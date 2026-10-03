73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

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English is the most widely spoken language, with roughly 1.5 billion speakers worldwide. However, many would agree that it is also notoriously confusing. 

It has odd rules, including silent letters and homophones that can baffle even native speakers. That’s likely why many of them make these simple yet hilarious mistakes and get featured on the Illiterate Britain social media page. 

Here are some first-grade-level errors that turned into pure comedy gold. Don’t forget to upvote those that made you laugh and scratch your head at the same time.

#1 Those Are Certainly All Words

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

#2 Slamanala Is Not A Nice Thing To Get

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Adam Marshall

#3 Spotted Today In A Popular Whimsical Store. Unless It’s For Farmers?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

Many of you have probably noticed the slight shift in written English. A good handful of people nowadays would use an apostrophe-s (‘s) to denote plurality, seemingly unaware that it is conventionally used to denote possession. 

Social media could be one of the biggest influencers for this shift, something English teacher Suchitra Sharma also noticed.

#4 Not Quite Sure He Doesn’t Like The Bobs

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Gerry White

#5 What Are They Actually Trying To Say?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Claire Heller

#6 Well, It Confused Me. The Tiny Thank You Too

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Paul Holford

Sharma spoke to Bored Panda about her own struggles as someone who speaks English as a second language. She also noted that short-form videos online have made everyone multilingual in their own way, even native English speakers. 

“With all the reels and media content we consume, our minds live in a forever multilingual, multiregister state now,” she said. “Even for 50-year-olds like me, ‘6-7,’ ‘low key,’ and other phrases used by Gen Z and Gen Alpha have become a part of our natural vocabulary.

#7 Not Sure I Want To See How This Plays Out

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

#8 Ah….thats What They Are Called

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

#9 I Think A Dog Might Have Written This

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

Slang terms and even written language trends have also influenced these shifts. As Sharma points out, language is elastic, and we see it in today’s AI world, where written text is way too polished. 

“When I see people still making those phonetic spelling and grammatical errors, I enjoy their voice. They are not getting dumber or illiterate. Their minds are now absorbing multiple lingos, and they are shifting registers and gears. Since texting or posting online has become ‘like being at home,’ some people are choosing to write how they speak,” she said.

#10 4 Persis

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Kelly Williams

#11 This Notice Was Stuck To The Wall In My Friend’s Bathroom By The Senior Carer, Who Apparently Had Top Level Care Svqs (Qualifications)

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Peter Munro

#12 I Don’t Think It Has

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Jane Roderkerken

The digital space is pretty much a free-for-all. You don’t need to adhere to proper writing rules, and no one will police you for not doing so. Preply’s Language Trends and Digital Media Expert Madeline Enos sees this as another major influence on how people communicate through text today.

#13 Stop It! You’re Just Teasing Me With This Amazing Timber

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Claire Coulter

#14 I Must Start Behaving

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Gareth ‘frank’ Pugh

#15 Not All At Once I Hope!

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: John Mattocks

“Digital and social media platforms often reward being able to respond to fast-moving trends and cultural conversations as quickly as possible,” Enos said. “This can mean users care less about perfect spelling, punctuation, and grammar because speed can seem more important than correcting mistakes.

“As a result, people may be more likely to guess the spelling of words they’ve only heard before when writing a quick response, rather than taking the time to check everything is precisely correct.”

#16 I’ll Pass Thank You

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Julie Shaw

#17 Sounds A Bit Wonky To Me LOL. From My Local Site

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Eliza Andrews-Johnson

#18 Shiver Me Timbers

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Matt Dummer

Many of the texts here are words people wrote as they sounded, seemingly oblivious to proper spelling. According to Enos, it isn’t necessarily a sign of declining literacy standards, but rather a sign of language evolution. 

“Spelling a word phonetically when you’ve only heard it, rather than read it, is a long-standing phenomenon that has helped shape the way language evolves over time,” she explained. “One example is ‘rebracketing.’ This happens when speakers mishear or reinterpret the boundary between words. Over time, these reinterpretations can even change how words are used.”

#19 In Any Case They Aren’t Gargles. They’re Growtesks

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Joe Francis

#20 On A Local Spotted Site

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Denise Bowman

#21 Horce!

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Pete Williams

The examples on this list are largely humorous, even ridiculous for some. However, Sharma says it wouldn’t be accurate to conclude that people are becoming dumber or less literate. 

“For educators who want to address this issue, the gold standards of reading comprehension and writing are still the same. I would perhaps add that educators should be teaching about shifting registers when the situation demands it and treat social writing online as informal communication,” she said.

#22 Comment On A Post About Resellers

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Karen James

#23 Womens Willie’s Brand New

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

#24 Lincoln 2014

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

Although informal communication exists, Enos says it is still important to learn and build strong literacy and grammar skills. 

“For educators and tutors, it can be more useful to strengthen core literacy and grammar skills than to focus too heavily on individual online mistakes. Building those communication foundations can help people express themselves more clearly and confidently, both online and offline.”

#25 Food Fighters

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Helen Ginger

#26 A Gem

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Darren Livermore

#27 Stepping Hill Hospital, It’s Been There For At Least 20 Years And When They Put A New One Up They Faithfully Copied The Original Letter For Letter

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Barrie Harnett

#28 Well, That’s That Then

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Emma Lait Hamilton

#29 Let’s Hope This Is Their Defence Barrister

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Andrew Gill

#30 Home Bargains Finest!

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Claire Helen Maddern

#31 From A Thread About Boat-Based Immigrants

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: David Williams

#32 I Have Noticed A Huge Amount Of Shop Fronts, Awnings, Signs With Massive Errors

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Joseph Griffin

#33 Perfect For The Wee Kiddies

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Amanda Foster

#34 Oh No… Not The Gestpo

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Gavin Haywood

#35 A Local Group ‘Celebratina’ The Quys Who Stopped A Dinghy From Collecting Migrants From France

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Alison Pendlebury-Brown

#36 I Know A Battery-Powered David, If That Helps

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Jacky Peterson

#37 My Pasty Tastes A Bit Leathery

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Phil Terry

#38 As Opposed To Being Armed With A Phaser? Good Job It Was Unphased Then. It Could Have Turned Deadly Quite Quickly

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Catriona Elliott Roberts

#39 Platesfull

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

#40 Little Desert

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Gee Cee

#41 Stalker Cats And Their Lawnmowers Eh?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Shari Day

#42 Shack Attack

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Graeme Lake

#43 A Distant Relation Of The Boulder Terrier

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Jessica Taylor

#44 Crikey, I Thought The Last One Was Bad. This Is A Goggle In The Title And A Gargle In The Description

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Joe Francis

#45 Clam Pensions Are Great For Shellfish People

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Stuart Rishton

#46 They Never Actually Revealed What The Dingy And Illegal Thing It Was He Destroyed

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Pete Williams

#47 I’m White With No Style – Would I Fit The Bill?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Illiterate Britain

#48 Now The Nights Are Drawing In, Do You Struggle For Enough Light To See Where You’ve Left Your Baked Goods?

Introducing Candles Scones By Jml! No More Faffing About In The Dark When You Own Candle Scones By Jml! Find Them In Wilkinson’s, Robert Dyas And All Good Stores

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Dawn Marie

#49 Who’s Eileen?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Sarah Poppins

#50 Thankfully, I Don’t Think Anyone Ever Found A Body

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Andi LG

#51 Spotted On Market Place

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Vicky Ferguson

#52 Why Is That Urgent?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: James Milburn

#53 Spotted During One Of My Ground-Hops A Few Months Ago

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Jethro Fairley

#54 Wow ..wonder What That Dog Looks Like ??

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Natalie Acton

#55 Spelt Wrong Twice Ffs

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Daniel Dolman

#56 Yep!

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Suzanne Price

#57 Flea For Your Lives!

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Ash Burton

#58 Bowels

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Debs Rutter

#59 Just A Post On My Local Community Page 🤣. The Irony Of Trying To Correct People’s Spellings And Making Mistakes Like This 🤣🤣

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Chloe Shotter-Browne

#60 Always Put A Capital A For Anythink

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Alan Hyde

#61 Band On The Run???

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Jamie Pizey

#62 Well?

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Emma Davis

#63

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Maria Brown

#64

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Anon

#65 Funny-Illiterate-Britain-Posts

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Claire Heller

#66 This Popped Up On Facebook Earlier

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Lisa Crankshaw

#67 Blimey..she Wants A Lot For Free !!

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Natalie Acton

#68 Got To Love An Apostrophe

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Darren Brnoski

#69

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Melanie Broom-Sopp

#70 Needs Softer Toilets

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Alan Whiteland

#71 A Local Restaurant Advertising On Facebook

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Jason Naicker

#72 Hope They Didn’t Barge Anyone Out The Way To Grab The Bargain…

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Alison Eldridge

#73 Hmmmm

73 Grammar Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Anyone Even Came Up With That Spelling

Image source: Michelle Mckenzie Mcardle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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