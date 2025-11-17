40 Times Word Crimes Had To Be Called Out By The English Language Police, As Shared By This Facebook Group

by

How many “c’s” and “m’s” in “accommodate?” Is there a “c” in “acquire?” While it might seem obvious when written out in front of you, English spelling can make fools of the best of us, but most people will probably overlook a misspelled word in a text. But that mistake becomes ever so magnified when you are driving around and see it displayed in, say, a shop window. 

The “English Language Police” Facebook page gathers word crimes and grammatical mistakes people have spotted in the wild. So scroll down and enjoy the funniest examples here, upvote your favorites, and be sure to let us know what common language mistakes are your number one pet peeve.

More info: Facebook 

#1 Listening To “Water Music” Will Never Be The Same Again

Image source: Anindya Roychowdhury

#2 Free Bill Posters

Image source: Jake Schouten

#3 That Was After The Honeymoon

Image source: Jar Raj Grover

#4 So Many People To Send Them To

Image source: Jonathan Good

#5 I Don’t Know If I Can Stay Awake For 5 Days… Anymore

Image source: Dawson Delamar

#6 The Whole Planet? Seems Kinda Harsh

Image source: Silver Elephant

#7 Well That Is One Way To Prevent Theft

Image source: VidE27

#8 Please, Turn Water Into Wine

Image source: Jar Raj Grover

#9 Good Advice

Image source: Robert Mark

#10 Very Witty Indeed

Image source: Corrie Katczynski

#11 You Expect The Guy To Open The Store While Being Circumcised?

Image source: Jar Raj Grover

#12 I Hadn’t Realized It Was Banned

Image source: Emmay McDonald

#13 Okay Then

Image source: Jar Raj Grover

#14 Aldi Australia Is Selling This Stool

Image source: visegripandducttape

#15 Oh My

Image source: Linda Silverman Shefler

#16 Where Is Elon When You Need Him?

Image source: Daniel Rogers

#17 A Sticky Situation To Be In

Image source: Sael-er

#18 The Four Apostrophe’s’ Of The Apocalypseses’s’

Image source: Vincent Turner

#19 No, Thanks

Image source: Gary Kimler

#20 Me In Real Life

Image source: Rich_Dtony

#21 Pretty Intimidating If You Ask Me

Image source: itzme89

#22 Can You Eat Non-Customers At The Tables? Asking For A Friend

Image source: Malka Wolf

#23 Uh, Oh

Image source: Gary Kimler

#24 This Sign

Image source: Corrie Katczynski

#25 Oof

Image source: Bernard Rumbold

#26 Dognuts? Hmmm

Image source: Adam Alnafusi

#27 Clever Crafter’s Fail

Image source: Angela M. Dallas

#28 Let’s Hope The Burger Is Ok

Image source: Boyko Bonev

#29 Yummy

Image source: Jar Raj Grover

#30 Two Lies And A Grammar Gaffe. What An Ad

Image source: Marcy Bauman

#31 I’ve Read This Five Different Ways. Each Giving A New And More Disturbing Meaning To It

Image source: Nicholas del Cioppo

#32 How Can You Fill Both Sides Of An Aisle With One Niche Product Category?

Image source: Gilbert Cockton

#33 Saying “You Are A Cancer” Isn’t Much Better

Image source: Pina Vyas

#34 Seems Awfully Cheap

Image source: Stacy DeMeo Robbin

#35 Unique Eligibility Criteria

Image source: Zoya Rubina Usmani

#36 Misogynists (Somewhere In Canada)

Image source: The Interior

#37 But How Many Fake Ones?

Image source: Marcy Bauman

#38 With The Price Of Gas These Days, He’s Not Wrong

Image source: Dex Amoroso

#39 Shucks, Wouldn’t You Know It, We’re On Vacation And Only Have Our Holiday Maid With Us

Image source: Alastair John Stewart

#40 Hope Agian Shows Up

Image source: David Levy

