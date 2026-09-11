51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

There are drawings, and then there are drawings that make us feel seen and understood. That’s exactly what artist Veronika Kissova creates: a space where you see random daily thoughts written down in beautiful illustrations that remind us of what it is to be human again, and that (after all) we all have the same collective feelings and needs!
Veronika is a Slovakian artist and a former football player (I know, how cool!). After retiring from football in 2016, she turned her attention to creating motivational and funny quotes that are incredibly relatable and remind us that sometimes, we all need a little dose of inspiration (or a good laugh).
She told Bored Panda that her passion and talent for drawing were inherited from her father, who was also an artist and painter. Fittingly, she describes herself as having “an entrepreneur’s mind, an athlete’s body, and an artist’s soul.”
Dive into the motivational and relatable drawings of Veronika Kissova down below.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | verokiss.com
#1 Not All Who Wander
Image source: Veronika Kissova
And because everyone loves a wholesome story, here’s one about Veronika: when she started drawing again, the first thing she drew was a cute yellow bird. One day, a friend commissioned a drawing of her, but the little bird was missing. That’s when she heard, “Where’s that little bird?”
And so, the little yellow bird became her signature: a way to honor her journey back to art and, in a way, her surrender to her passion. So, if you’re out there and you spot it, you’ll know: that’s a Veronika Kissova original.
#2 Last Time
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#3 Life Me
Image source: Veronika Kissova
All of Veronika’s drawings are original and handmade. While she may recreate the same design more than once, she draws each piece by hand every time, making every one unique in its own way. She believes in adding a personal touch to her work, and you can feel that authenticity in every piece.
There’s something so intimate about having a handmade piece of an artist’s work hanging in your home, and you can get yours in Veronika’s shop here.
#4 Are You Free Tomorrow?
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#5 Them: “What Do You Do For A Living?”
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#6 Be Useless
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#7 Everything Will Be Ok
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#8 It’s Okay If All You Did Today
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#9 Some Days
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#10 Home Is Where The Bra Isn’t
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#11 For All The Battles
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#12 Less Stress
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#13 Are You Climbing A Mountain?
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#14 Don’t Even Think About It
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#15 I Haven’t Been This Excited
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#16 I Need
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#17 Excuse Me
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#18 I Do Whatever
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#19 Look At Yourself First
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#20 All I Want For Christmas
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#21 Enjoy The Little Things
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#22 I Learn From Mistakes
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#23 One Of Those Days
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#24 Breathe, Darling
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#25 Change The World
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#26 Confidence
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#27 Darling, Some Prisions
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#28 Every Day
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#29 Admit That You Love Me
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#30 All You Need
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#31 After Tuesday
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#32 My Secret Talent
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#33 Rest Is Not Absence
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#34 Remember
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#35 Not Everyday
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#36 C’mon Coffee
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#37 Coffee Vision
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#38 Don’t Believe
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#39 Everything’s
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#40 Follow Your Plan
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#41 I Jus Rescued
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#42 A Wise Man
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#43 Always Say
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#44 Be Silly
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#45 Be Strong
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#46 Good Planets
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#47 Grateful For Where I Am
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#48 Grow Through
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#49 Growth Begins
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#50 Ha Ha I Am Good
Image source: Veronika Kissova
#51 Have You Hugged Yourself Today?
Image source: Veronika Kissova
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