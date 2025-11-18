30 Funny Memes To Chuckle At When Life Gets Difficult Difficult Lemon Difficult

In our modern society, relatability has become something that a lot of people seek refuge in. It feels comforting to know that we aren’t the only ones going through strange life experiences, which helps us connect with others, boost our mood, and regulate our emotions.
Instagram account “Girlyzar” shares such collective experiences for anyone trying to find solace online. We’ve gathered some of the best memes it has to offer down below. Keep scrolling to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you relate to the most!
While you’re at it, be sure to check out a conversation with brand strategist and marketing consultant Hilary Young, who believes that relatability has become an important part of businesses as well.
#1
Image source: instagram
#2
Image source: instagram
#3
Image source: instagram
#4
Image source: instagram
#5
Image source: instagram
#6
Image source: instagram
#7
Image source: instagram
#8
Image source: instagram
#9
Image source: instagram
#10
Image source: instagram
#11
Image source: instagram
#12
Image source: instagram
#13
Image source: instagram
#14
Image source: instagram
#15
Image source: instagram
#16
Image source: instagram
#17
Image source: instagram
#18
Image source: instagram
#19
Image source: instagram
#20
Image source: instagram
#21
Image source: instagram
#22
Image source: instagram
#23
Image source: instagram
#24
Image source: instagram
#25
Image source: instagram
#26
Image source: instagram
#27
Image source: instagram
#28
Image source: instagram
#29
Image source: girlyzar
#30
Image source: instagram
Follow Us