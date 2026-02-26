“Was She Born A Male?!”: Bombshell As Candace Owens Allegedly Uncovered Erika Kirk’s Secret Early Years

Conspiracy theorists have been flooding social media with ludicrous, far-fetched claims about Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika, ever since he was assassinated last September.
The leading figure in this conspiracy niche appears to be Candace Owens, a conservative media personality who used to be close to Charlie and now frequently makes damaging accusations against Erika.
Candace has accused Erika of lying about her motivations following the loss of her husband, saying she is not “simply a grieving widow.” Now, the 36-year-old has released a docuseries titled Bride of Charlie, in which she claims Erika lied about her upbringing and background.
Image credits: Candace Owens
The right-wing podcaster worked for Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA, the youth conservative organization he founded, serving as its communications director until 2019.
In the first episode of her YouTube series, titled A Wrinkle in Time, Candace claims that Erika lied about being raised by a single mother.
She showed childhood photos of the former beauty queen, some of which sparked another wild, unproven conspiracy theory about her life.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
“Candace Owens Just UNCOVERED Erika Kirk’s SECRET Early Years,” wrote @ProjectConstitu on X in a post that has amassed 4 million views and over 15,000 likes.
“And It’s WILDER Than Anyone Expected… Was Erika BORN A MALE?!” the user continued.
“Candace found Erika’s actual yearbook photos from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade at this school, and in one of them, Erika is dressed as a boy. Full boy’s outfit. Short hair. Posing like one of the guys.”
Image credits: Candace Owens
Image credits: KayBayFitz
Image credits: millsphoto17
While Candace has not made the same claim about Erika, she previously alleged that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, was secretly born male—a comment that prompted a defamation lawsuit by the Macrons, who said it was not only false but part of a “campaign of global humiliation.”
“Where tf did you get the ‘born a male’ part from? Cuz it wasn’t from Candace,” one user asked @ProjectConstitu in response to their claims about Erika.
@ProjectConstitu claimed that the proof that Erika was born male lies in the fact that “Erika herself claims she was a ‘Tomboy.’”
Image credits: Miss USA
“Dude. I looked and dressed like that in 2nd grade too and I’m not a male,” responded one user.
“To be fair a lot of girls had that haircut in the 80s/90s,” added another.
In A Wrinkle in Time, published on Wednesday (February 25), Candace claimed Erika “lies over and over” and pointed out alleged inconsistencies about her upbringing.
Image credits: Miss USA
The podcaster said Erika prides herself in being raised by a “strong, independent, entrepreneurial single mother [Lori Frantzve] who taught her how to be a good Christian,” but said her father, Kent Frantzve, was actually very involved in her life and at one point was a stay-at-home dad.
Candace mentioned Erika’s September 2025 profile in The New York Times, in which she said she was raised by a single mother after her parents divorced in 1998.
“The only problem is that it’s just not true,” the right-wing pundit alleged. “Erika was not raised by a single mother, like, at all. For entire years of her childhood, Kent was actually a stay-at-home dad. So almost the exact opposite thing was true at one point.”
Image credits: AEK717190901
Image credits: HollyTroxel
She then played a clip of Erika talking about stay-at-home dads during an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast, sharing that her father was a stay-at-home dad for a few years, which was “really special” to her.
Candace also claimed she had spoken with Erika’s former classmates and ex-boyfriends, who are “bewildered” about how she’s “representing that she does not have a relationship with Kent.”
Image credits: Miss USA
Additionally, the 36-year-old shared an image of Erika’s family tree and said her aunt, Karla, may actually be her biological mother.
Erika’s behavior has been scrutinized since her husband, a right-wing political activist, was assassinated on September 10 while giving a talk to students at Utah Valley University. She later assumed the positions of CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA.
The mother of two decided to meet with Candace in December 2025 in an effort to put their differences aside. Both women described the meeting as “productive” on social media.
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
However, the next month, Candace leaked alleged audio of Erika describing her late husband’s memorial service as “an event of a century” and saying that the organization was “at, like, over 200,000 for merch sale.”
“That’s moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase now,” the podcaster told her 5.8 million subscribers. “We know everybody grieves differently. In my imagination, I just thought she would be more upset.”
Social media users reacted to the conspiracy theories surrounding Erika Kirk’s life
Image credits: TopG563
Image credits: Truth_Seeker_14
Image credits: MR_ISF
Image credits: Rissajohns
Image credits: John_M_Q
Image credits: State48Xer
Image credits: Alwaysseekthet1
Image credits: milove131
Image credits: TheTruth4Every1
Image credits: fretboardslayer
Image credits: PeleueSalu
Image credits: MISTYFALLS1991
Image credits: JNova_21
Image credits: S0uprman
Image credits: 02091942Jay
Image credits: debrajay5
Image credits: akeith941
Image credits: conservewild777
Image credits: realVickiPero
Image credits: bethe_church
Follow Us