75 Unhinged Things People Witnessed Happening In The Sunshine State

Try Googling the word “Florida Man.” Aside from the latest news reports, one of the top search results is a Wikipedia article about the meme that first emerged in the early 2010s.
As the description reads, the Florida man refers to “an alleged prevalence of people performing irrational, ridiculous, and maniacal actions” in that part of the US. Indeed, “The Sunshine State” has developed a reputation for all things wild and unhinged, and the following posts may support that.
If you’re planning to visit Florida for the first time, feel free to use these as part of your research materials.
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The Florida Man meme became such a hit that even non-Floridians found it funny. People laugh even though these stereotypes aren’t all true.
According to licensed therapist and Blume Behavioral Health clinical director Dr. Caitlin Artiaga, it relies on a “cognitive advantage.”
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As Dr. Artiaga tells Bored Panda, humans are biologically programmed to enjoy simplicity. So we accept patterned information (such as stereotypes), even though we know it’s exaggerated.
“The “Florida man” is a “folk archetype” at this point. It lacks logic and is chaotic, but with a degree of consistency that makes us laugh, without necessarily believing each inhabitant behaves the same,” Dr. Artiaga explained.
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Some of the craziest US-based news headlines you have read are Florida-related, whether it’s a man shooting hoops at a public park in the nude or a person in a bunny suit wreaking havoc in bars.
Yes, these occurrences have only strengthened the unhinged stereotype. But according to Dr. Artiaga, part of it stems from a mix of Florida’s broader laws and the appeal of crazy news pieces.
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“Since Florida has broad public record laws, unusual incidents are easier to document, find, and report versus states with stricter laws. These strange and absurd headlines travel more quickly than the average piece of news,” Dr. Artiaga explained.
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The prevalence of the crazy Floridian archetype may actually lead some people to genuinely believe it. Dr. Artiaga says the stereotyping then becomes harmful when it turns into an insult to one’s intelligence, which is why she urges keeping the jokes lighthearted.
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“ In the case of jokes aimed at regional behaviors, people tend to remain lighthearted and make fun of situations (heat, humidity, alligators at the front door, etc.) so things remain absurd and circumstantial,” Dr. Artiaga said. “It becomes offensive when our jokes try to show these people as less intelligent and less worthy of respect.”
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