81 Memes About The Struggles Of Working In Construction

All the buildings, monuments, and spaces around us are built by humans who put in a lot of hard work to make it happen. Even if the end result looks spectacular, that doesn’t mean there weren’t hiccups and obstacles along the way.
To pay tribute to these hilarious construction fails as well as what goes into building things, the ‘whatpermit’ Instagram account shares a lot of interesting memes with its 90k+ followers. We also wanted to give you a good laugh, so scroll through this list to enjoy the jokes.
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For anyone working in construction, it’s a risky and dangerous job. According to research by Power Rogers, building accidents every year leave some employees and bystanders with life-changing injuries or even end in fatalities. In 2023, the industry recorded 173,200 injury cases.
Unfortunately, there have also been over 1000 fatalities recorded due to building work, and even though this might be lower than what’s recorded in the farming, fishing, and forestry industry, it’s important to take measures to ensure the safety of employees and bystanders alike. Many of these accidents involved falls, slips, exposure to harmful substances, or even contact with equipment.
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Even though construction work can be dangerous, some specializations are more treacherous than others. One is roofing work, because of the angles, challenges, and weather conditions that make everything more unstable. Roofers use harnesses and other safety equipment, but dangerous tools, the risk of electrocution, and improper scaffolding can still lead to injury.
Another worrisome job is crane operation, which faces increased risk from electrical hazards and changing weather. Very strong winds or storms can put workers at risk if the crane topples over. Other issues can include head injuries, crushing accidents, and even fatalities involving the heavy machinery.
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Building accidents can be hard to avoid, especially in the demolition industry. Workers in these jobs face increasing exposure to hazardous materials, collapsing structures, lacerations, and sometimes limb loss from heavy equipment. If employees fail to wear safety gear or follow protective guidelines, they might be at risk of death.
Another scary job is that of iron and steel workers who deal with heavy metals. They often have to work at extreme heights and handle fast-moving objects or steel beams. If any of the structures they are on collapses, they might get crushed, burned, or break their bones, which can be traumatic.
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Many construction accidents and injuries happen because the foundations of certain structures are not built well. According to the BBC, builders need to consider the soil’s stability and the weight of the tower before building anything on that site. If the ground is swampy, then the tower will require a very strong base.
Sometimes developers try to cut costs on the base of the structure, even though it should cost nearly half the price of the building. If the foundation is inadequate or not strong enough, then it won’t be able to withstand the weight of the construction. Even in this process, costs are sometimes cut by using shoddy and counterfeit scrap metal instead of steel.
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Usually, when a building mistake happens, there isn’t one person to blame, but workers can still make mistakes. Even when they are given the right materials to make concrete, they may mix it incorrectly, resulting in a substance that doesn’t have the strength to support the building’s load.
Builders and developers shouldn’t cut costs by bringing in unskilled workers instead of trained employees. This can hamper the construction process and lead to much costlier mistakes later on, making it a penny-wise, pound-foolish decision.
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At different times in the construction process, the strength of the building must be tested so that the structure doesn’t collapse later on. A major problem is that someone always wants to cut corners on safety procedures to speed construction and start making money.
An engineering appraisal can save countless lives by checking the structure’s integrity and whether it can truly be inhabited. Citizens should also be careful when considering a building where a developer is known to cut corners and compromise quality for profit.
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In construction, many developers operate on competition rather than collaboration. As a result, they and their contractors may rush a project without considering the consequences or addressing engineering problems that need fixing.
These kinds of mistakes must be avoided at all costs. Instead, it’s important that folks value teamwork and collaboration, especially when problems arise. If it is dealt with quickly, the project has a better chance of succeeding and lasting longer.
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A couple of ways to avoid mistakes during construction are to create a list of best practices, use automation to the fullest, and employ trained professionals. According to Autodesk, just using artificial intelligence can help prevent the most common human errors. Ensuring all stakeholders communicate is also a good way to ensure a top-quality construction project.
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Although you might never have considered the world of construction to be an exciting or even funny thing, hopefully these memes changed your mind and showed you a new side of it. We’d love it if you could share some of the most interesting buildings and structures you’ve come across, as well as the construction fails you’ve witnessed. Do share your thoughts and observations in the comments below.
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