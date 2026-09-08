‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

by

There are few things capable of making a perfectly confident dog look quite as betrayed as bath time. One minute they are happily going about their day, and the next they are soaked from head to paw, wondering how the humans they trusted could have let this ‘tragedy’ happen. And the hugely popular page ‘WeRateDogs’ has been sharing some of the funniest and cutest photos of pups before, during, and after their baths for years now.

Tiny puppies discover water for the first time, soggy dogs’ fur seems to double in size, and plenty of deeply unimpressed faces make a simple wash look like the greatest injustice imaginable. ‘WeRateDogs’ has been celebrating very good dogs since 2015, sharing photos submitted by their humans and giving them the famously generous ratings they deserve, often stretching well beyond the traditional 10/10 scale. And as these pictures show, even a dripping-wet pup with flattened ears and an expression of total defeat can still be an easy 13/10.

Scroll down to see the range of these dogs’ reactions, from surprisingly enthusiastic to utterly heartbroken – and let us know which one made you go ‘awww’ or reminded you of your own pup.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

#2

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#3

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#4

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#5

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#6

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#7

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#8

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#9

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#10

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#11

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#12

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#13

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#14

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#15

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#16

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#17

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#18

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#19

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#20

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#21

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#22

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#23

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#24

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#25

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#26

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#27

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#28

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#29

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#30

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#31

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#32

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#33

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#34

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#35

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

#36

‘WeRateDogs’ Shared 36 Pics Of Dogs Who Were Not Emotionally Prepared For Bath Time

Image source: WeRateDogs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Works In The Oldest Brewery In Nevada, Guy Still Manages To Make A Fool Of Himself By Mansplaining Beers To Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Is The Show Ty Breaker Fake?
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2021
Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Parents Share Hilariously Stupid Situations That Devastated Their Toddlers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Viral Video Captures Landlord Complaining About “Filthy” Apartment When It’s Clearly Spotless
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Here’s an Interview With A Professional Mountain Unicyclist
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2018