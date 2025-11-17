40 Times Word Crimes Had To Be Called Out By The English Language Police, As Shared By This Facebook Group

How many “c’s” and “m’s” in “accommodate?” Is there a “c” in “acquire?” While it might seem obvious when written out in front of you, English spelling can make fools of the best of us, but most people will probably overlook a misspelled word in a text. But that mistake becomes ever so magnified when you are driving around and see it displayed in, say, a shop window.
The “English Language Police” Facebook page gathers word crimes and grammatical mistakes people have spotted in the wild. So scroll down and enjoy the funniest examples here, upvote your favorites, and be sure to let us know what common language mistakes are your number one pet peeve.
#1 Listening To “Water Music” Will Never Be The Same Again
#2 Free Bill Posters
#3 That Was After The Honeymoon
#4 So Many People To Send Them To
#5 I Don’t Know If I Can Stay Awake For 5 Days… Anymore
#6 The Whole Planet? Seems Kinda Harsh
#7 Well That Is One Way To Prevent Theft
#8 Please, Turn Water Into Wine
#9 Good Advice
#10 Very Witty Indeed
#11 You Expect The Guy To Open The Store While Being Circumcised?
#12 I Hadn’t Realized It Was Banned
#13 Okay Then
#14 Aldi Australia Is Selling This Stool
#15 Oh My
#16 Where Is Elon When You Need Him?
#17 A Sticky Situation To Be In
#18 The Four Apostrophe’s’ Of The Apocalypseses’s’
#19 No, Thanks
#20 Me In Real Life
#21 Pretty Intimidating If You Ask Me
#22 Can You Eat Non-Customers At The Tables? Asking For A Friend
#23 Uh, Oh
#24 This Sign
#25 Oof
#26 Dognuts? Hmmm
#27 Clever Crafter’s Fail
#28 Let’s Hope The Burger Is Ok
#29 Yummy
#30 Two Lies And A Grammar Gaffe. What An Ad
#31 I’ve Read This Five Different Ways. Each Giving A New And More Disturbing Meaning To It
#32 How Can You Fill Both Sides Of An Aisle With One Niche Product Category?
#33 Saying “You Are A Cancer” Isn’t Much Better
#34 Seems Awfully Cheap
#35 Unique Eligibility Criteria
#36 Misogynists (Somewhere In Canada)
#37 But How Many Fake Ones?
#38 With The Price Of Gas These Days, He’s Not Wrong
#39 Shucks, Wouldn’t You Know It, We’re On Vacation And Only Have Our Holiday Maid With Us
#40 Hope Agian Shows Up
