50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

by

So Christmas is over, New Year’s is over, and you’re starting to regret your resolutions already. The weather is still awful and will likely remain so for at least another couple of months, and the work on your desk has piled up over the Christmas period together with the inches around your waist. January and February are definitely fertile months for the occasional ‘epic fail day!’

Fear not, though. Nothing that these dark months can throw at you is a patch on what unfortunate events these folks had to endure. Because sometimes knowing that your worst day ever could be even worse, makes it a little better, doesn’t it? To help you put things into perspective, we here at Bored Panda have collected another funny photo list of people who are having hilariously bad luck, following on from previous series here and here. Scroll down below to check them out their funny accidents for yourself, and enjoy a satisfying spot of schadenfreude on us!

#1 I Had A Rough Day Yesterday, You Guys

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: TheOwlAndTheFinch

#2 What Do You Do In This Situation

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: prayag_sonar

#3 Woke Up This Morning To 6 Cops, A Fire Truck, And An Ambulance At My Door Because A Passing Car Was Concerned About The One Halloween Decoration I Neglected To Take Down

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: MahatmaBlondhi

#4 Abraham Lincoln

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: blokkiesam

#5 I Mean, What Are The Odds…

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: girolski07

#6 Someone’s Having A Bad Day

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: flamesdivide

#7 Thirsty

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: bea_ker

#8 S**t…

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: Pirate_Redbeard

#9 At Least It Didn’t Get On Her Shirt

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: pieCharmed

#10 I Can See My Neighbors Take A S**t Everyday

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: tjompjer

#11 Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: qbedo

#12 These A**holes Told Me It Was A Sweater Party

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: VancityReynolds

#13 This Is A Nice Place To Take A Pic

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: Heba_1123

#14 Sometimes We Hold On Tight To The Wrong Things

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

#15 Rough Day On The Course

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: Crazycatnut

#16 My Friend Got Notice About Delayed Package, Then Sent Me This On His Drive Home Saying “So That’s What Happened”

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: LadyAntoinette

#17 When You Want To Impress The Neighbors With Your Modern Solutions, But Then Become Known As The Guy Who Destroyed A Jeep At The Push Of A Button

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: vertigo1084

#18 My Cat Just Bit The Corner Of My MacBook. FML

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: bengalguy

#19 Accidentally Spilled Coffee Grounds On The Floor… And All Over My Child

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: sheriffduwayne

#20 So I Put A Sticky Trap Down And Then Forgot About It For A Few Months. I’m Terrified Of My House Now

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: BananaDick_CuntGrass

#21 My Friend Went To His Room To Sleep Last Night And Found Rodent Prints

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: gvstop

#22 We Had Too Much On Our Shelf And In Our Cupboard, So It Broke. But It Could’ve Been Worse Without Pam

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: slamchops

#23 This Is What Happens When You Take The Ice Tray Out Of A Freezer With An Automatic Ice Maker

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: Repiks

#24 My Trip To Mount Rushmore Last Year

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: parkourgamer

#25 My Apple Broke The Apple Cutter And Now I Have A Weapon

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: rmbrmeforcenturies

#26 I Bet Kevin Was Wondering Why People Were Giving Him Strange Looks At Work Yesterday

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: WolfDangler

#27 I Work In An Office And They Told People To Dress Up. I’m The Only One Dressed Up…

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: 0lidag

#28 Well That Was A Quick Turnaround

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: Bebopcanoo

#29 If Anyone Is Wondering How My Monday Went… It’s Spray Paint By The Way

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: my_silverado_and_i

#30 This Is Why You Should Never Use Your PC As A Candle Holder

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: deflation_

#31 How Can You Mess Up This Much?

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: idea4granted

#32 Windows Has Encountered A Problem With Turkey.exe

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: poopgoose1

#33 Well That Sucks

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: OneOne6unashamed

#34 Worst Game Of Hide And Seek Ever

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: snappiness

#35 The Snake Didn’t Kill Me But The Debt Will

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: seth_timlake

#36 Giraffes Are Adorable

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: MoMedia

#37 I Thought I Should Also Show You The Shameless Perpetrators As I Caught Them Red Handed While Going To The Supermarket Today

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: FCB_1899

#38 Been Going For 4 Hours And I Need To Present My Masters Thesis In 7 Minutes

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: EE_Tim

#39 Ouch

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: AhhTommy

#40 C’mon Kyle

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: emitremmus27

#41 When You Try To Look Cool But It’s Cold Out

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: adamjmoussa

#42 Driving To Work Near Dulles Airport And A Part Fell Off A Plane Smashed My Back Window. I Freaked Out Because I Thought Someone Was Shooting At Me. Guy Behind Me Saw Something Fall From Sky

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: skinscrazy2002

#43 Not Today

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: Rune_FB

#44 An Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: leparisien.fr

#45 Group Projects Always Suck

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: dustofoblivion123

#46 This Is What Happens When You Go On A Bike Ride When It’s 100 Degrees Outside Without The Proper Sunscreen

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: a2susan

#47 Double Dose Of Trouble

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: ___zoha

#48 Target Sent Me My Order With A Security Alarm On It. And It’s Blinking

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: F-this

#49 Tenants Called Today To Tell Me The Toilet Wouldn’t Flush, Plumber Turned Up To This

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: 1111race22112

#50 That Time I Modelled For A Clip Art Company At 16 And Ended Up On Dildo Batteries

50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)

Image source: lrngully

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NetflixÂ´s The Witcher Show Finds Its Showrunner
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2017
I Photographed Hundreds Of Leaves To Show The Beauty Of Diversity And Imperfection
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Drew A Picture Book About Wall (War) And Please (Peace)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
If Art History Icons Were Hipsters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Netflix Releases a Plethora of “Marvel’s Iron Fist” Stills
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
30 Artists Challenge Themselves To Redraw Their Old ‘Crappy’ Drawings, Prove That Practice Makes Perfect
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.