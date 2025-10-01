46 Cats Who Are Up To No Good But Are Still Cute

Cats are naturally full of playful curiosity, driven by their instincts to hunt, explore, and observe their surroundings. Sometimes they have a weird way of doing that, getting themselves in all kinds of shenanigans, from being stuck in blinds to raiding the pantry when owners aren’t looking. Their stealth while doing so resembles a criminal, but thanks to their cuteness, they avoid spending their nine lives behind bars.
Many instances of such feline tomfoolery can be found over on the ‘Crime Cats’ subreddit, which we scoured to create your purrfect Wednesday pick-me-up. Scroll down to find it below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1 This Is Motorboat High On Catnip
#2 The Funyun Stealer
#3 Ms Catalie Purrtman Deserves To Be Here
#4 Robbery In Progress, Send All Available Units
#5 We Still Haven’t Been Able To Locate The Perp
#6 You Were Kinda Asking For It
#7 Attack!
#8 Expurrt Prowler
#9 You Fed The Dog First For The Last Time
#10 If I Fits, I’m The New Bird Seed
#11 Just Moved To An Appartement On The Ground Floor With A Garden, This Is Not My Cat
#12 My Evil Plan Is Working!
#13 Caught In The Act!
#14 I Was Just Dusting Them
#15 Left Some Sauce On The Counter While I Was Outside And When I Came Back Some Was Missing. I Wonder Who Did It
#16 Why He Do This?
#17 My House Now
#18 I Was Trying To Help, I Swear!
#19 Art And The Artist
#20 Bicycle Thief
#21 Calling On Dark Forces To Complete His Evil Plans
#22 And If You Tell Anyone!
#23 Hello 911? There’s An Intruder In The House!
#24 Tablecloth Artist
#25 The Orange Criminal Is Behind Bars
#26 Screaming Profanities At The Neighbors
#27 Soon I Will Have My Revenge
#28 Rules? I Scoff In The Face Of Rules!
#29 Just Staking Out The Place
#30 You Can Run But You Can’t Hide
#31 Nooooo!
#32 Plotting, Or Celebrating A Plot?
#33 Ah Haha You’re Too Late!
#34 Lil’stalker
#35 What Happens When I Forget The Treat Bag Out… Culprit In Second Pic
#36 Oatmeal Thief
#37 I Can’t Believe I Got Away With That!
#38 Caught In The Act
#39 Plotting
#40 Trying To Claw Up The Table?!
#41 A Cute Kitten Attacks Me
#42 An Innocent Victim
#43 Ready To Strike!
#44 Peek-A-Boo
#45 She Lurks In The Shadows
#46 Plotting To Sell The Valuables
