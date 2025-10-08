30 Relatable Comics That Show The Chaos Of Married Life With A Toddler (New Pics)

by

Hi everyone, this is Joy from Alloy (Alex + Joy) Comics.

The artwork is by the talented Nohra Johnston, who goes by Deenosars on IG and Twitter. Thank you for supporting our previous posts, all of which were featured on the Bored Panda homepage!

Here are some more comics that chronicle our married life, our little demon nugget’s growth, and how he slowly drives my husband and me to madness. Please follow Alloy Comics on Facebook, Instagram, and Webtoons to view all the comics in chronological order. We also recently launched our Patreon. Perks include weekly updates on our shenanigans, photos from our family life, and—exclusive to VIP patrons—the chance to request a cameo in our comics!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1 Meat

#2 Flight

#3 Corset

#4 Bacon

#5 Questions

#6 Romance

#7 Zoo

#8 Energy

#9 Boo-Boo

#10 Upgrade

#11 Dysfunctional?

#12 Kissass

#13 Preposition

#14 Boogers

#15 Toys

#16 The Grudge

#17 Lingerie

#18 Buddy

#19 Dr. Kok

#20 Wtf

#21 Scar

#22 Burrito

#23 Availability

#24 Eyebrows

#25 Sandwich

#26 B

#27 B**ts

#28 62?

#29 Kids

#30 Tyrant

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
