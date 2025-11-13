50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

So Christmas is over, New Year’s is over, and you’re starting to regret your resolutions already. The weather is still awful and will likely remain so for at least another couple of months, and the work on your desk has piled up over the Christmas period together with the inches around your waist. January and February are definitely fertile months for the occasional ‘epic fail day!’
Fear not, though. Nothing that these dark months can throw at you is a patch on what unfortunate events these folks had to endure. Because sometimes knowing that your worst day ever could be even worse, makes it a little better, doesn’t it? To help you put things into perspective, we here at Bored Panda have collected another funny photo list of people who are having hilariously bad luck, following on from previous series here and here. Scroll down below to check them out their funny accidents for yourself, and enjoy a satisfying spot of schadenfreude on us!
#1 I Had A Rough Day Yesterday, You Guys
Image source: TheOwlAndTheFinch
#2 What Do You Do In This Situation
Image source: prayag_sonar
#3 Woke Up This Morning To 6 Cops, A Fire Truck, And An Ambulance At My Door Because A Passing Car Was Concerned About The One Halloween Decoration I Neglected To Take Down
Image source: MahatmaBlondhi
#4 Abraham Lincoln
Image source: blokkiesam
#5 I Mean, What Are The Odds…
Image source: girolski07
#6 Someone’s Having A Bad Day
Image source: flamesdivide
#7 Thirsty
Image source: bea_ker
#8 S**t…
Image source: Pirate_Redbeard
#9 At Least It Didn’t Get On Her Shirt
Image source: pieCharmed
#10 I Can See My Neighbors Take A S**t Everyday
Image source: tjompjer
#11 Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t
Image source: qbedo
#12 These A**holes Told Me It Was A Sweater Party
Image source: VancityReynolds
#13 This Is A Nice Place To Take A Pic
Image source: Heba_1123
#14 Sometimes We Hold On Tight To The Wrong Things
#15 Rough Day On The Course
Image source: Crazycatnut
#16 My Friend Got Notice About Delayed Package, Then Sent Me This On His Drive Home Saying “So That’s What Happened”
Image source: LadyAntoinette
#17 When You Want To Impress The Neighbors With Your Modern Solutions, But Then Become Known As The Guy Who Destroyed A Jeep At The Push Of A Button
Image source: vertigo1084
#18 My Cat Just Bit The Corner Of My MacBook. FML
Image source: bengalguy
#19 Accidentally Spilled Coffee Grounds On The Floor… And All Over My Child
Image source: sheriffduwayne
#20 So I Put A Sticky Trap Down And Then Forgot About It For A Few Months. I’m Terrified Of My House Now
Image source: BananaDick_CuntGrass
#21 My Friend Went To His Room To Sleep Last Night And Found Rodent Prints
Image source: gvstop
#22 We Had Too Much On Our Shelf And In Our Cupboard, So It Broke. But It Could’ve Been Worse Without Pam
Image source: slamchops
#23 This Is What Happens When You Take The Ice Tray Out Of A Freezer With An Automatic Ice Maker
Image source: Repiks
#24 My Trip To Mount Rushmore Last Year
Image source: parkourgamer
#25 My Apple Broke The Apple Cutter And Now I Have A Weapon
Image source: rmbrmeforcenturies
#26 I Bet Kevin Was Wondering Why People Were Giving Him Strange Looks At Work Yesterday
Image source: WolfDangler
#27 I Work In An Office And They Told People To Dress Up. I’m The Only One Dressed Up…
Image source: 0lidag
#28 Well That Was A Quick Turnaround
Image source: Bebopcanoo
#29 If Anyone Is Wondering How My Monday Went… It’s Spray Paint By The Way
Image source: my_silverado_and_i
#30 This Is Why You Should Never Use Your PC As A Candle Holder
Image source: deflation_
#31 How Can You Mess Up This Much?
Image source: idea4granted
#32 Windows Has Encountered A Problem With Turkey.exe
Image source: poopgoose1
#33 Well That Sucks
Image source: OneOne6unashamed
#34 Worst Game Of Hide And Seek Ever
Image source: snappiness
#35 The Snake Didn’t Kill Me But The Debt Will
Image source: seth_timlake
#36 Giraffes Are Adorable
Image source: MoMedia
#37 I Thought I Should Also Show You The Shameless Perpetrators As I Caught Them Red Handed While Going To The Supermarket Today
Image source: FCB_1899
#38 Been Going For 4 Hours And I Need To Present My Masters Thesis In 7 Minutes
Image source: EE_Tim
#39 Ouch
Image source: AhhTommy
#40 C’mon Kyle
Image source: emitremmus27
#41 When You Try To Look Cool But It’s Cold Out
Image source: adamjmoussa
#42 Driving To Work Near Dulles Airport And A Part Fell Off A Plane Smashed My Back Window. I Freaked Out Because I Thought Someone Was Shooting At Me. Guy Behind Me Saw Something Fall From Sky
Image source: skinscrazy2002
#43 Not Today
Image source: Rune_FB
#44 An Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye
Image source: leparisien.fr
#45 Group Projects Always Suck
Image source: dustofoblivion123
#46 This Is What Happens When You Go On A Bike Ride When It’s 100 Degrees Outside Without The Proper Sunscreen
Image source: a2susan
#47 Double Dose Of Trouble
Image source: ___zoha
#48 Target Sent Me My Order With A Security Alarm On It. And It’s Blinking
Image source: F-this
#49 Tenants Called Today To Tell Me The Toilet Wouldn’t Flush, Plumber Turned Up To This
Image source: 1111race22112
#50 That Time I Modelled For A Clip Art Company At 16 And Ended Up On Dildo Batteries
Image source: lrngully
