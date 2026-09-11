51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

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There are drawings, and then there are drawings that make us feel seen and understood. That’s exactly what artist Veronika Kissova creates: a space where you see random daily thoughts written down in beautiful illustrations that remind us of what it is to be human again, and that (after all) we all have the same collective feelings and needs!

Veronika is a Slovakian artist and a former football player (I know, how cool!). After retiring from football in 2016, she turned her attention to creating motivational and funny quotes that are incredibly relatable and remind us that sometimes, we all need a little dose of inspiration (or a good laugh).

She told Bored Panda that her passion and talent for drawing were inherited from her father, who was also an artist and painter. Fittingly, she describes herself as having “an entrepreneur’s mind, an athlete’s body, and an artist’s soul.”

Dive into the motivational and relatable drawings of Veronika Kissova down below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | verokiss.com

#1 Not All Who Wander

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

And because everyone loves a wholesome story, here’s one about Veronika: when she started drawing again, the first thing she drew was a cute yellow bird. One day, a friend commissioned a drawing of her, but the little bird was missing. That’s when she heard, “Where’s that little bird?” 

And so, the little yellow bird became her signature: a way to honor her journey back to art and, in a way, her surrender to her passion. So, if you’re out there and you spot it, you’ll know: that’s a Veronika Kissova original.

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

#2 Last Time

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#3 Life Me

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

All of Veronika’s drawings are original and handmade. While she may recreate the same design more than once, she draws each piece by hand every time, making every one unique in its own way. She believes in adding a personal touch to her work, and you can feel that authenticity in every piece.

There’s something so intimate about having a handmade piece of an artist’s work hanging in your home, and you can get yours in Veronika’s shop here.

#4 Are You Free Tomorrow?

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#5 Them: “What Do You Do For A Living?”

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#6 Be Useless

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#7 Everything Will Be Ok

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#8 It’s Okay If All You Did Today

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#9 Some Days

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#10 Home Is Where The Bra Isn’t

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#11 For All The Battles

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#12 Less Stress

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#13 Are You Climbing A Mountain?

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#14 Don’t Even Think About It

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#15 I Haven’t Been This Excited

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#16 I Need

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#17 Excuse Me

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#18 I Do Whatever

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#19 Look At Yourself First

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#20 All I Want For Christmas

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#21 Enjoy The Little Things

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#22 I Learn From Mistakes

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#23 One Of Those Days

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#24 Breathe, Darling

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#25 Change The World

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#26 Confidence

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#27 Darling, Some Prisions

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#28 Every Day

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#29 Admit That You Love Me

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#30 All You Need

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#31 After Tuesday

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#32 My Secret Talent

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#33 Rest Is Not Absence

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#34 Remember

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#35 Not Everyday

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#36 C’mon Coffee

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#37 Coffee Vision

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#38 Don’t Believe

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#39 Everything’s

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#40 Follow Your Plan

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#41 I Jus Rescued

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#42 A Wise Man

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#43 Always Say

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#44 Be Silly

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#45 Be Strong

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#46 Good Planets

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#47 Grateful For Where I Am

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#48 Grow Through

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#49 Growth Begins

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#50 Ha Ha I Am Good

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

#51 Have You Hugged Yourself Today?

51 Funny And Relatable Drawings By Veronika Kissova About Self-love, Coffee And Everyday Life

Image source: Veronika Kissova

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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