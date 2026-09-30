This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

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Some dogs seem to know exactly how to pose for the camera. Mookie, meanwhile, has mastered something arguably even more useful: making the perfect face for just about every awkward, embarrassing, or painfully relatable situation. The Instagram page Mookie Can’t Swim turns the wonderfully expressive pup into the star of memes about the little struggles of everyday life. From pretending you’re already on your way when you haven’t left the house to surviving an early-morning work call, forgetting an important email, or desperately hoping to avoid a conversation with the neighbors, Mookie somehow has an expression ready for all of it.

Part of the charm is that every meme revolves around the same unmistakable protagonist. With his dramatic side-eyes, tiny visible teeth, perpetually peeking tongue, and impressive collection of bewildered expressions, Mookie has essentially become a one-dog reaction library.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite memes, and let us know which one was your favorite.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

#2

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#3

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#4

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#5

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#6

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#7

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#8

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#9

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#10

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#11

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#12

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#13

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#14

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#15

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#16

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#17

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#18

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#19

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#20

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#21

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#22

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#23

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#24

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#25

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#26

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#27

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#28

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#29

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#30

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#31

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#32

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#33

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#34

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

#35

This Dog Owner Turns His Pup’s Ridiculous Expressions Into Relatable Memes (35 Pics)

Image source: mookiecantswim

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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