. /shiver.
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#65
My step father’s side of the family treats funerals like a tailgate party. They bring coolers of drinks, grill food, and even bring radio’s/tv’s so they can watch sports.
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#66
My brother leans over and whispers to me at my grandmothers funeral …. think we will get any money out of this? …. Grandpa was still alive ….
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#67
When my great-aunt passed, her sister-in-law (my grandmother) did a dementia fueled, shoeless dance in the viewing room. She complained loudly that she wasn’t enjoying herself, and that people were stuck up. An old man who was there to pay his respects was reminded by my grandmother that she had beaten him up and stolen is sled 70 years previous. She laughed right in his face. He look horrified.
Also, my great aunt was a *big* woman. My father and I made the funeral arrangements. When it was time to pick the casket, we made our selection and asked if it “would do.” The funeral director, an old Italian guy with a thick accent, said “Madone! Your aunt is a big lady. We might need to get a double-wide,” while pulling out this metal caliper looking thing. We, uh, did have to get one.
We had to restrain my dancing around, ranting grandmother, and then get ten guys, plus two funeral home staffers, to lift the casket. We didn’t drop it, but everyone was hilariously red-faced goign up or down stairs.
Image source: soomuchcoffee
#68
I went to a Korean funeral once and my friends aunt was crying like hell. The cemetery was placed on a hill and she slips and goes rolling down like a rolling snowball. Shortly after, all the Korean family members go sprinting after this rolling, tumbling woman. Half of them go tumbling as well.
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#69
The priest showed up drunk and thought my grandfather was a woman.
Image source: Crazylittleloon
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