People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It’s Hilarious

by

If you’ve read any Bible teachings, you’ll know that Old Testament God is a major asshole. Petty, vain, vindictive, and genocidally violent, he gleefully wrought havoc on his creations before his son eventually showed up with more merciful corrections of God’s plans.

So what was up with his creation story in those days, when he was busy making the complex wonders of the world that he would go on to torture sadistically? This collection of tongue-in-cheek religious jokes, collected by us here at Bored Panda, hilariously imagines God’s creation strategies as he came up with the animals, the sun, the planets and yes, even those little hell-raisers that he created in his own, twisted image: us. Scroll down below to check the best tweets we’ve found out for yourself, and don’t forget to vote for your ‘God creating animals’ favorites! (Facebook cover image: Charlie Day)

#1

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: matt___nelson

#2

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: ArfMeasures

#3

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#4

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#5

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: themiltron

#6

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: woodmuffin

#7

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Shen_the_Bird

#8

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thedad

#9

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: diet-tampon

#10

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#11

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: themiltron

#12

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#13

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#14

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thetits

#15

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: roxiqt

#16

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: PaperWash

#17

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#18

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: roboticcrab

#19

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Skoogeth

#20

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: memes_krispy

#21

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: teeroy99

#22

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#23

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#24

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: ginadivittorio

#25

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#26

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: DitzMcGeee

#27

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: roboticcrab

#28

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: ArfMeasures

#29

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: KylePlantEmoji

#30

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: R_P_Nunes

#31

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: ginadivittorio

#32

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: david8hughes

#33

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Skoogeth

#34

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Mostly_Cheese

#35

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#36

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: prakhrrrr

#37

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: AtticusFinch79

#38

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thewritertype

#39

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NoTheOtherJohn

#40

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#41

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: TheDreamGhoul

#42

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: NewDadNotes

#43

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: swan_hillary

#44

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: EndhooS

#45

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: yorksranter

#46

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: jtp-art

#47

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: CharlieFlani

#48

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: Deweyoxberg

#49

People Imagine What God Was Thinking When He Created Specific Things And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: DitzMcGeee

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Mothers From “Leaving Neverland” Deserve a Ton of Blame
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2019
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Journalist Shadows M. Sec. Refugees Obtain Asylum.
3 min read
May, 7, 2018
30 People Are Making Fun Of Hipsters’ Melodramatic Captions Adding Their Own Endings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria
HBO Boss Hints ‘Euphoria’ Will End With Season 3
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2025
Moon Gazing Hare Diorama In A Vintage Tobacco Tin
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
36 Before & After Photos That Prove Your Weight Is Meaningless (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.