Naming a baby is the first big decision of parenthood, and some people treat it with the same care they give a Starbucks order. A name sounds fine in the car and maybe even in the hospital bed. Then the child turns 40 and has to say it to a bank teller. These baby namers should probably not have been left unsupervised.
The r/tragedeigh is the not-so-safe space where people shared the baby names that were probably made with a Ouija board, especially on a day the spirits were feeling mischievous. Every one of these children will someday be asked, “how do you spell that?” at a pharmacy counter, and it will be a very bizarre exchange. On the bright side, they will all get a firstname@gmail.com without any trouble!
#1 I’m Speechless…
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#2 ??? My College Friend And The Very ‘Intestinal’-Sounding New Name She Chose For Her Daughter
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#3 Not Mine But Still Good
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We like to blame millennial parents for these creative liberties, but parents have been doing this for ages. In Johnny Cash’s 1969 hit “A Boy Named Sue,” written by Shel Silverstein, a father names his son Sue, so he’ll grow up tough. The son spends the song hunting him down, which is a very valid way to react.
Luckily, some countries decided parents couldn’t be trusted with this. In 1996, a Swedish couple, annoyed by the country’s naming law, registered their son as Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116, pronounced “Albin,” as a protest. The authorities rejected it and fined the couple for failing to register a name.
#4 Wendy’s Is Brutal
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#5 I Am Uncomfortable
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#6 English Is Her Second Language, So She Spelled Her Son’s Name “Daniel” The Way It Sounded To Her
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Denmark has parents pick from an approved list of roughly 7,000 names unless the authorities say otherwise. In Iceland, a naming committee approves every new name, and in 2013 a court let a girl named Blær keep hers after the committee had ruled that the word was grammatically masculine.
New Zealand’s registrar has turned down names like 4Real and Lucifer, but the rule didn’t stop everyone. In 2008, a nine-year-old girl there was made a ward of the court so a judge could change her name, which her parents had registered as Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii. She had been teased about it at school, and the judge agreed that she had a point.
#7 God Save The Queen
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#8 Sorry If This Has Already Been Posted
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#9 Spotted On Instagram: North Korea?
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The US is far more relaxed. Most states let parents name a child almost anything, and a few only limit the characters you can use. That freedom is how Nevaeh, which is “heaven” spelled backward, went from a name hardly anyone used to the top 25 girls’ names by 2007. Its rise is often traced to singer Sonny Sandoval of the band P.O.D. mentioning it on MTV in 2000.
#10 My Mom Named Me After Naruto
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#11 One Of My Older Cousins Sent This To Me…im Sorry But Vaselinea??
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#12 The Only Correct Answer
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Celebrities have the same freedom and a bigger audience. Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter Apple in 2004, and magician Penn Jillette named his daughter Moxie CrimeFighter the following year. Then came Elon Musk and Grimes with X Æ A-Xii in 2020. California only allows letters of the English alphabet on birth certificates, so the paperwork reportedly went in as X AE A-XII.
#13 Found In The Wild
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#14 Best Friend Is Having A Baby… I Googled It And Apparently A Few People Have That Name, But Is It Not Literally The Word “Ashtray”???
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#15 How Do I Respond To This Without Being Super Rude?
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A name that sounds like a sneeze can cost a person something. In a 2012 study, psychologist Simon Laham and his colleagues found that people with names that are easy to pronounce are judged more positively than people with hard ones. The title of the paper, “The Name-Pronunciation Effect: Why People Like Mr. Smith More Than Mr. Colquhoun,” tells us that these kids entered the game of life on hard mode.
#16 Oh No
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#17 My Sister Is Naming Her Kid “Aubrianna”
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#18 Can’t Make This Stuff Up If I Wanted To
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The name you grow up with can steer your life too. In 2002, psychologist Brett Pelham and his colleagues found that people are disproportionately likely to end up in jobs and cities that echo their own names. There are more Dennises and Denises among dentists than chance would predict, and more people named Louis in St. Louis. If this holds up, the child named Brynleigh Rayne is statistically headed for a career in meteorology.
#19 Found In The Wild
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#20 Cashmoney
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#21 Chairish
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The advice for choosing a name is pretty easy. Say it out loud, then imagine a nine-year-old yelling it across a playground. Then spell it out too. If you were even in doubt to begin with, you should probably pick a new name anyway. If not, we can’t be held responsible for what the internet does to your child’s name.
What is one of the weirdest names you have come across? Share the inanity with us in the comments!
#22 What A Name Dispute
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#23 Congrats On Graduating Daycare!
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#24 Is This Supposed To Be… Ariel??
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#25 Was Very Confused For A Minute, But Per Caption His Name Is Actually Third
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#26 I Think This Might Be The Worst One I’ve Seen
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#27 I’m Sorry… Nemesis?
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#28 Should I Tell My Friend Her Baby Name Is A Tragedeigh?
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#29 One Of My Cousins Lists She Sent My Sister Of Name Ideas
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#30 I Have No Wor’ds
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#31 Found On My Facebook. It’s Pronounced C-3PO, After The Star Wars Character
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#32 These Are The Names My Sister In Law Picked For Her Kids
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#33 Move Over Rae Farty
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#34 Local News First Birthday
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#35 Seen This Morning
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#36 Yooneese?
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#37 A Rare Triple Tragedeigh At Tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves Game
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#38 This Seems Like A Trap
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#39 “A Simple Name”
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#40 My Friend Who Recently Found Out She’s Pregnant, Made This List Of Possible Names For Her Children
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#41 For A Second I Thought I Was On Reddit… But I Found This In The Wild (Fb)
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#42 Found This On Insta
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#43 Friend Sent Me This Today. They Work For A Piercer/Jewelry Shop
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#44 Butchered This One Real Bad When Calling Out Their Order
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#45 Checked Facebook For The First Time In A While And
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#46 Some Gems At My Son’s Elementary
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#47 Not My Post But…
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#48 The Saddest -Eigh I’ve Ever Seen
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#49 My Ex Boyfriend Had A Baby With The Girl He Cheated On Me With
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#50 My 12 Year Old Loves Telling Me About The Tragedeighs At Her School. Today She Sent Me This From Her School Bus
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#51 I Think We Can All Agree On This One
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#52 That Name Resonated
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#53 Look
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#54 Am I Overreacting About These Names?
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#55 I Had To Ask If This Was A Joke…my Sister Said It Was Not
(she is not having kids anytime soon, fortunately for us all)
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#56 Outside My Daughters Orthodontist Office Today…
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#57 Showed My Mom This Sub, Then Ran Into One At Work, And My Mom’s Response Was Perfect
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#58 I Would Sue
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#59 She Ended Up Deleting Her Comment.. Wonder Why
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#60 Ladies And Gentlemen: My Wife
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#61 Oof
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#62 Thought This Belonged Here: “New Zealand Just Released Its List Of Banned Baby Names”
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#63 Finalleigh I Found One
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#64 Why Did They Spell My Easy Pseudonym As A Tragedeigh?
My name isnt easy to spell or pronounce when read, so I use the name Julia when needed. I laughed so hard when I noticed.
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#65 Saw This Group Bowling Next To Me
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#66 My Sister Is Wack And Naming Her Baby After TV Shows. Help
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#67 Saw This In My Pregnancy Due Date Group Today
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#68 Friend Sent Me This, Thought It Was Perfect For This Sub
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#69 Byrthdeigh Parteigh (Not Oc)
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#70 Worst One I’ve Ever Heard
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#71 Brynlynsyn????
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#72 Y’all I’ve Never Rushed To A Subreddit So Fast In My Life
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#73 It’s All The “Educated” People Who Are The Problem
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#74 Text From My SO
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#75 What?
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#76 Found On Reddit
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#77 Turkmenistan?
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#78 Spotted On Instagram
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#79 Bank Completely Butchered My Brother’s Name
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#80 Birthdeigh Parteigh
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#81 The Name Is Shoah. A Literal Tragedy
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#82 Found In One Of My Group Chats
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#83 Just Came Across This On Facebook
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#84 That Poor Child. I Hope It’s Ragebait
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#85 Literary Tragedy
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#86 It’s A Tragedee
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#87 Just Gonna Leave This One Here
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#88 Stepfanie
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#89 Pls Tell Me It’s Not A Repost
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#90 I Never Thought That One Of My Friends Would Do This…
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