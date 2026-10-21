Everyone Is Already Making The Same Viral Joke About Gay Halloween Costumes And People Love It

Halloween’s just a few days away, and the festive spirit is already in the air. While this holiday is often seen as fun for kids because of all the candy, let’s not forget that adults have their own kind of “fun,” too. I am talking about parties, costumes, and everything that makes it enjoyable for us.
But it’s especially the Queer community that has the most gala time with costumes. Speaking of which, a trend takes the internet by storm every year, and it’s back this year, too. It’s the “I hate gay Halloween” trend where people come up with the most hilarious costumes. We have compiled the wildest ones below for you to enjoy, laugh at, and even take inspiration from!
#1
Image source: msnetik
#2
Image source: Brenbash
#3
Image source: MGlasgowGoods
#4
Image source: micotoronto
#5
Image source: brokenepobaby
#6
Image source: moonlightalx
#7
Image source: natey_bb
#8
Image source: filterflowers
#9
Image source: spinningturn
#10
Image source: DixPeyton
#11
Image source: toribertha69
#12
Image source: sadandboujie
#13
Image source: joaninthegarden
#14
Image source: _DanLeahy
#15
Image source: chrisfrostwho
#16
Image source: mattxiv
#17
Image source: victryena
#18
Image source: mrs_gurr
#19
Image source: tessiconic
#20
Image source: elphieupland
#21
Image source: virginnax
#22
Image source: apat10
#23
Image source: rue_lou
#24
Image source: billybinion
#25
Image source: butchsucker_
#26
Image source: anon
#27
Image source: DylanGGuerra
#28
Image source: hxneytae
#29
Image source: dsmphater6
#30
Image source: BoyJrMusic
#31
Image source: whosthatbnbg
#32
Image source: Anania00
#33
Image source: AndrewLinnie
#34
Image source: BluHydrangea_
#35
Image source: ThatcherHater
#36
Image source: ChrisNodeisha
#37
Image source: boopyape
#38
Image source: shlerby
#39
Image source: twink_kj_apa
#40
Image source: wollyhest
#41
Image source: MacDoesIt
#42
Image source: anon
#43
Image source: jasyneisser
#44
Image source: broiledcrawfish
#45
Image source: beckywtheokhair
#46
Image source: nysydi
#47
Image source: spookymatz
#48
Image source: motticomedy
#49
Image source: wanlittlehusks
#50
Image source: catztweettoo
#51
Image source: vamppell_roan
#52
Image source: witchyshawol
#53
Image source: jush_for_fun
#54
Image source: JCov1
#55
Image source: jeffdingy
#56
Image source: barbieheimer
#57
Image source: filemyrph
#58
Image source: jpgghowell
#59
Image source: ARVENHlKA
#60
Image source: kyber_kat
#61
Image source: chaikebaad
#62
Image source: carmichaemeleon
#63
Image source: jpgghowell
#64
Image source: the_petshopboy
#65
Image source: onbeinganangel
#66
Image source: Dandeli0ness
#67
Image source: xander_film
#68
Image source: juliasnotonfire
#69
Image source: indaltonwetrvst
#70
Image source: pottsculIy
#71
Image source: seraphimloved
#72
Image source: reputagron
#73
Image source: NiderQueen
#74
Image source: scotterkinz
#75
Image source: listentoelis
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