35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

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There’s plenty of comedy hiding in everyday life; you just have to look at familiar situations from a slightly different angle. Ryan Menezes, the artist behind “Shell Comics,” does exactly that, turning ordinary conversations, minor annoyances, and recognizable experiences into colorful comics that rarely end where you expect them to.

Almost anything seems capable of becoming the setup for one of his jokes. Family dynamics, social media, technology, awkward interactions, pop culture, childhood memories, and the strange little rules of daily life all make appearances. One comic might poke fun at the unspoken fear of disappointing your mother, while another takes a harmless phrase so literally that the situation quickly spirals into absurdity.

For anyone discovering “Shell Comics” for the first time, we’ve gathered a selection of Menezes’ work below. Scroll down to explore his silly takes on everyday life, and don’t forget to upvote the comics that made you laugh the hardest.

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

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35 Relatable Comics By This Artist That Prove Any Situation Contains A Dose Of Humor

Image source: shellcomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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