Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 21, 2026

Happy birthday to Kacey Musgraves, Bo Burnham, and Hayden Panettiere! August 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Kacey Musgraves, 38
An American singer and songwriter known for her honest storytelling and genre-blending sound, Kacey Musgraves earned widespread acclaim with her 2013 debut, Same Trailer Different Park. She achieved a significant milestone by winning the Album of the Year Grammy for her 2018 album, Golden Hour. Musgraves is also recognized for touring with prominent artists and contributing songs to other notable musicians.
Little-known fact:
Kacey Musgraves was a national yodeling champion, once nicknamed the “Yodeling Queen of Texas.”
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Comedian, Musician, Actor, Filmmaker and Poet Bo Burnham, 36
Theatrical flair and sharp social commentary define American comedian and filmmaker Bo Burnham, whose distinctive musical acts explore the nuances of modern life. He rose to prominence as an early YouTube sensation before earning critical acclaim for his Netflix specials and the award-winning film Eighth Grade.
Little-known fact:
Despite his prolific musical output, Bo Burnham does not know how to read or write music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 English-Canadian Actress Kim Cattrall, 70
British-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall is widely celebrated for her vibrant performances across film and television. Her iconic portrayal of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City earned a Golden Globe, solidifying her status as a cultural icon. Beyond the screen, she has also showcased her talents on the stage.
Little-known fact:
She can recite lines from her fifth-grade play, Piffle It’s Only a Sniffle.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Canadian Actress Carrie-Anne Moss, 59
Known for her iconic roles, Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss rose to prominence as Trinity in The Matrix franchise. Her versatile career extends to acclaimed films like Memento and major television roles, including Jeri Hogarth in Jessica Jones.
She has also lent her talents to video games and founded Annapurna Living, a lifestyle brand.
Little-known fact:
Carrie-Anne Moss initially pursued a modeling career in Europe before landing her first television role in Spain.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, Chef and Author Kelis, 47
With a captivating stage presence and an ever-evolving sound, American singer Kelis Rogers has consistently redefined R&B and soul music. Her chart-topping hits like “Milkshake” and “Caught Out There” showcased her unique vocal style, while her culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu further expanded her creative ventures. She is also recognized for her bold fashion sense.
Little-known fact:
Kelis Rogers was famously kicked out of her parents’ home at age sixteen for bad behavior.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actress and Singer Loretta Devine, 77
A celebrated American actress, Loretta Devine consistently delivers warmth and depth in her versatile performances. Devine first captivated audiences as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, a role she helped develop.
She is also recognized for her Primetime Emmy Award-winning role as Adele Webber on Grey’s Anatomy and her memorable performance in the film Waiting to Exhale.
Little-known fact:
Loretta Devine helped create the character of Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls through three years of workshops and improvisation.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Podcaster Alex Cooper, 32
An influential American podcaster, Alexandra Cooper redefined digital audio with her breakout show, Call Her Daddy. She secured a $60 million deal with Spotify, expanded into a $125 million SiriusXM partnership, and founded The Unwell Network, attracting a vast Gen Z audience.
Cooper is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.
Little-known fact:
She played Division I soccer for Boston University on a full athletic scholarship.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Russian-American Computer Scientist and Businessman, Co-Founded Google Sergey Brin, 53
An American computer scientist and internet entrepreneur, Sergey Brin co-founded Google, revolutionizing how the world accesses information. He spearheaded the development of the PageRank algorithm and later co-founded Alphabet Inc. to oversee Google’s expansive portfolio.
Little-known fact:
Sergey Brin began programming at age nine on a Commodore 64 computer his father gave him.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Television Personality and Model Brody Jenner, 43
American television personality Brody Jenner gained fame for his role on MTV’s hit reality series The Hills. He also pursued ventures as a DJ and entrepreneur, co-founding Mamitas tequila seltzer.
Little-known fact:
He is one half of the producer-DJ duo BRODY X DEVIN, performing at nightclubs and events worldwide.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actress Hayden Panettiere, 37
Renowned for both dramatic intensity and musical talent, American actress and singer Hayden Panettiere captivated audiences with powerful performances from a young age. She started her career in commercials as a baby. Her breakout role as Claire Bennet in the Heroes series launched her into global fame, while her critically acclaimed portrayal of Juliette Barnes on Nashville further showcased her vocal and acting range. Panettiere also lent her voice to video game characters, including Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts series.
Little-known fact:
She first appeared on-screen in a Playskool commercial at just 11 months old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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