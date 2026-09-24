47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

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You have to hand it to the British—they do comedy well. Better than most, in fact, at least in our opinion. And if you’re a fan of ferocious wit, banter, silly satire, sarcasm, and self-deprecating jokes, well, you’re in for a treat.

The legendary ‘Great British Memes’ online community is one of the best places online to get your fill of thoroughly entertaining content that has ‘United Kingdom’ written all over its DNA. It might even be more British than afternoon tea. We have curated our favorite fresh memes from GBM to share with you. Go on, scroll down to check them out—you deserve a break!

More info: Reddit | GBM Group | Instagram | Linktree

#1 Peaky Blinders Menace

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

#2 6 Years Later And Ibuprofen Is The Same Price

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Old_Ability_9424

#3 Poor Wales

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Lanky-Wanderer30

British humor, at its core, is quite different from ‘other’ types of humor around the world because of the different characteristics that it combines. For example, it focuses excessively on witty language, puns, wordplay, and double entendres.

As the British Council points out, it is this clever use of similar-sounding words for the sake of comedic effect that makes it a hallmark of British humor.

Another common characteristic of British humor is the dry and emotionless delivery of jokes. This can often make the jokes even funnier because the straight-faced delivery catches the audience off guard.

#4 Why Is This So True

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#5 Victorian Times Indeed

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#6 This🤣

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: FishyyUncle

Sarcasm and irony are frequent ‘guests’ in British humor, too, especially when they’re used subtly to simultaneously critique society and amuse the audience.

Meanwhile, observational humor, which focuses on dull, daily events, can turn even boring situations into highly hilarious ones when comedians put their absurdities under the spotlight.

Not all types of humor are equal, however. The effect that they have on the comedian themselves can vary quite a bit.

#7 It Is True!!!

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: PizzaToastieGuy

#8 Something’s Wrong, I Can Feel It

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: PewPewAnimeGirl

#9 A British Jagerbomb

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

Recent research on the relationship between humor and psychological distress found that certain comic styles had protective qualities. Others, however, had destructive effects.

For example, the study found that benign humor was a protective factor against all three factors: depression, anxiety, and stress.

Furthermore, the study showed that using irony, in fact, was linked to greater anxiety and stress.

On the positive end of things, wit protected users from anxiety. And yet, if you’re a fan of sarcasm, you put yourself at greater risk of depression.

#10 Living The Dream Mate

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#11 Proud To Be An English Fan!

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: WideConversation1989

#12 ‘looking Into It’

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Vast_Description_201

In other words, if you’re a big fan of British humor, you probably use a lot of wit, sarcasm, and irony. So, you simultaneously make yourself more vulnerable to anxiety and stress thanks to irony and more vulnerable to depression due to sarcasm.

However, you can at least be proud of the fact that your amazing wit makes you somewhat more resilient to some anxiety.

Who knows, maybe it cancels out some of the effects of your overuse of irony?

#13 We All Want It, But Can’t Handle It

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Yoguls-Returns

#14 True?

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: -BlackMidnight-

#15 Became The First Country To Boo Hydration Breaks

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: raydebapratim1

The ‘Great British Memes’ subreddit—a part of the massively popular publisher and creative social media agency GBM Group—currently boasts a whopping 523k weekly visitors who make 11k weekly contributions.

The main draw of this online community is very straightforward: relatable, humorous content that the “wider British public” would enjoy.

Meanwhile, one of the main reasons why the ‘Great British Memes’ subreddit has seen so much success is its dedication to quality content. Low-effort posts, duplicate images, AI-generated content, and submissions that don’t have your heart in them do not have a place on ‘Great British Memes.’

But there’s always room for quality! It’s always welcome.

#16 Choose Wisely

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: vurapetojiziq5448

#17 Probably Accurate

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Slumberpantss

#18 Count Binface’s Career Best Turnout Yesterday

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: ThewizardBlundermore

During a previous interview, the Bored Panda team reached out to GBM Group Director and CEO George Bacon, who was kind enough to shed some light on the history behind the project and later the subreddit itself.

He shared that he started the original ‘Great British Memes’ account around mid-2017, more than 9 years ago, while he was still at university. It was a few years later that he expanded to create a community on Reddit, too.

#19 I Love Her Already

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#20 Correlation

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: AcrobaticAd2575

#21 How The Tables Have Turned…

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: BejPlum

“It’s great to see that the group has grown in popularity along with the brand across other channels, we’ve built a very strong community who support us on everything,” George shared his thoughts about the British comedy-focused subreddit’s success.

“There’s so much to talk about when it comes to British culture. Some of our favorite topics/talking points [are]: the weather, North versus South divide, ‘What are you having for tea?’, British cuisine such as fish and chips, etc. and British dads using the thumbs up emoji.”

#22 The Duality Of Man

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GaeilgeGoblin

#23 Alignment Chart Of British Pop Culture Characters

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Procerathosquama

#24 British Patriots Protecting British Women

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: johnsmithoncemore

“The members in the subreddit are very active and are always looking to upload suggestions into the subreddit, which is great! However, there’s a lot of moderation to do to keep on top of it,” he told us.

Meanwhile, during another interview, GBM Group Director and CEO George shared a few more thoughts about comedy and content creation with Bored Panda.

He said that the types of memes that resonate with the audience of ‘Great British Memes’ the most are “definitely British, of course!”

“However, we jump on reactive and cultural things happening in the UK, which really helps with keeping our audience up to date.”

#25 Oh Balls

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: EdJFoulds

#26 In Cell

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: sEaBoD19911991

#27 Man Enjoys His Clubcard Points

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Youd_Better_Run

We were curious to get the project founder’s thoughts on content creation, too. George emphasized that consistency is incredibly powerful when it comes to this.

“Consistency definitely helps,” he said, stressing the positive impact that posting several times per day, every single day, has on one’s brand.

#28 Who Remembers Prefects 💀

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Sean_Wilson2002

#29 Bonjour!

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: African-Swallow

#30 Only In The UK Would People Find It Acceptable To Put Icing And Sprinkles On A Hot Dog Bun Then Have The Nerve To Call It A Cake

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

We want to hear your perspective, Pandas! Share your thoughts in the comments under the memes or at the bottom of this list.

Which of these memes did you vibe with the most, and why? What’s your relationship with British humor like? Do you love it or do you loathe it?

What are your favorite British comedy shows? For instance, yours truly can’t get enough of ‘Blackadder’ and ‘The Thick of It.’ What about you?

#31 Creativity At Its Finest

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Dunnsmouth

#32 Truth

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Numerous_Moose2321

#33 Really Should Have, Shouldn’t He?

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#34 Deliveroo Driver Has Gone Rogue This Morning

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#35 Unbelievable Savings In Aldi Today

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: giraffe_cobby

#36 😂😭

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#37 Same Difference?

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#38 They Seem To Have Gone Mysteriously Quiet

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: johnsmithoncemore

#39 Knocked Over My Sports Direct Mug Of Tea Today

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#40 Family Day Out!

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: mania_d

#41 One Way To Disappoint Your Parents Who Named You

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: WideConversation1989

#42 Sending Kids Personal Data To Palantir Is Ok?

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: JackStrawWitchita

#43 Damn

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#44 Lest We Forget 🫡

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Spare-grylls

#45 This Is Actually Class

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: GreatBritishMemes

#46 We’re All Watching You Clacton

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Realistic_Air5771

#47 Dubai “Expats”

47 Painfully Relatable British Memes For Anyone Who Thinks A Cup Of Tea Can Solve Anything (New Pics)

Image source: Glittering_Vast938

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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