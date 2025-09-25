“Take Your Baby To The Gym”: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

by

Between work, cooking, chores, kids, the occasional social life, and everything else adulthood throws our way, finding the motivation to exercise isn’t easy. That’s why so many of us look for inspiration to keep going—whether it’s new workout gear, progress pics, or a bit of outside encouragement.

For many, that encouragement comes from fitness influencers. And to be fair, plenty of them are genuine experts who share solid advice on training and healthy living. But mixed in with the professionals are those who care more about likes and sponsorships than helping anyone, and their “tips” can sometimes do more harm than good.

That’s where the subreddit r/gymsnark steps in, calling out the most dishonest, clueless, or downright embarrassing influencers. Scroll down to see some of their best roasts.

#1 This Is The Kind Of Attitude I Wish Some Influencers Had

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: anywayzz

#2 I Hope This Becomes The Norm

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: b1tch_hammer

#3 Scream It For Laura Sitting In The Back Row

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Traditional_Donkey76

#4 Just Thought This Was Funny And Wanted To Share

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: ajean44

#5 Some Fitfluencers Need To Realize This

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: thatbishsadie

#6 Seems Apt

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: UnlikelyDecision9820

#7 Just Going To Leave This Here…

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: NoneYallB_9898

#8 Now Show Me How You Did From 25 To 35

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#9 ‘The Heat Is Unbearable’ But Let Me Take My Huskies For A Walk On The Hot Concrete. Does This Girl Have Any Actual Brain Cells?

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Real-Spinach6658

#10 Had To Post This Here. No One Has Respect For The Forbes 30 Under 30 🤣

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: petergyang

#11 Not Stephanie Buttermore Using The Exact Same Dented Alani Nu Can From Dec 28 And Pretending Like She’s Drinking It Today

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: snarknbark

#12 When Influencers Completely Ignore Signs In Nature And Then Proudly Brag About It To Hundreds Of Followers. 🤬🤬

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Obgyn I Found Via Igfamousbydana Posting About Influencers And Their Weird Obsession With Telling People To Go Off Of Birth Control 😀

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Educational_Cloud_41

#14 I Feel Like This Belongs Here 😂

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Lynnnskii

#15 Okay I’m Not Gunna Lie… The Comment On This Photo Made Me LOL 😂☠️

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Zealousideal-Fox9843

#16 To Do A Photo Shoot At Your Dads Funeral Is Craaaazy

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Vegetable-Stand-7488

#17 Absolute Main Character Places A Newborn In Unsafe Environment

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Adventurous-Diet-872

#18 It’s…barely Bloated And Sticking Out. What A “Brave” Post Showing The Rest Of Us Women What’s Normal

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Fedup1999

#19 Immediately Thought Of This Sub 💀

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: extrafluffyy

#20 Loool

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Long_Term4255

#21 Saw This On Twitter And Thought You’d All Find It Funny. Some People In The Comments Were Taking It Way Too Seriously 😂

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#22 I Had To Bring This Here…

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: AcidicKiss12

#23 When You Can’t Be Bothered To Write Your Own Caption

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: gistidine

#24 To Literally All The Wellness Fitfluencers That Stalk This Page…

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Capital-Mycologist93

#25 First Thing I See This Morning On Ig💀

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: rikers_mom

#26 I Say This Over And Over

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Just-sayin-37

#27 Y’all I Feel Like This Belongs Here 💀

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: jp3150

#28 Stephanie Buttermore… Why Do You Keep Reusing Food Pics From A Year Ago? No One Is Forcing You To Post Your Food Every Day. She Did It Last Week Too

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: snarknbark

#29 The Infamous Greg On Twitter Got Him 🤣🤣

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Previous-Ad-3581

#30 Been Waiting For The Tea..makayla You Clearly Are A Homewrecker

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: OldIndependence2165

#31 😰😰😰

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: lrjoshi

#32 If My Husband To Be Shows Up In Khaki Shorts And Sneakers To Our Wedding Then Im Leaving Him At The Alter

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Local_Relative7947

#33 Actually, Ally, The Adults Are Just Waiting For Their Morning Coffee

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: runnergirl1992

#34 Thought This Was Hilarious

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Fun_Proposal963

#35 Shut Up Mik

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Dogmomma22

#36 Imagine Being Old And Someone Just Starts Sobbing At Your Existence

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Sufficient-Egg-7512

#37 Megsquats Spitting Facts 🗣️

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: 0wlah

#38 Reminded Me Of Laura…

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Adotornado

#39 Megsquats Keeping It Real

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: eatenface

#40 Someone Get This Girl An Actual Job

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#41 This Is The Kind Of Stuff That Makes Me Instantly Unfollow (Aliyiahjayy_)

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: UghAnotherMillennial

#42 I Love Her. That Is All

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Why

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: ThatDino175

#44 Social Media Ain’t Worth Destroying Your Mental Health Over. It’s Mostly Fake!

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Dry-Explanation9566

#45 I Could Probably Still Fit In A Size Xs Oh Shut Up

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: invest_to_impress23

#46 Basically

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: JellyfishExtension21

#47 ✨racist Check✨

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: exceptionalcommoner

#48 Hands Down The Most Obvious Bought-But-Trying-To-Convince-Everyone-It’s-Built Ever Seen 😂😵‍💫 (Kim K Incase Ya Didn’t Know LOL)

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Fresh_Captain1576

#49 This!!!!!!! Mad Respect To The Both Of Them

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: asdfghpurplejkl

#50 When A Person Who Works From Home And Quite Literally Relies On Their Physique For Income Says Stuff Like This

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: SnooSuggestions1187

#51 It’s The Guccis With Nike Ankle Socks For Me

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Pac_mom

#52 Peptides Eh?

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Lynnnskii

#53 ☕️🐸

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: runrunlittlecat

#54 Is It Just Me Or Is This Just The Saddest Of Bland Looking Meals?

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Visible-Hat-7708

#55 Maybe You Shouldn’t Be Tho… @dalalovesdumbbells

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#56 I’m Just Going To Leave This Here…

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: matty_lite-

#57 I Would Be So Frustrated As An Employee To See My Boss Post On Social Media Like This

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Conscious_Net_5924

#58 @megsquats Cracks Me Up

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: DelectableFrog

#59 Does She Expect People Who Work At Local Bakeries To Know Who She Is/Follow Her??? Sorry You’re Not A Celebrity…

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#60 Who The Hell Takes Time Out Of Their Day To Publicly Blast A Minimum Wage Employee To Their Followers? She’s A Freaking Clown

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#61 So Reported Ba For Their Illegal Use Of The Paint Mines And Got A Reply Back From El Paso County Parks Dept

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Mysterious-Ad4049

#62 The Dust Devil Pattern Looks Awfully Similar To My Cat 😂

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: buesingmi

#63 Some Of You All Need To See This 😕

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: manskenssonaten

#64 Instantly Reminded Me Of This Vegan Bacon

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: hurrypotta

#65 Joey Swoll Ragequit

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: the-master-planner

#66 Knew This Looked Familiar

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: hurrypotta

#67 The Influencer Concern Du Jour

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: UnlikelyDecision9820

#68 2.5 Hrs Work = Monday Is *so Filled* @rachell_price

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Karmachameleon6

#69 Why Do We Need Know????

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: reddit.com

#70 So Out Of Touch With Reality. Throwing A Blazer Over A Club Dress Does Not Make It Business Casual, And Hr Would Shit A Brick If Someone Wore This To An Office 💀

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Pleasant_Comfort3937

#71 Haters Will Say It’s Photoshopped

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: pocketdecoy

#72 We Get It: You’re So Much Better Than The Rest Of Us Lazy Folks

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: EnatforLife

#73 Straight Up Mean Girl Energy @millllirock

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: AssumptionDry8731

#74 Alexia Clark

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: Immediate_Island_240

#75 Here’s Stephanie Buttermore (Claire) Recycling Old Content Again. Peep The Old Profile Pic From Back In March 2021 In The Left Pic. Why?!

&#8220;Take Your Baby To The Gym&#8221;: 75 Unhinged Fitness Influencers That Lost The Plot

Image source: snarknbark

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rare Nuclear Test Films Are Saved, Declassified, and Uploaded to YouTube
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2017
Why It Doesn’t Seem Like The Right Time For The Incredible Jessica James
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2017
How the Teutuls Are Repairing Their Relationship on American Chopper
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2019
What is the New Gameshow “Cash Lift” About?
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2017
7 Better Call Saul Scenes That Give Breaking Bad More Context
3 min read
May, 9, 2023
“There Was No Mistake”: MIL Forces Lactose-Intolerant 7YO To Eat Dairy, Couple Beyond Horrified
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.