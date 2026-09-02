This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

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We all have photos we’d rather nobody else saw. Maybe we were caught sleeping with our mouths open, waking up completely disoriented, lounging in a position that defies basic anatomy, or simply photographed from an angle that did us absolutely no favors. Dogs, unfortunately, don’t have the option to grab the phone and delete the evidence. And the Instagram page Dog Derp Of The Day is dedicated to collecting exactly these wonderfully undignified canine moments.

For this list, we focused on the photos that feel especially familiar to us humans. Some pups look like they’ve just been dragged out of the deepest sleep of their lives, while others appear to have fallen asleep halfway through an ambitious yoga pose. There are dangling tongues, squished faces, legs pointing in every direction, and expressions that strongly suggest the photographer was not particularly welcome. That lack of self-consciousness is also part of what makes these photos so charming. One moment, a dog can look majestic enough for a professional portrait; the next, they’re upside down on the sofa with one paw in the air and absolutely no care in the world.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most adorably embarrassing dog photos shared by this page.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: ollivur_thevizsla

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

#2

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dog.derp.of.the.day

#3

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: lifeofavizsla

#4

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: henrythecoloradodog

#5

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: vizsla_mica

#6

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: ace_daveed_and_trilogy_nasir

#7

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: ferdi.the.vizsla

#8

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: super_newfy

#9

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dahl_sleddogs

#10

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: bluesgoofs

#11

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: tucker_thetulsa_vizsla

#12

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: ingersthegoldador

#13

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: tucker_thetulsa_vizsla

#14

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: wrinklesandfluffs

#15

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: sassygirlsienna

#16

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dixiemae.thelab

#17

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: _moosethegsp_

#18

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: tucker_thetulsa_vizsla

#19

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: strudel_aj

#20

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: maisiepibble

#21

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: smellymeli_thevizsla

#22

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: kvicksanskennel

#23

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: the_pup_called_gus

#24

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dog.derp.of.the.day

#25

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: marytoddthecav

#26

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: bodethegrey

#27

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: bean.the.vizsla

#28

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dixiemae.thelab

#29

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: wrinklesandfluffs

#30

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: weimar_rowan

#31

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: popstar_the_beagle

#32

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: sassygirlsienna

#33

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: sassygirlsienna

#34

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: _moosethegsp_

#35

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: weim_crime.sisters

#36

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: cooper_toby_bros

#37

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: chocolatelab_bailey

#38

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dobbyisavizsla

#39

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: animal_advocate_dani

#40

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: kennythevizsla

#41

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: khaleesi_and_louie

#42

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: the_blueboys

#43

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: bellie.girl.the.vizsla

#44

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: asher.and.yogi

#45

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dogwellnessclub

#46

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: larkininlarkspur

#47

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: zander_the_great

#48

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: drake_the_chocolate_lab

#49

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: amy.footprints

#50

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: weim.i.so.smoky

#51

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: eltonthevizsla_

#52

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: sassygirlsienna

#53

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dixiemae.thelab

#54

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: coal_nala

#55

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: itsschonentime

#56

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: ludothechonkyboi

#57

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: popstar_the_beagle

#58

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: great.dane.gus

#59

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dog.derp.of.the.day

#60

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: khaleesi_and_louie

#61

This Page Shared 61 Hilarious Photos That Feel Like A Dog’s Version Of Embarrassing Family Pics

Image source: dog.derp.of.the.day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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