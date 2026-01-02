76 Hilarious Memes For Anyone Who Enjoys Their Humor With A Touch Of Darkness

Do you often find yourself laughing at something inappropriate, morbid, controversial or offensive? Welcome to the dark side, my friend. It’s an uncomfortable space where tragedy, irony and brutal honesty come together to create comedy gold.
Don’t feel too guilty. We live in a world that can be cruel, overwhelming and unkind at the best of times – and sometimes the best way to cope is to make light of the situation. Plus, research has found that those with a penchant for dark humor are more intelligent than people who prefer their jokes timid and safe.
Instagram accounts Dark Humour and Dark Humor are the perfect places to laugh loudly in the shadows. They each have a wall of taboo posts that only certain people will get. Bored Panda has put together the best memes from the pages for you to scroll through while some of your friends, family or colleagues judge you for your sick sense of humor. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
