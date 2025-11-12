58 Hilarious Moments When Dogs Realized They Were Going To The Vet Instead Of The Park

Anyone who had to take a dog to the vet knows that somewhere along the way, they always realize you are taking them to the worst place they could ever imagine. To everyone else, Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest pictures of our beloved silly dogs during these trips to vet clinic, proving their relationship with hospitals is anything but pleasing.
From tiny adorable dogs to gentle giants, it looks like hating veterinary clinics comes naturally to puppies, no matter what breed or age they are. So, if sooner or later they will inevitably realize where are you taking them, maybe save the betrayal and let them know from the get-go? At least they poor creatures would have some time to prepare themselves mentally! Or maybe even come up with an intricate escape plan to avoid the possible torture. Scroll down to check out the amusing pictures of adorably funny dogs and upvote your favorite facial expressions of betrayal and horror.
#1 Which One Has His First Trip To The Vet?
Image source: CloneN7
#2 The Moment He Realized We Went To The Vet Instead Of The Dog Park
Image source: Watsatron
#3 Jack’s Strategy At The Vet: If I Can’t See You You Can’t See Me
Image source: zapperdude60
#4 Scared Boye Waiting To See The Vet
Image source: Misterguinness
#5 Taking A Different Route To The Vet Worked. Until We Turned The Corner
Image source: DontSweatThaPetty
#6 The Exact Moment He Realized He Was Heading To The Vet
Image source: rachelspeaking
#7 Suspicious Corgi Is Suspicious
Image source: nombacon
#8 I May Have Caught The Moment My Dog Realised We Weren’t Going To The Park
Image source: NearlyOutOfMilk
#9 And Then She Realized She Was At The Vet
#10 She Knows She Is Headed To The Vet
Image source: letibeti
#11 He Figured Out We Were On Our Way To The Vet And Not The Dog Park
Image source: katannpat
#12 Trying To Escape Before His Vet Appointment
Image source: TenForTwoYears
#13 Perfect Hiding Place From Vet. She Will Never Find Me
Image source: matthewandrew
#14 How Do They Always Know You’re Taking Them To The Vet Even If You Don’t Say Anything?
Image source: schlinker
#15 Saw This At The Vet’s Office A While Back
Image source: puregoldbaby
#16 So My Dog Had To Go To The Vet Today
Image source: stephiejeanmachine
#17 My Friend’s Dog Just Found Out He Is Heading To The Vet
Image source: gwackr
#18 My Dog Hiding From The Vet
Image source: DrSchwebel
#19 Someone Gets A Little Nervous At The Vet
Image source: lowspeedlowdrag
#20 When I’ve Told My Dog, That We Are Going To Visit Vet
Image source: arthurtheking10
#21 Taking My Dog To The Vet To Get Neutered I Think He Knows
Image source: Summonme
#22 She Makes This Face When We Pull Up To The Vet, And Not The Park
Image source: Balizzm
#23 The Vet Said “Time For Shots”
Image source: onlyoneavailable
#24 That Moment He Realized We Aren’t Going To The Park
Image source: blah4life
#25 He Realised Where He Is
#26 The Moment He Realized We Went Past The Dog Park And We’re On The Way To The Vet
Image source: firemike28
#27 Friend’s Dog Is Getting Neutered Today. He Knows
Image source: thewaywardsaint
#28 “You Promised We Weren’t Going To The Vet”
Image source: imgur.com
#29 No, Your Sweet Talk Is Not Going To Work This Time
Image source: c00per_the_kelpie
#30 Naty Realized We Were Going To The Vet
Image source: lifewithnaty
#31 Typical Vet Visit. He’s Such A Baby
Image source: gaviblugirl
#32 If I Hide Right Here. Right Behind This Pole. They Can’t See Me, Right? Pretend Like I’m Not Here. Tell Them I Left
Image source: hippieandhood
#33 I Told Her To Put Her Brave Face On For The Vet And This Is What I Get
Image source: Whiskey_Queen
#34 He Knows He’s At The Vet
Image source: itssubhuman
#35 “Omg We’re In The Car”, “Wait I Know What This Is”
Image source: imgur.com, imgur.com
#36 Scenes From The Vet. Maybe They Won’t See Me
Image source: average_anna_
#37 When He Takes You To The Vet Instead Of The Park
#38 This Is The Look My Dog Gave Me When I Asked Her If She Wanted To Go To The Vet. I’m Going To Say The Answer Is A No
Image source: lexiezazzles
#39 He’s Not Here
#40 Dog In The Waiting Room At The Vet
Image source: Scarytownterminator
#41 Reaction To Hearing That We’re Going To The Vet
Image source: DrGonorrhea
#42 Guess Which Dog Remembers What The “Vet’s” Is
Image source: pjhart314
#43 I Think My Dog Knows She’s Going To The Vet Today
Image source: NickCB
#44 My Dog Is A Little Scared Of The Vet
Image source: sammisch
#45 If I Hide Under Here Maybe I’ll Not Have To Go To The Vet
Image source: thegreatcharlie_bmd
#46 Told Them They Are Both Going To The Vet Today
Image source: diananickson
#47 The Best Dog Was At The Vet This Evening
Image source: Kanuddie
#48 When I Thought I Was Going Christmas Shopping Then When I Found Out I Was Going To The Vet
Image source: dakota_a_samoyed
#49 My Mom Asked Me To Take Her New Dog To The Vet & To Not Be Scared When He Sits In The Car. He Sat Like This The Entire Time
Image source: PLUSsignenergy
#50 My Bubbas Doesn’t Like The Vet So He Jumped In My Lap
Image source: kyles_for_miles
#51 I Know We’re Not Going To The Dog Park, Mom…
Image source: Gremlin2288
#52 That Face Wen U Find Out Ur Going To The Vet And Not The Dog Park
Image source: HopeSandoval
#53 When He Knows You Lied About The Dog Park And Go To The Vet
Image source: SUPERDAVE42
#54 If I Can’t See You, You Can’t See Me
Image source: saritatailor
#55 I Think She Knows We’re Going To The Vet
Image source: Wildmare
#56 My Dog “Hiding” From The Vet
Image source: crisfreda
#57 Simply Hiding From The Vet
Image source: rosadoodle_the_therapy_dog
#58 My Dogs Have Mixed Feelings About Going To The Vet
Image source: badbritt19
