30 Of The Craziest Haircuts Ever

When you think about it, there’s a whole lot that you can do with your hair that most of us never come close to trying. These are some of the craziest and most creative haircuts we found online.
You can vote for your favorite weird haircuts to rank them or submit others that you think we should see. And bonus points if you have a picture of yourself with one of these haircuts!
#1 Gecko Haircut
Image source: Bench
#2 Spider Haircut
Image source: Bench
#3 Up Hairstyle
Image source: eluniversal.com
#5 Tomato Haircut
Image source: Kotaku
#6 Bear Hair
Image source: Lisa Von Weise
#7 Pineapple Haircut
#8 Hands Haircut
#9 Dali Haircut
Image source: Rob Ferrel
#10 Face Haircut
#11 Robin Williams Haircut
Image source: Rob Ferrel
#12 Tennis Ball Haircut
#13 Lady Gaga’s Hat Made Of Her Hair
Image source: 7colorz
#14 Tim Duncan Haircut
Image source: Rob Ferrel
#15 Nested
Image source: Unknownsource
#16 Tupac Haircut
Image source: cdn.ebaumsworld.com
#17 Rhinestone/henna
#18 Porcuppine Hair
Image source: Lisa Von Weise
#19 The Eye
Image source: trendsnhealth.com
#20 Sydney Opera House Haircut
Image source: imgur
#21 Sticks Of Rock
#22 Christmas Tree
Image source: lolriot.com
#23 Running Wild
Image source: Unknownsource
#24 Rat Haircut
Image source: Unknown
#25 The Cupcake Hair
Image source: eluniversal.com
#26 The Helicopter
Image source: eluniversal.com
#27 Human Spider
Image source: prafulla.net
#28 Face Haircut
#29 The Barcode
Image source: unknown
#30 The Wolverine Hairstyle
Image source: funnypica.com
