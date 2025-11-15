35 Hair-Dye Fails That Make You Feel Glad You’re Not The ‘Victim’ In The Pictures

If you’ve ever experimented with your hair, you know that mistakes are almost inevitable. Especially if you’re dyeing it — so many things can go wrong. The color can turn out to be totally different than you expected, the hair dye bottle can spontaneously explode and cover all of your bathroom in pink or your head might turn into a watermelon because you’re allergic to the product. It’s pretty wild.
So in order to show you the possible side effects of going full Dennis Rodman, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest (and saddest) hair dye fails ever. Continue scrolling, upvote your faves, and tell us if you’ve experienced something like this in the comments!
#1 Do You Think My Grandma Would Notice I Dyed My Hair?
Image source: kinsey_dixon
#2 This Girl Used Walmart Plastic Bag To “Keep The Heat In” While She Bleached Her Hair. The Logo From The Bag Came Off And Is Now Dyed Into Her Hair
Image source: BoopBoop20
#3 Allergic To Hair Dye
Image source: southwoodhunter
#4 The Time I Accidentally Dyed My Hair Orange And Then Accidentally Dressed Like A Bag Of Oranges
Image source: socialistdogmom
#5 How’s College Going? Well My Roommate Is Now A Smurf
Image source: KennzieMack
#6 I Didn’t Notice That My Glove Broke While Dyeing My Friend’s Hair And Now My Hands Are Stained
Image source: CriticalReality
#7 My Friend’s Child Got Into Her Hair Dye Before She Woke Up
Image source: ontour4eternity
#8 Guess Who’s Severely Allergic To Hair Dye? This Girl
Image source: a-liketheway
#9 2021 Dad Of The Year: I Told Her To Shower Instead Of Rinsing Her Hair Out, Right After Dyeing It
Image source: medicfourlife
#10 I’m Sharing This For Educational Purposes Only. She Bleached Her Box Colored Hair At Home And Then Put A Relaxer On It To Control Frizz. Her Hair Is Beyond Recovery
Image source: Kristen Rankin
#11 Today I Learned That Hair Dye Smudges
Image source: JayPines
#12 I Think My Mom Is Allergic To Hair Coloring
Image source: Jacked1218
#13 So, My Friend Had A Pretty Ridiculous Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye. Pic On The Left Is What She Normally Looks Like
Image source: the_chosen_ginger
#14 Purple Dye Disaster. I Was A Walking, Wide-Eyed Eggplant
On the one hand, I was purple, we were going out later, and this was mortifying. On the other, it was absolutely hilarious
Image source: edventuregirl.com
#15 This Is Why Hair Dye Says To Test It On A Small Spot Before Applying Everywhere. Bad Allergic Reaction
Image source: southwoodhunter
#16 So, My Bottle Hair Dye Just Exploded
Image source: sashagreylovesme
#17 So My Wife Colored Her Hair Yesterday
Image source: cootrswampgrass
#18 What My Hair Looked Like – What I Asked For – And How It Turned Out
Image source: carli_snyder
#19 My Friend’s Little Brother Had An Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye
Image source: JohnTheRevelatorJR
#20 We Had An Incident – I Think It Was A Faulty Bottle. But, Nora Is In Heaven That She’s Dyed Head To Toe In Pink. So We Will Call It A Lose-Win
Image source: jennanemelka
#21 Didn’t Realize One Of My Glove Fingers Broke Until I Was Done Dyeing My Hair
Image source: fibbybritches
#22 My Friend Wants To Go To School To Be A Hairdresser, I Let Her Practice On My Hair
Image source: KillTh3King
#23 Dyed Everything Except For My Hair. Including My Tongue, Nail Beds And Corneas
Image source: thievesbrotherhood
#24 What Could Go Wrong If I Dye My Hair In Front Of My Laptop?
Image source: Rilalia
#25 I Will Be Suing The Company Who Marked This Box Of Hair Dye As Dark Brown
Image source: freckledmexican
#26 An Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye
Image source: DoctorYogurtButler
#27 When You Dye A New Wig And It Straight Up Looks Like Barbie Has Just Been Murdered In Your Sink
Image source: magenta.girl.x
#28 When You Ask Your Husband To Dye Your Hair
Image source: rldiplock
#29 During… And After. Yep, Neil’s Hair Doesn’t Do Dyeing
Image source: outofmytree
#30 Don’t Dye Your Hair Blonde If You Have Black Hair
Image source: Valenette
#31 So My Hair Dye Decided To Bleed Onto My Whole Body In The Shower
Image source: adrienneirda
#32 When You Practically Burn Off About Half Of Your Hair But You’re Still Basically Orange. Oops Guess This Stuff Is Stronger Than The Stuff I Used To Use, I’ll Know For Next Time
Well if I lose all the hair guess I can start fresh.
Image source: evavangel
#33 Accidentally Put The Hair Dye Gloves On Backwards. My Stupidity Knows No Bounds
Image source: tinyeehole
#34 Oh No
Image source: EuropaMaddie
#35 Accidentally Dyed My Feet Purple. Hair Dye Fail
Image source: frenchwinterblues
