92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

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Look, between you and us, we have a sneaking suspicion that cats, who we love so much, might be plotting to take over the world. Forget the Illuminati, we’re probably dealing with the Illumeownati! Don’t believe us? We might just have the proof you need.

We are featuring some of the most hilarious, silliest, and oddly unsettling cat group photos shared on the ‘Council of Cats’ online group. They’re clearly conspiring about something, and we’re curious to find out what. Scroll down for pet pics where they look like their owners clearly interrupted an important meowting.

#1 Shh… The Leader Is Talking

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Wise-Being7556

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

#2 The Council Gave Me A Fright, Pretty Sure I Did Something Wrong

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: catsoverchaos12

#3 Council Of Weirdos

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: OrneryTea88

The internet’s love of cats is clear for everyone to see. It can be explained from a few different angles. First of all, they, like other animals, are incredibly dynamic. In a nutshell, human beings love watching living, thinking, feeling beings do their own things.

Meanwhile, cats, in particular, have super expressive faces. So, people relate to their looks and attach human emotions (emeowtions?) to them. It is very easy to turn them into memes that make other people go “yeah, same!”

#4 They Said This Needed To Be Posted Here. Ladies And Gentlemen… The Council

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: MARVIN4444

#5 Council Members Are Asleep

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: therealvalkrie13

#6 The Dingus Bros Judging My Short Walk

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: SeaSeaworthiness3589

What’s more, cats create a lot of opportunity for surprises and humor.

On the one hand, they are noble, fierce, refined, solitary, and royal creatures (with just a smudge of arrogance). On the other hand, they’re friendly, social, caring, incredibly loving, as well as derpy and silly. There’s a lot of room for unexpected behavior between these two extremes!

#7 Hanging With My Building’s Backyard Denizens

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Shuang

#8 Meeting Ran Late, No One Could Stay Awake Through It

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: MaleficentResponse52

#9 The Counsel Is Evenly Distributed

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Daydreams_of_pretty

‘Council of Cats’ has been sharing cute, chuckle-worthy, wholesome, and weird photos of cats plotting to take over the world since October 2022. At the time of writing, the online community (or is it ‘commewnity’?) has 5.5k council meowmbers.

The group values original content, so members are encouraged to only ever share photos and videos that they’ve personally taken. What’s more, obviously, posts must contain more than one cat! Individual cats are, of course, wonderful, too, and their pics can be shared in the pinned posts on the sub, as a comment.

#10 Nothing To See Here

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Competitive_Bank40

#11 Rare Joint Council Meeting

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: runtie1973

#12 Council Has Told Me Its Time To Stop Working

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: penguin-93

During an earlier interview, the Bored Panda team found out all about the ‘Council of Cats’ group from the friendly moderators running it. The sub’s creator, DryMouthKitty, told us about the inspiration behind it.

“I created r/CouncilOfCats because I wanted to make my own cat-centric commewnity on Reddit. There are many different subreddits that focus on specific kinds of cats, or specific things cats are doing, but there wasn’t really anything for groups of cats,” they said.

#13 The Orange Is Trying To Sneak His Way Into The Council Today 👀

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#14 The Council Meets For Eats

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: BearClowder

#15 I’m Pretty Sure Jonesy, Reilly And Bonnie Mcpurray Were Plotting Something…

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: mac_is_crack

According to the creator of the sub, any group of cats (“more than one”) counts as a “council.”

“As a big fan of Pinky and The Brain, it was humorous to imagine that anytime two or more cats are together, they are secretly plotting to take over the world. So that is the type of discussion we encourage, and our Council Meowmbers picked up on that, and it just took off from there!” DryMouthKitty said.

#16 Council Awaits The Churu!

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: teal_dreamer5

#17 The Council Is Disappointed

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: OrneryTea88

#18 The Council Is Waiting For Me To Wash My Sheets So They Can Puke On Them Again

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Milky_Gashmeat

“As far as moderation goes, everyone is mostly just having fun, so we don’t have to remove too many things that are rude or off-topic. The biggest issue is SPAM, content usually from bot account that is stolen and shared to farm karma. We have an OC (Original Content) only rule that is used mostly to discourage that, and automated filters do the rest,” they revealed what it’s like to actually run the community.

DryMouthKitty told Bored Panda that the images that the community enjoys the most include those that feel like the photographer intruded on a cat meeting.

#19 They Must Be Planning Our Demise 🥹

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Athena_07

#20 The Council Session Was Interrupted By Some Breaking News On Birb TV

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: MissHissss

#21 80% Of My Crew Having A Meeting And Then Ernie Apparently Is Not Happy With The Outcome

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: AintNobodygotime13

Meanwhile, during another interview, Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse, explained to our team how cats feel about socializing with each other.

“Domesticated, or pet cats, originate from their wildcat ancestors, who were solitary predators and did not live in socially structured groups. They would hunt and live alone and rely solely on themselves for survival. However, cats are a remarkably adaptable species, and whilst retaining their roots as a solitary hunter, they have shown the capability to adapt to group living through the development of social structures – some might say they are socially flexible,” she told Bored Panda earlier.

#22 I Came Upstairs To This

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Jerigord

#23 Forming A New Council

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: facepubes77

#24 Council Of Cottonballs

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: whyTHEFIN

It is important for cats to have a territory to call their own where they feel safe to sleep, eat, play, interact with others, and potentially hunt. So, it can sometimes be difficult to introduce a new cat into a home where another cat already lives.

“It is important to recognize that even when the introduction process is conducted as carefully as possible, there is no guarantee that the cats will happily accept one another. Some cats simply do not want to live with other cats, and it is important to recognize and act on this to ensure the cats in your care have the best welfare possible, both in terms of thinking about their physical health and their mental wellbeing,” Watson said.

#25 Council Of Cats Has Determined: They Demand The Feather 😂🪶

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: SinInStilettos

#26 Council Of Sun-Worshippers

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: _krikket_

#27 Apparently I’m Not Allowed In This Council Session

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ProudnotLoud

“When introducing a new cat to the home, carefully planned introductions must be made to form positive relationships between resident cats and new cats. A resident cat may feel the need to defend their home from a new cat and to protect their resources (food/water/litter facilities/toys etc.).”

A lot depends on the cat’s personality and life experiences. That being said, as an owner, the best thing you can do is to make sure that your home has enough space and resources for each animal so that they don’t have to share. It also helps if you create a living environment that allows cats to behave naturally, like, well, cats. This means creating a space that allows them to “perform natural species-specific behaviors, such as predatory behaviors (hunting for food/playing), gaining access to high places, scratching, toileting facilities.”

#28 Brotherhood Is A Beautiful Thing

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: notabletolove

#29 The Council Is In Recess

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: LividCraft2770

#30 In Line For Dinner

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: kittenturkey

Which of these photos from ‘Council of Cats’ did you enjoy the most, Pandas? What do you think these cats have been discussing recently, and how do you think this will affect global politics and the world economy?

When is the last time you’ve accidentally stumbled upon your pets having a (not so) secret council meeting?

Share your thoughts and pet pics in the comments!

#31 We Request Your Presence At Our Weekly Safety Meeting

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ConstantineAbbruzzi

#32 The Supuuuureme Court Meets

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: thinkingorange

#33 The Council Passed A Unanimous Vote To Break For Nap Time Before Resuming The Deliberations Over The Snack Menu

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: MissHissss

#34 The Council Objects To Catio Repair And Access Denial!

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: LazyCondition0

#35 Cat Plasma

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Emotional-Flower-269

#36 Bird Outside

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: BigPhotograph1

#37 Jonesy, Reilly And Bonnie Mcpurray Looking At Me Like I’m Interrupting Something, As Usual

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: mac_is_crack

#38 Mr Silly Says You Can Leave Now

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Lenawee

#39 Meeting Is Canceled

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: C0mR4

#40 The Council Is Impatient

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: xxRainbowPrincessx

#41 You Might Not Believe Me, But There Are 3 Council Members

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: LongjumpingTea6579

#42 Judging The Cat Across The Way

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Environmental_Song99

#43 The Eye Contact

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: thee-fairy-420

#44 Awaiting My Fate

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ThePugLife0

#45 The Council Is Adjourned For Nap Time

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: woodpeckers8787

#46 The Council Is Hungry And Sleepy🫶

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#47 I Feel Like They’re On Guard

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Lulzman92

#48 We’re Boned…aren’t We?

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: CaydeTheCat

#49 Council Is In Session

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: pbarcher

#50 I Don’t Know What To Tell You. The Council Specifically Requested Seating 🤷‍♀️

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: LePetiteEspirit

#51 The Council Decided That We Aren’t Being Fed Enough

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Vivid_Interest_5324

#52 The Council Received A New Sofa Today. Next Up On The Docket: Which Section To Sharpen Claws On

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: CatDwightMose

#53 Deciding What’s For Dinner (Oc)

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: facepubes77

#54 Apparently I Am The Site Of The Next Council Meeting

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#55 Council Of Laziness

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Immediate_You6773

#56 Half Plus One Qualifies As A Quorum, Right?

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: MoparLady

#57 Council Of 8 Adjourns To Surveil

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: gatosmeow

#58 The Council Is Unavailable At This Time

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Charivari8

#59 I Interrupted A Meeting In Their Kitty Cat Lounge Today. Jonesy, Reilly And Bonnie Mcpurray Would Like Some Privacy, Please! Even Their Uncle Butters Was There

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: mac_is_crack

#60 Council Looking For …..?

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: whyTHEFIN

#61 I Asked The Council To Take A Vote On If I’m Allowed To Leave The Bed Yet

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#62 The Council Is Waiting For The Magic Water Bowl To Activate

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: CammyT1213

#63 The King And His Court

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: KDuffy287

#64 When You Don’t Get Council Approval To Leave The House All Day

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: jghartz234

#65 The Council Is Deliberating On The New Breakfast Menu

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Professional_Song419

#66 I’ve Interrupted Another Meeting – Jonesy, His Sister Bonnie Mcpurray And Their Uncle Butters Are Not Impressed!

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: mac_is_crack

#67 It’s Unanimous. The Council Owns The Bed

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: madcats323

#68 Couch Council

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: thehuntwerker

#69 No Meetings On A Sunday

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: nikfrik

#70 The Council’s Afternoon Nap Zz

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: burr___ito

#71 Council Approves Of The New Toy, But Wonders What Mom Was Thinking, Only Buying One??

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Popular-Space6946

#72 The Council Is Conducting A Snack Inspection

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: MissHissss

#73 The Junior Council Says, “You Made The Right Turn, Friend. “

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: nmfc1987

#74 Okay, What Are They Plotting???

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Feline-Sloth

#75 Rare Council/Conjunction Of Our Cattos

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: thebuldogzer

#76 Yin And Yang

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: nicktheasian12

#77 The Gray Council Is In Session

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: ivejustbluemyself

#78 I Was 30 Minutes Late To Dinner! They Formed A Meeting 💀

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: teal_dreamer5

#79 They’re In His Way

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: randomquirk

#80 In Line For Treats

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: kittenturkey

#81 My Husband And Half Of Our Council On Our Bed

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyCatLadyNL

#82 Humans Are So Soft

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: fjvinal

#83 The Council Has A New Member!

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: KPHold

#84 60% Of The Council Awaits Their Morning Treats

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: AintNobodygotime13

#85 The Council Is Posted Up Wanting Dinner

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: woodpeckers8787

#86 The Council Is Confused…where’s Mom Going!??

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: TasteThePoison2113

#87 Moving Isn’t An Option

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Spirited_Badger_6440

#88 The Council Grows Up

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: Realistic_Nobody_598

#89 Morning Floof Council

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: cascel9498

#90 Council Of 😋

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: OrneryTea88

#91 The Council Convenes Amongst The Rainbows

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: The_Reliant_R0bin

#92 Wrong Neighborhood, Punk

92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Image source: yogurtwater01

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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