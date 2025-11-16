30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

62% of employees have reduced their short- and long-term savings contributions amid high inflation and concerns about a possible recession. Moreover, 71% of employees said money-related stress has negatively affected their work and personal lives, a 7% increase from 2021.
And while we at Bored Panda don’t have the instruments to change the monetary policy, there is something we can do to help the situation. Have a laugh about it. After all, humor makes everything better, doesn’t it? So this time, we invite you to join us in exploring the subreddit ‘Frugal Jerk.’
Its 147k members constantly share memes about being poor, often taking things to ridiculously extreme levels to accentuate the painful realities of bills, taxes, and everything else related to personal finances.
“We, the proud few who stand on the cutting edge of frugality. We hold our heads high as we steal toilet paper, shoplift lentils, reuse condoms, syringes, and drink our own piss to save multiple dollars each year,” the people behind the online community write in its about section.
So continue scrolling to check everything out and don’t miss the chat we had about spending and saving with Doug Nordman, who managed to retire at 41 and now runs the website Military Financial Independence and is the author of The Military Guide to Financial Independence and Retirement.
#1 When The Machines Try To Take Over
Image source: whitpavel
#2 How To Furnish A Home
Image source: Yoyodude1124
#3 Saving Money This Christmas
Image source: I_am_chris_dorner
#4 Could Becoming A Murderous Clown Be The Secret To The Ultimate Frugal Lifestyle?
Image source: SkyGuardianOfTheSky
#5 It’s The Thought That Counts 😍😍😍
Image source: dr_analog
#6 Live Frugal, Die Frugal
Image source: Yobecks
#7 Tip: How To Do Laundry For Free!
Image source: Muffinizer1
#8 Save A Fortune In Christmas Presents
Image source: KevlarYarmulke
#9 How To Get Absolutely Hammered (In A Frugal Manner)
Image source: _G-o-d_
#10 If You’re Not Part Of The Economic Elite That Can Afford To Flush
Image source: gunna-f-u-up
#11 Cat Trying To Collect Insurance
Image source: AccidentalBirth
#12 Deli Meat And A/C Are For Fat Cats
Image source: onethousandllamas
#13 It’s The Perfect Crime
Image source: ChuckieOrLaw
#14 Not A Bad Idea
Image source: dwill91
#15 5 Dollar Thrift Store Chair. On Mondays Everything Is Half Off So We Got It For $2.50. Upon Bringing It Inside We Found $3.88 In The Cushions. #blessed
Image source: FkWorkLetsRide
#16 Join The Revolution, Brothers
Image source: hellotherehomogay
#17 This Wendy Person Is Clearly An Elitist Fatcat!
Image source: ForgottenJoke
#18 This Genius Has A Good Idea About Keeping Rent Low
Image source: therock21
#19 How To Get Free Grapes
Image source: AtomicDeaths
#20 My Father, Smuggling Cheese Slices Into A Local Burger Joint, Rebelling Against Their $.60 Upcharge… Resist!!!
Image source: MalcolmDrake
#21 Imagine Thinking You’re Poor When You Have Four Whole Slices Of Bread!
Image source: bouquineuse644
#22 Practical Thinking
Image source: reddit.com
#23 This Guy Understands Us
Image source: muklan
#24 Look At Mr Fancy Pants Here With Tupperware. I Use Leaves To Carry My Food
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Lpt: Peel All Produce Before Weighing To Save $$$ At The Grocery Store
Image source: jesusisacoolio
#26 Saving On Graduation Pics
Image source: thadowski
#27 Easy Grill
Image source: Morememes_
#28 I Got Outed As A Fat Cat
Image source: Higher_Position
#29 Our New God?
Image source: Ubervisor
#30 I Already Live In A Cardboard Box And Don’t Eat, When Do I Get The Money???
Image source: notsure500
