83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

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Hair is one of the easiest parts of our appearance to change whenever we feel like trying something new. If it’s long, we can chop it off. If it’s short, we can clip in extensions and pretend we’ve stumbled onto the world’s best growth serum.

We can bleach it, dye it a wild color, rock a mohawk for a summer, or buzz the whole thing off, knowing that sooner or later, we’ll have a fresh canvas to play with all over again.

That said, some hair experiments look much better in our imagination than they do in the mirror. The examples below are all the proof you need. Scroll down to check them out and upvote the worst offenders.

#1 Once You Defeat All The Other Karens.. This Is The Final Boss

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Feaselbf6

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#2 At My Daughter’s High School Concert Rmhs

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Xkorpion3000

#3 The Frick Is That Hairstyle?!!

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: rahhhmaya

#4 Sleeping In Class : Level 99

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: anonymous

#5 Haircut

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: MisterManSir-

#6 ‘what Haircut Do You Want, Sir?’ ‘Well, You Know That Moment When You Pour Milk Into Your Coffee?’

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: dbelle92

#7 Jemaine Clement

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: duh_nom_yar

#8 This Guy Has Been Dreading Going Bald For Years

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Sad-Introduction3524

#9 Is The Cut Worse Than The Name Or The Name Worse Than The Cut?

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: ContemplativePebble

#10 I Wonder How Long She Blow Dries Her Hair

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: crazyhappy2169

#11 No Hair No Problem

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: ApieceOFsoap

#12 I Got A Crush Immediately

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Aragorn1417_

#13 Hmmm

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: WahmArcane

#14 Pacific Advisor

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: UC Pacific Development Team

#15 He Really Thinks No One Noticed

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: South-Necessary9921

#16 For Some Reason People Think It Looks Bad

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: IndividualSudden3683

#17 I’m Looking For A New Barbershop. Local Place Uses This As An Example Of Their “Best Work”

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#18 Why My Yard Look Like This Dudes Haircut Tho

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: kenmillercomedy

#19 I’d Call This Haircut The “Essentially A Cop”

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Rogu__Spanish

#20 As A 10yr Old Male I Was A 30yr Old Lesbian

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: LATL21

#21 The Prom Photo You Always Dreamed About

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: zzrsteve

#22 The Nose Ring And Scowl Really Finish Off The Look

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Lord_Blathoxi

#23 Fresh Fade

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: throwingdowntheriver

#24 He Must Be Johny Bravo’s Grand Dad

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Bierrr

#25 How Do I Let Everyone To Know I Have Dreads?

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: nonametogive

#26 Tried To Do A Homemade Bowl Cut

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: hepdaddio

#27 “You Know How Your Pencil Eraser Looks After You Finish The Sat?”

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: _qt314bot

#28 This Haircut Is Guaranteed To Get You Action

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: I_Sheet_In_The_Pool

#29 You’d Survive A 500 Feet Fall If You Landed In His Hair

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: BlackDragonDCR

#30 Who Let Them Leave The House Like This…

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: comradetoad

#31 Hmmm

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: billionaire_bear

#32 Back In The Day Man, My Mom Was Hot!

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: CalbertCorpse

#33 Unalive It With Fire

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: bartopcryer

#34 There’s Some Hair In Your Hair

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#35 Got This Amazing Haircut When I Was Tattooing My Head. Was Not Planning On Keeping It But Did For Waaay Longer Than Planned LOL

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Falafulrulle

#36 The ‘Squatch

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Torley_

#37 My Uber Driver This Morning

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: timmytheh

#38 A Home Perm. I Had Several. This Was One Of Them

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Illustrious-Ad-641

#39 I Found Abracadaniel!

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: magneticp

#40

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#41 Thanks I Hate This Bald Ponytail Thing Going On

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Altruistic-Cut9795

#42

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#43 Just Gimme The Reverse Bald Spot. Say No More Fam

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: skoalbrother

#44

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#45 If Markiplier Was A Supervillain, He’d Look Something Like This

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Mr-TPhilips

#46 Professor At My University Rocking The Bold Two-Tuft Hairline Look

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: I_Ran_Over_Oprah

#47 Bros Going On A Date And They Ruined His Hair

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: SpookyUnit69420a

#48 Mark Davis (Owner Of The Las Vegas Raiders)

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: titsuphuh

#49 Hollywood Producer

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: PolarBears445

#50

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#51

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: burning_halo

#52 Londo Mollari (Very Obscure Babylon 5 Reference)

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: thomasismyname_

#53

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#54 What Were They Thinking?

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: brunettelette

#55 Hmmm

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Pumuckl4Life

#56 Welp They Just Messed My Hair Totally Up

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Pandabears1229

#57 Hair Tattoo Paint

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#58 The Best Hair I’ve Seen In A While

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: DavisReddit

#59 This Was A ‘Skin Fade’. I Got As Far As The Pub, My Mates Took This Picture And Promptly Ushered Me Back To Their House To Fix It

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWEN

#60 First Time Cutting Myself How We Feelin?

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: grayscale001

#61 This One Needs No Introduction, Give My That Fresh Tarmac Look

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: PatonBMX

#62 This Person’s Mom’s Senior Picture, Late 60s

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Allison87

#63 Whoever Did It To Em Bogus

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: SnooAvocados2656

#64 Fresh Cut Spotted On Bbc Sunday Morning

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Nenies3110

#65 Barber: What Would You Like? Him: Short Back And Shepherd’s Pie Please

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: OldmanThyme

#66 “Give Me That Sasuke Look, My Man” Barber: Say No More

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: mangminlalK

#67 Idc If This A Troll Profile It’s Just, Wow

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Hydale

#68

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#69

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#70

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#71 “Need Me A Michelle Keegan Or A Megan Fox”

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: razuhuzar

#72 It’s So Evident The Boy Ordered A Sloppy Steak

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: pissedoffmoney

#73

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#74 The Hairstyle Of Wang Qingsong, A Contemporary Chinese Artist. He Assigns Symbolic Meanings To His Hairstyles As Depicted In His Works

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: CasanovaFormosa

#75 My Dads Sick & Rad New Haircut For Halloween … Yea

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: anonymous

#76 Let’s Just Say That The Barber Had No Idea How To Do An Undercut

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: OneYearInGulag

#77

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

#78 This Is Not A Political Statement At All, But Boy, Who In The Hell Gave Jd Vance This Awful Haircut?

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: groominglounge

#79 Hey Guys I’ve Gotten This New Haircut And I’ve Had It For A Few Months And Bullied Because Of It

My friends constantly mock it by saying my hair looks like my brain is hanging out of my skull, even my girlfriend makes fun of my hair and refuses to go out when me. Do you guys think my hair is good?

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Real-Yogurt6555

#80 Bowl Cut + Mullet = Bowllet

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Low_End_7882

#81 Certainly A Look

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: Coffeclothmoney

#82 I Asked To Have It Edged Up So My Bangs Would Be Straight. Proceeded To Cut All My Bangs Off And My Entire Widows Peak. White Guy At A Black Barbershop Problems

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: jburna_dnm

#83 Things Can Always Get Worse

83 Hairstyles That Are Certainly Bold, Just Not For Any Of The Right Reasons

Image source: korpall

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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