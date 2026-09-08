92 Hilarious Times People Interrupted Cats’ Important Meetings (New Pics)

Look, between you and us, we have a sneaking suspicion that cats, who we love so much, might be plotting to take over the world. Forget the Illuminati, we’re probably dealing with the Illumeownati! Don’t believe us? We might just have the proof you need.
We are featuring some of the most hilarious, silliest, and oddly unsettling cat group photos shared on the ‘Council of Cats’ online group. They’re clearly conspiring about something, and we’re curious to find out what. Scroll down for pet pics where they look like their owners clearly interrupted an important meowting.
#1 Shh… The Leader Is Talking
Image source: Wise-Being7556
#2 The Council Gave Me A Fright, Pretty Sure I Did Something Wrong
Image source: catsoverchaos12
#3 Council Of Weirdos
Image source: OrneryTea88
The internet’s love of cats is clear for everyone to see. It can be explained from a few different angles. First of all, they, like other animals, are incredibly dynamic. In a nutshell, human beings love watching living, thinking, feeling beings do their own things.
Meanwhile, cats, in particular, have super expressive faces. So, people relate to their looks and attach human emotions (emeowtions?) to them. It is very easy to turn them into memes that make other people go “yeah, same!”
#4 They Said This Needed To Be Posted Here. Ladies And Gentlemen… The Council
Image source: MARVIN4444
#5 Council Members Are Asleep
Image source: therealvalkrie13
#6 The Dingus Bros Judging My Short Walk
Image source: SeaSeaworthiness3589
What’s more, cats create a lot of opportunity for surprises and humor.
On the one hand, they are noble, fierce, refined, solitary, and royal creatures (with just a smudge of arrogance). On the other hand, they’re friendly, social, caring, incredibly loving, as well as derpy and silly. There’s a lot of room for unexpected behavior between these two extremes!
#7 Hanging With My Building’s Backyard Denizens
Image source: Shuang
#8 Meeting Ran Late, No One Could Stay Awake Through It
Image source: MaleficentResponse52
#9 The Counsel Is Evenly Distributed
Image source: Daydreams_of_pretty
‘Council of Cats’ has been sharing cute, chuckle-worthy, wholesome, and weird photos of cats plotting to take over the world since October 2022. At the time of writing, the online community (or is it ‘commewnity’?) has 5.5k council meowmbers.
The group values original content, so members are encouraged to only ever share photos and videos that they’ve personally taken. What’s more, obviously, posts must contain more than one cat! Individual cats are, of course, wonderful, too, and their pics can be shared in the pinned posts on the sub, as a comment.
#10 Nothing To See Here
Image source: Competitive_Bank40
#11 Rare Joint Council Meeting
Image source: runtie1973
#12 Council Has Told Me Its Time To Stop Working
Image source: penguin-93
During an earlier interview, the Bored Panda team found out all about the ‘Council of Cats’ group from the friendly moderators running it. The sub’s creator, DryMouthKitty, told us about the inspiration behind it.
“I created r/CouncilOfCats because I wanted to make my own cat-centric commewnity on Reddit. There are many different subreddits that focus on specific kinds of cats, or specific things cats are doing, but there wasn’t really anything for groups of cats,” they said.
#13 The Orange Is Trying To Sneak His Way Into The Council Today 👀
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#14 The Council Meets For Eats
Image source: BearClowder
#15 I’m Pretty Sure Jonesy, Reilly And Bonnie Mcpurray Were Plotting Something…
Image source: mac_is_crack
According to the creator of the sub, any group of cats (“more than one”) counts as a “council.”
“As a big fan of Pinky and The Brain, it was humorous to imagine that anytime two or more cats are together, they are secretly plotting to take over the world. So that is the type of discussion we encourage, and our Council Meowmbers picked up on that, and it just took off from there!” DryMouthKitty said.
#16 Council Awaits The Churu!
Image source: teal_dreamer5
#17 The Council Is Disappointed
Image source: OrneryTea88
#18 The Council Is Waiting For Me To Wash My Sheets So They Can Puke On Them Again
Image source: Milky_Gashmeat
“As far as moderation goes, everyone is mostly just having fun, so we don’t have to remove too many things that are rude or off-topic. The biggest issue is SPAM, content usually from bot account that is stolen and shared to farm karma. We have an OC (Original Content) only rule that is used mostly to discourage that, and automated filters do the rest,” they revealed what it’s like to actually run the community.
DryMouthKitty told Bored Panda that the images that the community enjoys the most include those that feel like the photographer intruded on a cat meeting.
#19 They Must Be Planning Our Demise 🥹
Image source: Athena_07
#20 The Council Session Was Interrupted By Some Breaking News On Birb TV
Image source: MissHissss
#21 80% Of My Crew Having A Meeting And Then Ernie Apparently Is Not Happy With The Outcome
Image source: AintNobodygotime13
Meanwhile, during another interview, Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse, explained to our team how cats feel about socializing with each other.
“Domesticated, or pet cats, originate from their wildcat ancestors, who were solitary predators and did not live in socially structured groups. They would hunt and live alone and rely solely on themselves for survival. However, cats are a remarkably adaptable species, and whilst retaining their roots as a solitary hunter, they have shown the capability to adapt to group living through the development of social structures – some might say they are socially flexible,” she told Bored Panda earlier.
#22 I Came Upstairs To This
Image source: Jerigord
#23 Forming A New Council
Image source: facepubes77
#24 Council Of Cottonballs
Image source: whyTHEFIN
It is important for cats to have a territory to call their own where they feel safe to sleep, eat, play, interact with others, and potentially hunt. So, it can sometimes be difficult to introduce a new cat into a home where another cat already lives.
“It is important to recognize that even when the introduction process is conducted as carefully as possible, there is no guarantee that the cats will happily accept one another. Some cats simply do not want to live with other cats, and it is important to recognize and act on this to ensure the cats in your care have the best welfare possible, both in terms of thinking about their physical health and their mental wellbeing,” Watson said.
#25 Council Of Cats Has Determined: They Demand The Feather 😂🪶
Image source: SinInStilettos
#26 Council Of Sun-Worshippers
Image source: _krikket_
#27 Apparently I’m Not Allowed In This Council Session
Image source: ProudnotLoud
“When introducing a new cat to the home, carefully planned introductions must be made to form positive relationships between resident cats and new cats. A resident cat may feel the need to defend their home from a new cat and to protect their resources (food/water/litter facilities/toys etc.).”
A lot depends on the cat’s personality and life experiences. That being said, as an owner, the best thing you can do is to make sure that your home has enough space and resources for each animal so that they don’t have to share. It also helps if you create a living environment that allows cats to behave naturally, like, well, cats. This means creating a space that allows them to “perform natural species-specific behaviors, such as predatory behaviors (hunting for food/playing), gaining access to high places, scratching, toileting facilities.”
#28 Brotherhood Is A Beautiful Thing
Image source: notabletolove
#29 The Council Is In Recess
Image source: LividCraft2770
#30 In Line For Dinner
Image source: kittenturkey
Which of these photos from ‘Council of Cats’ did you enjoy the most, Pandas? What do you think these cats have been discussing recently, and how do you think this will affect global politics and the world economy?
When is the last time you’ve accidentally stumbled upon your pets having a (not so) secret council meeting?
Share your thoughts and pet pics in the comments!
#31 We Request Your Presence At Our Weekly Safety Meeting
Image source: ConstantineAbbruzzi
#32 The Supuuuureme Court Meets
Image source: thinkingorange
#33 The Council Passed A Unanimous Vote To Break For Nap Time Before Resuming The Deliberations Over The Snack Menu
Image source: MissHissss
#34 The Council Objects To Catio Repair And Access Denial!
Image source: LazyCondition0
#35 Cat Plasma
Image source: Emotional-Flower-269
#36 Bird Outside
Image source: BigPhotograph1
#37 Jonesy, Reilly And Bonnie Mcpurray Looking At Me Like I’m Interrupting Something, As Usual
Image source: mac_is_crack
#38 Mr Silly Says You Can Leave Now
Image source: Lenawee
#39 Meeting Is Canceled
Image source: C0mR4
#40 The Council Is Impatient
Image source: xxRainbowPrincessx
#41 You Might Not Believe Me, But There Are 3 Council Members
Image source: LongjumpingTea6579
#42 Judging The Cat Across The Way
Image source: Environmental_Song99
#43 The Eye Contact
Image source: thee-fairy-420
#44 Awaiting My Fate
Image source: ThePugLife0
#45 The Council Is Adjourned For Nap Time
Image source: woodpeckers8787
#46 The Council Is Hungry And Sleepy🫶
Image source: [deleted]
#47 I Feel Like They’re On Guard
Image source: Lulzman92
#48 We’re Boned…aren’t We?
Image source: CaydeTheCat
#49 Council Is In Session
Image source: pbarcher
#50 I Don’t Know What To Tell You. The Council Specifically Requested Seating 🤷♀️
Image source: LePetiteEspirit
#51 The Council Decided That We Aren’t Being Fed Enough
Image source: Vivid_Interest_5324
#52 The Council Received A New Sofa Today. Next Up On The Docket: Which Section To Sharpen Claws On
Image source: CatDwightMose
#53 Deciding What’s For Dinner (Oc)
Image source: facepubes77
#54 Apparently I Am The Site Of The Next Council Meeting
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#55 Council Of Laziness
Image source: Immediate_You6773
#56 Half Plus One Qualifies As A Quorum, Right?
Image source: MoparLady
#57 Council Of 8 Adjourns To Surveil
Image source: gatosmeow
#58 The Council Is Unavailable At This Time
Image source: Charivari8
#59 I Interrupted A Meeting In Their Kitty Cat Lounge Today. Jonesy, Reilly And Bonnie Mcpurray Would Like Some Privacy, Please! Even Their Uncle Butters Was There
Image source: mac_is_crack
#60 Council Looking For …..?
Image source: whyTHEFIN
#61 I Asked The Council To Take A Vote On If I’m Allowed To Leave The Bed Yet
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#62 The Council Is Waiting For The Magic Water Bowl To Activate
Image source: CammyT1213
#63 The King And His Court
Image source: KDuffy287
#64 When You Don’t Get Council Approval To Leave The House All Day
Image source: jghartz234
#65 The Council Is Deliberating On The New Breakfast Menu
Image source: Professional_Song419
#66 I’ve Interrupted Another Meeting – Jonesy, His Sister Bonnie Mcpurray And Their Uncle Butters Are Not Impressed!
Image source: mac_is_crack
#67 It’s Unanimous. The Council Owns The Bed
Image source: madcats323
#68 Couch Council
Image source: thehuntwerker
#69 No Meetings On A Sunday
Image source: nikfrik
#70 The Council’s Afternoon Nap Zz
Image source: burr___ito
#71 Council Approves Of The New Toy, But Wonders What Mom Was Thinking, Only Buying One??
Image source: Popular-Space6946
#72 The Council Is Conducting A Snack Inspection
Image source: MissHissss
#73 The Junior Council Says, “You Made The Right Turn, Friend. “
Image source: nmfc1987
#74 Okay, What Are They Plotting???
Image source: Feline-Sloth
#75 Rare Council/Conjunction Of Our Cattos
Image source: thebuldogzer
#76 Yin And Yang
Image source: nicktheasian12
#77 The Gray Council Is In Session
Image source: ivejustbluemyself
#78 I Was 30 Minutes Late To Dinner! They Formed A Meeting 💀
Image source: teal_dreamer5
#79 They’re In His Way
Image source: randomquirk
#80 In Line For Treats
Image source: kittenturkey
#81 My Husband And Half Of Our Council On Our Bed
Image source: CrazyCatLadyNL
#82 Humans Are So Soft
Image source: fjvinal
#83 The Council Has A New Member!
Image source: KPHold
#84 60% Of The Council Awaits Their Morning Treats
Image source: AintNobodygotime13
#85 The Council Is Posted Up Wanting Dinner
Image source: woodpeckers8787
#86 The Council Is Confused…where’s Mom Going!??
Image source: TasteThePoison2113
#87 Moving Isn’t An Option
Image source: Spirited_Badger_6440
#88 The Council Grows Up
Image source: Realistic_Nobody_598
#89 Morning Floof Council
Image source: cascel9498
#90 Council Of 😋
Image source: OrneryTea88
#91 The Council Convenes Amongst The Rainbows
Image source: The_Reliant_R0bin
#92 Wrong Neighborhood, Punk
Image source: yogurtwater01
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