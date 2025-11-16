80 Funny Facts About Anything And Everything

Some days fall pretty flat in the entertainment department. You wake up, go to work, eat your dinner afterward and maybe watch an episode or two of a series that’s just mildly interesting. In short – meh. But you know what could save such a day? A couple of things, really – a cat, a dog, a hearty meal, or a funny fact! And while we cannot provide you with the first three, we can definitely offer you our list brimming with ridiculously funny facts that might just make your day a tad bit brighter.
So, what categories do these fun facts encompass, you ask? Truthfully, so many of them we’ve lost count! There are unbelievable facts stemming from science, random facts about animals, and interesting facts about humans. However, we’ve made sure that they are all wildly entertaining, and hopefully, some will coax a snicker out of you. That’s why they’re here, after all!
Now, let’s figure out if the day that you are having is a particularly dull one. If so, you can definitely choose to read all of these hilarious facts at once. You know, the more, the merrier! And if your day is just slightly meh, you could ration these fun facts for a longer period of time. Either way, the facts are just a bit further down, and you should definitely check them out. Once that’s all well and done, give the most entertaining facts your vote and share this article with your friends.
#1
British secret intelligence service managed to hack into an Al-Qaeda website and replace certain bomb instructions with a cupcake recipe.
Image source: telegraph.co.uk
#2
The Hague city spent pent €150,000 on a bridge to allow squirrels to cross a busy main road.
Image source: dutchnews.nl
#3
English astronomer William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus, but he originally named it George.
Image source: science.nasa.gov
#4
Match.com founder lost his girlfriend to a man she met on Match.com
Image source: theweek.com
#5
President Calvin Coolidge used to push the emergency buzzer and hide under the table from the Secret Service.
Image source: unz.com
#6
The CIA attempted to train cats to gather intel in the 1960s.
Image source: smithsonianmag.com
#7
Miss Piggy and Yoda were both voiced by the same person.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#8
The blob of toothpaste that you put on your toothbrush is called ‘nurdle’.
Image source: reuters.com
#9
On Friday, April 18, 1930 people from Britain tuned into BBC only to hear: “Good evening. Today is Good Friday. There is no news.”
Image source: atlasobscura.com
#10
You can find a basketball court on the top floor of the U.S. Supreme Court Building. The name of the basketball court is – The Highest Court in the Land.
Image source: si.com
#11
John Steinbeck’s dog, Toby, ate the first draft of “Of Mice and Men”
Image source: books.google.lt
#12
Computer programmer Maneesh Sethi hired a woman to slap him every time he tries to check Facebook.
Image source: hackthesystem.com
#13
Unicorn is Scotland’s national animal.
Image source: visitscotland.com
#14
Dolly Parton entered a celebrity look-alike contest and lost.
Image source: whiskeyriff.com
#15
High-heeled shoes were originally designed in the 10th Century, specifically for men.
Image source: artsandculture.google.com
#16
Alexander Fleming at first called penicillin “mould juice”.
Image source: britannica.com
#17
A person tried to sue God, but was unable to proceed due to an unlisted home address.
Image source: news.yahoo.com
#18
It could take you 76 work days to read all the privacy policies you encounter on the internet over a period of 1 year.
Image source: theatlantic.com
#19
Lobsters can communicate by urinating at one another.
Image source: hepper.com
#20
Slow music that was played at a large dairy farm increased the cows’ milk production by 3 percent.
Image source: npr.org
#21
Cartoon character Winnie the Pooh images are being blocked on social media sites in China.
Image source: bbc.com
#22
Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the official term for the “fear of long words.”
Image source: verywellmind.com
#23
There’s a small village named ‘Hell’ right next to Trondheim Airport Værnes in Norway.
Image source: maps.google.com
#24
Game of Thrones costume designer revealed that Nights Watch cloaks were made from IKEA rugs.
Image source: hellomagazine.com
#25
German chocolate cake does not originate in Germany. It was named after Sam German, who in 1852 invented a type of baking chocolate for Baker’s.
Image source: npr.org
#26
The small town of Dorset, Minnesota elects a major by picking a name out of a hat, once it elected a 3-year-old.
Image source: abc7chicago.com
#27
CDC has a real website dedicated to emergency preparedness for a zombie apocalypse.
Image source: cdc.gov
#28
Invisible artwork called “Fresh Air” sold for 10,000$.
Image source: npr.org
#29
The Twilight movie series has 26 minutes of silent staring.
Image source: tampareview.org
#30
In 2001 there were 300 banana-related accidents in Great Britain.
Image source: theguardian.com
#31
You can acquire a unicorn hunting license from Lake Superior State University in Michigan.
Image source: lssu.edu
#32
Japanese police confront violence by wrapping people in futons.
Image source: bbc.com
#33
A Jiffy is a unit of real-time. A jiffy is how long light takes to travel a distance of one femtometre, which is a millionth of a millionth of a millimetre.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#34
Chile minted 1.5 million 50-peso coins with a spelling error, they were issued in 2008 with Chile spelled “Chiie”. The error was only noticed a year later.
Image source: reuters.com
#35
Diet soda cans float in the water, but regular soda cans sink due to the difference in density.
Image source: physics.upenn.edu
#36
Eggs frightened Alfred Hitchcock.
Image source: nytimes.com
#37
To avoid baggage fees on a flight man wore 70 pieces of clothing.
Image source: nzherald.co.nz
#38
Art used to be rewarded with medals at the Olympics.
Image source: smithsonianmag.com
#39
It officially takes 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. A group of engineering students from Purdue University reported that its licking machine, modeled after a human tongue, took an average of 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.
Image source: tootsie.com
#40
Israeli and Australian researchers conducted a study that determined – Viagra makes flowers stand up straight.
Image source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
#41
There are more barrels of bourbon than there are people in Kentucky.
Image source: KyDistillers
#42
There’s a musical road in Lancaster, California that plays the song “William Tell Overture” if the cars drive over 55 mph.
Image source: destinationlancasterca.org
#43
In the state of Florida, a special law prohibits unmarried women from parachuting on Sunday.
#44
Jennifer Lawrence has “H2O” tattooed on her hand to remind her to drink water.
Image source: people.com
#45
Pistachios are technically considered a fruit.
Image source: foodprint.org
#46
Horses only breathe through the nose.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#47
Researchers who study bovine behaviour have discovered that cows have different accents.
Image source: bbc.co.uk
#48
Cookie Monster has a real first name – Sid.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#49
Barry Manilow hit song “I Write the Songs” wasn’t written by the singer.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#50
You’re more likely to get killed by a vending machine than a shark.
Image source: freakonomics.com
#51
In 2014 L.A. Times published a study that shows that 1 in every 9 Americans think that HTML is actually a sexually transmitted disease.
Image source: latimes.com
#52
An ostrich’s eye is bigger than its brain!
Image source: petkeen.com
#53
Eating too many carrots can cause a yellowish discoloration of the skin and turn you orange!
Image source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
#54
In the 1830s Ketchup was sold and used as medicine.
Image source: ripleys.com
#55
Matt Groening intended for Homer Simpson to be Krusty the Clown, but the idea was dropped.
Image source: news.com.au
#56
Australia exported camels to Saudi Arabia.
Image source: abcnews.go.com
#57
There’s a Starbucks cup in almost every scene of Fight Club.
Image source: telegraph.co.uk
#58
Engineer Richard James accidentally invented the Slinky when a spring designed to stabilize the device of a ship fell off a shelf.
Image source: museumofplay.org
#59
Harvard has a higher acceptance rate than Walmart.
Image source: washingtonpost.com
#60
Nearly every movie & tv show has to end with a disclaimer saying it’s fiction. The disclaimer issue is rooted in a lawsuit against MGM for the 1932 film, Rasputin and the Empress.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#61
Vladimir Nabokov came up with the concept of emoticons in 1969.
Image source: itre.cis.upenn.edu
#62
Ninety Mile Beach in New Zealand is 55 miles long.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#63
Psychotria Elata is a flower in the rainforests of Central and South America that resembles lips covered in lipstick.
Image source: worldoffloweringplants.com
#64
Loofahs are made from vegetables.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#65
A man from New Zealand lost a bet and had to change his name to “Full Metal Havok More Sexy N Intelligent Than Spock And All The Superheroes Combined With Frostnova.” It took 5 years for the government to approve the change.
Image source: telegraph.co.uk
#66
A football fan once dedicated his obituary to disrespect an NFL team.
Image source: legacy.com
#67
Monowi, Nebraska, used to be the only town in the United States with an official population of one person.
Image source: bbc.com
#68
A farmer in Tennessee grew a 910-pound pumpkin and used it as a boat.
Image source: cnn.com
#69
Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal hit over 11000 baskets in his career. Exactly 1 of them was a 3-pointer.
Image source: statmuse.com
#70
‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort and Tommy Chong shared a cell while in prison.
Image source: hollywoodreporter.com
#71
Abraham Lincoln was an accomplished wrestler.
Image source: history.com
#72
A worker sued his former company for A$1.8m because the worker claimed his ex-boss repeatedly broke wind at him.
Image source: bbc.com
#73
Camels have straight spines, despite their humps.
Image source: fisherpub.sjf.edu
#74
The house from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now a family restaurant called Grand Central Café.
Image source: kingslandgrandcentral.com
#75
Anatidaephobia is the fear that a duck may be watching you.
Image source: psychcentral.com
#76
According to 2014 research done by LifeWay, 7 percent of Christian Americans pray for a good parking spot.
Image source: lifeway.com
#77
Ironically Walt Disney had a fear of mice.
Image source: unknown
#78
Jennifer Lopez’s dress at the 2000 Grammys inspired the creation of Google Images.
Image source: project-syndicate.org
#79
While in graduate school Neil DeGrasse Tyson thought about becoming a stripper to earn extra money.
Image source: youtube.com
#80
In 1893 there was a proposal for a U.S. constitutional amendment, suggesting changing the name of the United States to ‘The United States of Earth.’
Image source: constitutioncenter.org
Follow Us