30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

62% of employees have reduced their short- and long-term savings contributions amid high inflation and concerns about a possible recession. Moreover, 71% of employees said money-related stress has negatively affected their work and personal lives, a 7% increase from 2021.

And while we at Bored Panda don’t have the instruments to change the monetary policy, there is something we can do to help the situation. Have a laugh about it. After all, humor makes everything better, doesn’t it? So this time, we invite you to join us in exploring the subreddit ‘Frugal Jerk.’

Its 147k members constantly share memes about being poor, often taking things to ridiculously extreme levels to accentuate the painful realities of bills, taxes, and everything else related to personal finances.

“We, the proud few who stand on the cutting edge of frugality. We hold our heads high as we steal toilet paper, shoplift lentils, reuse condoms, syringes, and drink our own piss to save multiple dollars each year,” the people behind the online community write in its about section.

So continue scrolling to check everything out and don’t miss the chat we had about spending and saving with Doug Nordman, who managed to retire at 41 and now runs the website Military Financial Independence and is the author of The Military Guide to Financial Independence and Retirement.

#1 When The Machines Try To Take Over

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: whitpavel

#2 How To Furnish A Home

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Yoyodude1124

#3 Saving Money This Christmas

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: I_am_chris_dorner

#4 Could Becoming A Murderous Clown Be The Secret To The Ultimate Frugal Lifestyle?

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: SkyGuardianOfTheSky

#5 It’s The Thought That Counts 😍😍😍

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: dr_analog

#6 Live Frugal, Die Frugal

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Yobecks

#7 Tip: How To Do Laundry For Free!

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Muffinizer1

#8 Save A Fortune In Christmas Presents

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#9 How To Get Absolutely Hammered (In A Frugal Manner)

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: _G-o-d_

#10 If You’re Not Part Of The Economic Elite That Can Afford To Flush

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: gunna-f-u-up

#11 Cat Trying To Collect Insurance

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: AccidentalBirth

#12 Deli Meat And A/C Are For Fat Cats

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: onethousandllamas

#13 It’s The Perfect Crime

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: ChuckieOrLaw

#14 Not A Bad Idea

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: dwill91

#15 5 Dollar Thrift Store Chair. On Mondays Everything Is Half Off So We Got It For $2.50. Upon Bringing It Inside We Found $3.88 In The Cushions. #blessed

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: FkWorkLetsRide

#16 Join The Revolution, Brothers

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: hellotherehomogay

#17 This Wendy Person Is Clearly An Elitist Fatcat!

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: ForgottenJoke

#18 This Genius Has A Good Idea About Keeping Rent Low

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: therock21

#19 How To Get Free Grapes

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: AtomicDeaths

#20 My Father, Smuggling Cheese Slices Into A Local Burger Joint, Rebelling Against Their $.60 Upcharge… Resist!!!

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: MalcolmDrake

#21 Imagine Thinking You’re Poor When You Have Four Whole Slices Of Bread!

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: bouquineuse644

#22 Practical Thinking

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#23 This Guy Understands Us

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: muklan

#24 Look At Mr Fancy Pants Here With Tupperware. I Use Leaves To Carry My Food

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Lpt: Peel All Produce Before Weighing To Save $$$ At The Grocery Store

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: jesusisacoolio

#26 Saving On Graduation Pics

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: thadowski

#27 Easy Grill

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Morememes_

#28 I Got Outed As A Fat Cat

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Higher_Position

#29 Our New God?

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: Ubervisor

#30 I Already Live In A Cardboard Box And Don’t Eat, When Do I Get The Money???

30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group

Image source: notsure500

