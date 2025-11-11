30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

by

When you think about it, there’s a whole lot that you can do with your hair that most of us never come close to trying. These are some of the craziest and most creative haircuts we found online.

You can vote for your favorite weird haircuts to rank them or submit others that you think we should see. And bonus points if you have a picture of yourself with one of these haircuts!

#1 Gecko Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Bench

#2 Spider Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Bench

#3 Up Hairstyle

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: eluniversal.com

#4 Gecko Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#5 Tomato Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Kotaku

#6 Bear Hair

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Lisa Von Weise

#7 Pineapple Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#8 Hands Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#9 Dali Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Rob Ferrel

#10 Face Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#11 Robin Williams Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Rob Ferrel

#12 Tennis Ball Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#13 Lady Gaga’s Hat Made Of Her Hair

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: 7colorz

#14 Tim Duncan Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Rob Ferrel

#15 Nested

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Unknownsource

#16 Tupac Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: cdn.ebaumsworld.com

#17 Rhinestone/henna

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#18 Porcuppine Hair

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Lisa Von Weise

#19 The Eye

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: trendsnhealth.com

#20 Sydney Opera House Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: imgur

#21 Sticks Of Rock

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#22 Christmas Tree

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: lolriot.com

#23 Running Wild

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Unknownsource

#24 Rat Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: Unknown

#25 The Cupcake Hair

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: eluniversal.com

#26 The Helicopter

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: eluniversal.com

#27 Human Spider

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: prafulla.net

#28 Face Haircut

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

#29 The Barcode

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: unknown

#30 The Wolverine Hairstyle

30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

Image source: funnypica.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mozart in the Jungle
Mozart in the Jungle Season 1 Episode 6 Review: “The Rehearsal”
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2015
Is There a Black Cauldron Live-Action Remake in the Works?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2020
7 Gossip Girl Couples That Were Perfect for Each Other
3 min read
May, 29, 2023
The Most Addictive TV Commercial Jingles Right Now
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2017
Mom Rejected From Group Plans Because She Takes Her 4 Rowdy Kids Everywhere With Her, She’s Livid
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “Ghost Bait”
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.