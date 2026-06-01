69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

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If there’s one thing most of us have enough of, it’s clothes. Changing trends and our impulsive buying habits, fueled by cheap mass production, have filled our wardrobes with stuff we don’t even wear.

Vinted wants to change that. It is a peer-to-peer online marketplace where everyone can buy, sell, and swap second-hand fashion and lifestyle items directly from one another.

In the grand scheme of things, the company is doing great. Founded in Lithuania in 2008, it now operates in 26 countries and has over 100 million users. But if we zoom in on a personal level, we’d see that not all of them are on the same page when it comes to creating listings, negotiating deals, etc.

The Facebook group ‘Idiots of Vinted Official’ collects screenshots that show just how wild the platform can sometimes feel.

#1 Live Laugh Love Vinted

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Humble_Frosting_9620

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

#2 Vinted Doesn’t Stop To Surprise Me 🤔

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Expensive-Mango-2988

Overall, the second-hand apparel sector is growing. “I see a deep and sustained change in how people buy and how people think about things that they own,” says Adam Jay, the chief executive of Vinted’s main marketplace arm, who has been in the job since 2022.

“We’re becoming a very meaningful part of the retail scene in other categories as well,” he says.

Take Great Britain, for example. According to Jay, in the last five to ten years, the country has embraced secondhand buying to a far greater degree, boosting not only Vinted but eBay – the subject of a recent $55.5bn (£41bn) takeover bid – and the UK startup Depop, Facebook Marketplace, as well as numerous other smaller rivals.

The same trend can be observed in other places across the world, too. Preloved items now make up about a tenth of global fashion sales, and Jay believes there is much further to go.

#3 I Couldn’t Stop Laughing When They Sent This Photo

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: marayrayy

#4 This Interaction Made My Day🤣

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: percival200

#5 Selling My Royal Crown

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Logical-Emu-2786

While Vinted’s green-tinged ambition to make secondhand the first choice may seem a world away from Shein or Temu, which sell cheap stuff direct from factories based mostly in China, Jay says they are all benefiting from shoppers’ hunt for value as their spare cash is squeezed by rising energy and food costs.

He says Vinted, Shein, and Temu are all growing for “fundamentally the same reason”, which is “because it’s cheap and easy.”

But Vinted shoppers save an average of 72% on the price of buying an equivalent new item, according to the company’s impact report. Almost a third of the marketplace’s users say they use the savings to cover essential household expenses.

#6 Get Him On The Cover Of Vogue

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: justlurking303

#7 I’m Not A Size 12

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Mood_1255

#8 How Dare I

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#9 I’m Crying 😭😭😭

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: kaiittlou

“My 84-year-old mother is selling on Vinted,” Jay adds.

“Pretty much everything in our family is secondhand. The last two Christmases we had secondhand only Christmas or Vinted-only Christmas.”

The company was valued at €8bn ($9,30bn) in April when it sold €880m in shares to provide income for some longstanding investors.

Sales through the site hit €10.8bn last year, putting it almost on a par with Primark on a global scale. Vinted, which takes a commission on each sale, generated €1.1bn in revenue, with net profits of €62m in 2025, down 19% compared to the previous year after a spending drive to expand its operations.

#10 I Hate People Like This

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Cryaboutitbabes

#11 Infuriating First Negative Feedback Out Of 500+

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: EverythingAntique

#12 Is This A Problem?😭

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: DazzlingDebate3291

#13 Can We Please Stop Letting Kids Use Vinted?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: aNN1MaL

We might get many more similar lists in the future. Jay says Vinted is prepared to try lots of categories – even if some might not work right away.

“We want people to be thinking about how they can give every item as long as possible life. Don’t allow things to sit in the back of the cupboard for years and years untouched. Get them to someone who’s going to love them, wear them, use them.”

#14 Wasn’t Aware This Was Something I Should Be Disclosing In My Listings

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: geesegoosegeesegoose

#15 Cute Model

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: clayxf

#16 I Always Include “I Have Cats, And While Attempts To Remove All Hairs Have Been Made, Some May Remain” In The Description. But This Seller Needn’t Bother!

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: _BeckyBoo_

#17 Bash Me All U Want But This Is Just Greedy

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: angelz009

Plus, it’s not like there’s a pot of disposable gold on the horizon for us, either. In the United States, for example (where Vinted also operates), nearly 60% of people say they don’t have enough money to make fun plans this summer.

According to a survey of more than 5,000 Americans, 48% of the nation feels like they lack fun in their lives, and 12% can’t even remember the last time they had a free day to enjoy themselves.

#18 I’m Not Intrested!!!😂

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Baby_crabs

#19 Woke Up To Someone Wanting To Buy Everything I’ve Listed🤔

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: mookmula

#20 Extraordinary Amount Of Hair In Package

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: LYDSTHERAPPER

#21 What Is This AI Message?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible-One3267

Millions of shoppers turn to resale platforms such as Vinted not just to hunt for bargains, but also to earn extra cash. And while selling a few unwanted items might seem straightforward at first, the people on the other side of the transaction can sometimes make you wonder whether they’ve ever actually intended to click ‘Buy’ at all.

#22 Love Your Coat Hanger

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#23 😭💀

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#24 Colin, I Feel Your Pain Mate!

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#25 Absolutely Exceptional Exchange On Vinted This Morning

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Ezlr99

#26 I Literally Cannot Cope With This App Any More

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: HotDingo8303

#27 Why Do Sellers List Super Cheap Items Just To Cancel?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Extra_Dog8421

#28 Asking For My Item For Free

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: drhotttdog

#29 So !!!!!!???

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: een_magnetron

#30 5 Pound With Extra Aura

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: AJTally_

#31 I Bought A Few Lemon Pins And Got This Message From The Seller

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: shoelaces827

#32 Like At Least Have Some Creativity

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Jammyscone__

#33 T-Shirt Being Packed On The Hanger

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source:  Aggressive_Visual922

#34 Why Are So Many People Like This?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: chloeb2502

#35 Most Egregious ‘New Without Tags’ I’ve Ever Seen

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: suckmitosis_

#36 Hating New Photo Trend

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: easybeasty

#37 Dear Buyers, I Am Not The Manufacturer

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Remarkable-Bet-3773

#38 Why Would You Possibly Package It Like This? 😭

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: adorablecookies

#39 Just Felt Like It 😂

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: LuvvLux_

#40 Was I Meant To Say Something?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: vampiremonee

#41 Vinted Seller Trolling Me I Bought A €10 Tamagotchi And They Send It In This Box LOL. I Was So Confused When I Was Opening It

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#42 What On Earth Do I Do Here ???

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#43 It’s Finally Happened To Me! I Love The Recycling

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#44 Hit Me With Your Best Responses…

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#45 What’s Birmingham Got To Do With It? Is That The Sob Story?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#46 We All Shop For Windows On Vinted… Don’t We?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#47 Why Do People Think We Have To Reduce What We Are Selling To Allow For Their Postage !

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#48 Am I Going Crazy Or Is Selling Just Painful Sometimes?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: EJB1996

#49 I Am Cackling

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Honeybee4796

#50 Stop Scrunching Shirts 😭

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: m3Ii55a

#51 Pet Duck In Photos

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: TechnicalConfidence

#52 Ive Never Understood

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Visible-Rich-6604

#53 What’s The Most Unhinged Item Description You’ve Ever Seen?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: N0rska

#54 Perfectly Matching Posts

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Corpital

#55 GF Got This Message

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Exciting_News_9299

#56 “The Seller Isn’t Responding” Respond To What?!

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Slow-llama

#57 £7 For An Almost Fully Used Candle??

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Apple6070

#58 Love The Message My Husband Got Today

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#59 So Can I Dance? Or Is It No Dancing?! 💃

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#60 They Live Among Us

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#61 Couldn’t Decide To Offer £3 Or £2 So Offered £32 Instead

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#62 My Son Found This On Vinted

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#63 I Have No Words Anymore

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#64 Is There Are New Scam System?

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#65 Mwhaha Silly Sod Didn’t Realise I To Had Donated Toys And Clothes To Charity Recently Making Her High And Mighty Promotion Code Null And Void

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

#66 Chill Out Bro I Just Woke Up 😭

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Daisy1844

#67 Well It’s Definitely Something

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: authieljoy

#68 Probably The Worst Thing I’ve Seen On Vinted So Far…

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Donkey_kong_08765

#69 Is Someone Really Going To Buy

69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)

Image source: Idiots of Vinted Official

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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