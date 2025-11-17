“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Job hunting is one of the toughest jobs there is. It requires both skill and luck, with an infinite amount of positive attitude which keeps you going through piles of motivation letters and hours of interviews.

The truth is, job seekers are much more likely to receive a rejection letter rather than congratulations. No matter how good they are, sometimes it’s just not a match.

But never underestimate the way that hiring managers tell the sad news to their rejected applicants. While some provide genuinely helpful feedback and motivate you in your search, others do the exact opposite.

Today we look at the most infuriating and wild rejection letters, emails, and messages that make you kind of happy for these people who got away without a job there.

#1 It’s Brutal Out Here

Image source: mcvncent

#2 “Elizabeth, *wink* *wink*” Slew Me

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: TheGreyHunter

#3 Rejected From An Internship For Not Having Enough Experience

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: RareSorbet

#4 Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: tyw7, Patrisimoose

#5 Did They Want You To Get A Pager Also?

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: DoctorAMDC

#6 Actress Is Rejected A Role For Being Deaf, However They Ask Her To Teach The Chosen Actress How To Act Deaf

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Gatzenberg

#7 Company Asking For Feedback On Their Recruitment Process While Not Giving Me Feedback On Why I Was Rejected:

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Cluckin’ Delighted

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: spiceslag

#9 Wait What

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Ti_Enjoli

#10 This Was My Rejection Email From Meta. “Meta Is A Great Company”??? I’ve Never Seen A Recruiter This Disrespectful And Unprofessional

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: MarsupialPositive457

#11 Seriously?

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: IdkAnymoreManFIt

#12 Oops

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: ServoWeeble

#13 Excuse Me? Huh? Rejected Because Of This?

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: unmillon

#14 Of Course

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Charalanahzard

#15 We’re Looking For Some Specific Skills

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: georgebool0101

#16 Come On Man

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: barakhardley

#17 Rejected From Cat Sitting

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: billabong295

#18 Rejection Letter For A Us Remote Job. Company Thought New Mexico Was “International”

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: ccricers

#19 Ouch

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: FlyBehaviour

#20 Block Them

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: tkinias

#21 Not As Inspiring As They Probably Hoped

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: turnmyswagguon

#22 Rejected In 5 Minutes

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: AdRepresentative2512

#23 Thanks I Guess

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Balegde_

#24 If You Apply Using A Cv You’ll Be Automatically Rejected 🙄🙄

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: happinessandrainbows

#25 So I Received An Email About A Role From This Recruiter. I Messaged Back Saying I’m Interested And Then Got This I Reply…..why!!

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Aceizbad

#26 Josh Wasn’t Speaking Financially

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: -raeyne-

#27 Got This Email, Two Months After Actually Starting With The Company

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: RiffRaffShep

#28 This Rejection I Received After Working On A Take-Home Challenge For A Week. Still Angers Me Today How Rudely They Responded

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Bagopaa

#29 Saw This Beautiful Rejection On Linkedin!

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Unconscious-Wizard

#30 I Had A Job Interview That I Was Rejected From. I Have 4 Years Experience. Does This Read Like It’s Minimizing My Experience?

I almost had a stroke reading it. The icing on top of the cake was during my interview with the manager and him telling me “there’s always more jobs out there!” before the call ended. I knew I wasn’t picked from that line alone.

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: Ill_Independence_333

#31 Seriously?

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: questmorris

#32 We Rejected You Because You Didn’t Send A Thank You Note

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: ccricers

#33 Thank You For The Personalized Rejection

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: squaredhex

#34 Nice. Rejection Email Six Months After Applying. Reasonable Timeframe To Get Back To An Applicant, Don’t You Think?

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: nickybecooler

#35 I Literally Applied Over Two Years Ago

“Rejected In 5 Minutes”: 35 People Share The Most Unhinged Job Rejections They Were Unfortunate Enough To Receive

Image source: smambers

