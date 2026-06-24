78 Times Delivery Fails Left People Speechless, Laughing, Or Crying

Most of us get something delivered to our homes almost daily. Whether it’s packages, groceries, or a pizza, many people probably have tales of deliveries gone wrong to share. About 745 parcels move through different delivery networks in the U.S. every second, and 64 to 67 million are shipped around daily. So, it’s almost statistically impossible that every single one arrives in mint condition.
Indeed, delivery fails can be a genre of their own. Torn letters, funny instructions from homeowners, or a bear at a door for a reason as to why your parcel arrived late again. These are just some examples of funny delivery mishaps that Bored Panda came across all across the internet in our search for the most unhinged delivery experiences. So, scroll down and see the delivery chaos that left people speechless, laughing, and, in some cases, even crying.
#1 My UPS Driver Followed The Instructions Perfectly
Image source: Gisch03
#2 No, I’m Sorry. For Using This Service
#3 We Are Home. Do Not Leave That Stickie Note Here
If you’ve ever received a damaged, misplaced, or otherwise ruined package, you’re not alone. In the U.S., 67% of consumers report experiencing some kind of problems with home delivery. Most examples of why they’re unhappy, you can probably find on this list. Nevertheless, such bad experiences lead people to avoid ordering online in the future.
But such is the reality of e-commerce today: there are probably few people who haven’t had at least one order in the last 10 years or so. According to Shopify, electronics are the most common items people order online. In 2024, online electronics purchases in the U.S. totaled $922.5 billion in revenue. Fashion, food, and beverages followed, with items like furniture, hardware, and media being less popular to order online.
#4 Had To Call Maintenance To Get Out
#5 The Only Good Excuse For A Late Package
#6 Bed Bath & Beyond May Have Gone A Little Overboard With The Packaging On This One… 🤦🏼♀️
Image source: greentofu402
Many delivery mishaps start with failed first attempts. A delivery worker approaches your house with a parcel, rings the doorbell, but there’s no one home, so they either leave a notice, put the package on your doorstep, or leave it to porch pirates to steal. However, first-attempt delivery failures aren’t as common as we might think — perhaps it’s just our own bias?
According to research, only about 3% of deliveries in the U.S. fail on the first attempt. In the UK, it’s about 6-7%. Still, that’s quite a small percentage, and companies have an incentive to ensure customers receive their deliveries the first time. In fact, 63% of people in the U.S. claim to have taken action against a delivery service or a retailer because of a bad delivery experience.
#7 Delivered A Package This Morning. Think I Nailed It
Image source: Parker_Larsen
#8 No Need To Look At The Picture On The Front Of The Box
#9 FedEx Keeps “Delivering” Packages By Throwing Them Over The Fence
Image source: imgur
Sometimes, even if a delivery worker does their job perfectly, you might still not get your package. Porch pirates are a problem everywhere, with £666.5 million worth of parcels stolen in the UK in 2025. While the term for the thieves sounds whimsical, the scope of the problem is quite serious. We are at the peak of online shopping, so there’s never been more opportunities to snatch someone’s parcel from their porch.
However, experts say it’s not the only reason people are experiencing more visits from porch pirates. “People see it as a low-level crime opportunity and are taking advantage of it,” Gary Winter, the vice-president of global strategic initiatives at the technology company Quadient, explains.
#10 UPS Drivers Are Heartless
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Look Up
Image source: notmyrealnombre
#12 Sorry We Missed You. We Left Your Brand New Converse Under A Plant Pot
Image source: Peter Preston
There’s also the fact that we don’t have to sign off on many of our deliveries nowadays. In the past, your signature was required to get something delivered to your home. But today, this process is far easier: a delivery person can just chuck your parcel at your front door, take a picture, and mark it as “delivered.”
#13 Ordered A Warranty Replacement Motherboard From Dell. FedEx Shipped
Image source: cunt_trumpet
#14 Door To Door Delivery
Image source: Renne Richardson
#15 Grocery Delivery Decided To Skipped Bagging. (Fwiw I Tipped $25)
Image source: Neat_Syllabub_2253
Couriers also lack the time to ensure every parcel reaches its recipient. As the vice chair of the UK’s National Courier and Despatch Association, Darren Walmsley explained to The Guardian, their workload is just too big.
“[Multi-job couriers will] be asked to do 100-plus deliveries a day, whereas a same-day delivery driver might do 10 deliveries a day, so they can afford to take a lot more time. For example, if someone elderly ordered something quite large, the courier would be more able to assist them to get the package inside.”
#16 This Is The Picture Amazon Sent My Bil To Say The Packages Were “Delivered To A Family Member Directly”
Image source: mayorofutopia
#17 That’s A New One
Image source: 99Cooking
#18 Jesus Christ FedEx
Image source: Ovaltine-Jenkins
What is your funniest or most infuriating experience with delivery services, Pandas? Have you ever gotten a package so mangled and disrespected that you had to contact the service provider? Do you have any funny stories about your packages? Let us know in the comments! And while you’re here, don’t forget to check out these face-palm-worthy food delivery fails and the most hilarious photos people received from their food delivery drivers.
#19 I Hate You USPS
Image source: carpwrist
#20 Delivery Substitutions That Don’t Make Sense
Image source: georgialucy
#21 Saw Someone Post Their Door Dash Delivery Confirmation Photo Earlier… So I Raise You One
Image source: cat_fartzz
#22 Nailed It
Image source: imgur
#23 I Don’t Live In A Great A Neighborhood. Thanks, USPS
Image source: sashslingingslasher
#24 Delivery Guy Ate The Food And Replied “I Don’t Care”
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Package Fail
Image source: Zainxli3
#26 Amazon “Delivered” My Parcel And This Is Where They Left It
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Think You Have My Parcel
Image source: missdianemorgan
#28 The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door
I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had “attempted” to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.
Image source: NeevBunny
#29 The FedEx Deliveries In My Area Frequently Get Lost. Today Someone Found 300-400 Boxes In A Ravine
Image source: Kimbeee
#30 Got A Delivery Notification From Amazon Today. Don’t Know Whether To Be Mad Or Impressed
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift
I sent my sister a stockpot and claimed other home goods for Christmas (she just got an apartment and has nothing for her kitchen).
She came home to find her package looked like it had been run over. The guy at the front desk who took the package in said the delivery driver seemed supremely uninterested in the problematic package. Getting it refunded and a new one sent over, hopefully in better condition and in time for Christmas.
Bonus cat in pic too. Say hello to Star.
Image source: Paradiddle14
#32 Failed Delivery Attempt Because My Mailbox Was Full… Hopefully They Have Better Luck Tomorrow Fitting The Queen Sized Bed Frame Into My Mailbox
Image source: DM_Me_Futanari_Pics
#33 Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago. Couldn’t Find It, Snow Finally Melted A Bit. (1/2 Mile Away From House)
Image source: raleighs
#34 Package Got Delivered. Shortly After, It Was Very Slowly Undelivered
Image source: merylcreepxxx
#35 The Dasher Took A Photo Right As I Opened The Door
Image source: Murky-View-3380
#36 To My Driver On 28 July…thank You For This Gem Of A Drop Off Photo
Image source: Ok-Search1752
#37 Apparently This Was Delivered Near My “Front Porch” Where Anyone Passing By Can Take It. I’m Not Off Until Midnight
Image source: alexisonfiree
#38 Amazon Keeps Delivering My Packages To A Random Barn In A Far Away Field. I Live In A Subdivision
Image source: SheManatee
#39 Feel Your Pain
Image source: cxLeslie_Bethcx
#40 Parcel Left In A Field, Over A Kilometer Away From My House!
Image source: dawes1232
#41 Less Than 10 Minutes Ago, A Delivery Guy Forgot To Use His Handbrake On Our Steep Driveway. His Car Rolled Over The Ledge And Garden And Then Fell In Front Of Our Living Room 3-4 Metres Down
Image source: jourdeaux
#42 Amazon Shipped My Hot Sauce Without Any Padding
Image source: bizzaromatt
#43 The Delivery Guy Apparently Really Wanted To Deliver The Package That Clearly Doesn’t Fit And Broke Our Mailbox In The Proces
Image source: LauraEatsFalafel
#44 The Customer Has To Refuse The Delivery Of The Item…
Image source: Fusillect
#45 Amazon Has Hired Ace Ventura To Deliver Packages, People!
Image source: rscottyb86
#46 Tried To Surprise My Mum For Mother’s Day. Put This In The Special Requirements And They Printed It On The Box
Image source: NicoleDaviess_
#47 FedEx Decided To Get Creative On Me
Image source: roofusthedoofus
#48 Been Waiting Over A Month For This Delivery. It Finally Came Today. I Had Left A Pre-Sign Agreement On The Door So I Wouldn’t Have To Miss Work To Sign For It. The Driver Just Put A Missed You Notice Right Beside It And Didn’t Deliver My Package
Image source: adamhasabeard
#49 Delivery Fail
Image source: stoolpresidente
#50 Worst Delivery Ever
Image source: AusFail
#51 My So Tried Ordering From Doordash
Image source: ABathingSnape_
#52 A Package I Forgot I Ordered Missed The Entire Biden Presidency
Image source: longislandicedz
#53 Went To Eat My Uber Eats Delivery From Dq In Bellingham Washington And There’s A Bite Out Of It…
Image source: whatsqwerty
#54 My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked “Do Not Bend”
Image source: Grumpy_Waffle
#55 The Doordash Driver’s Picture Is Great
Image source: Goldenface619
#56 Amazon Delivered My Package To A Rock Instead Of My House. My House Is In The Middle Of An Oak Forest And I Have No Idea Which Rock This Is
Image source: leilareddit27
#57 Best Proof Of Delivery
Image source: CRiver66
#58 Where Is My Parcel?
Image source: hughesy01611
#59 I Am Horrified That This Is The Delivery Confirmation I Just Received From Amazon
Image source: HolyIsTheLord
#60 He Didn’t Even Wait 5 Seconds For Me To Even Get To The Door And Left It On The Handle… So As I Opened The Door It Fell On The Floor He Then Looked Back And Carried On Walking To His Van …..prick 🙄
Image source: zoejayden0209
#61 Found Out Via Amazon Delivery Photo That My Front Door Was Left Wide Open
Image source: Upset_Ant2834
#62 The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message
Image source: aMac_UK
#63 How My New License Plate Was Delivered By FedEx. 1 Day Late
Image source: patrickg833
#64 Doordash Driver Pulled Up To My House, Marked Order As Delivered, Stole It, And Uploaded This As The Delivery Location
Image source: HamAndCheese527
#65 “Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk Then Came Up And Rang The Doorbell, And Walked Past Them Again, And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door
Image source: DarkHeraldMage
#66 So I Ordered Mcdonalds Via Doordash And Found This In The Bag. Not Only Did The Doordash Driver Get My Order Wrong, But I Think He Messed Up Some Poor Dude’s Plans
#67 This Is My Son’s Insanely Expensive Gene Therapy Medication For His Rare And Permanently Life-Altering Genetic Disorder. And They Also Knocked My Plant Out Of Its Pot. Just For An Extra “F You”
Image source: unknown
#68 Delivery Window Was 8-12 Am. I Showed Up At 7:45 Am To Find This
Wife and I bought a house close to where we live now, and are moving in this weekend. Had a fridge delivery window this morning for 8-12, and I came at 7:45 to find they had already came and went (without delivering). I took off work and arranged for family to pick up and watch my toddler to accommodate being there for today’s delivery.
They refuse to redeliver before Monday.
Image source: PBJLlama
#69 How My Target Order Was Left At My Door
Image source: quite-indubitably
#70 Delivery Driver Got My Package Stuck In My Mailbox
Image source: IAmSurfer
#71 Thanks Walmart Delivery 😑
Image source: BricKatz
#72 Wow Amazon Is Next Level
Image source: AlecBonkers
#73 I Tried Ordering Iced Coffee With Our Delivery – Doordash Guy Handed Me This And Just Shrugged While Maintaining Full Eye Contact
Image source: unknown
#74 Delivery Fell Off The Truck
Image source: brittttpop
#75 Amazon Failed To Deliver My Package One And A Half Hour Into The Future
Image source: beardmire
#76 Dpd Delivery Fail
Image source: papaya1990
#77 “Attempted Delivery” 🙄
Image source: Returnyhatman
#78 Delivery Fail
Image source: ephemeral_buzz
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