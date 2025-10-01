46 Cats Who Are Up To No Good But Are Still Cute

by

Cats are naturally full of playful curiosity, driven by their instincts to hunt, explore, and observe their surroundings. Sometimes they have a weird way of doing that, getting themselves in all kinds of shenanigans, from being stuck in blinds to raiding the pantry when owners aren’t looking. Their stealth while doing so resembles a criminal, but thanks to their cuteness, they avoid spending their nine lives behind bars. 

Many instances of such feline tomfoolery can be found over on the ‘Crime Cats’ subreddit, which we scoured to create your purrfect Wednesday pick-me-up. Scroll down to find it below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with the creator of the ‘Crime Cats’ subreddit, who kindly agreed to tell us more about it.

#1 This Is Motorboat High On Catnip

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#2 The Funyun Stealer

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#3 Ms Catalie Purrtman Deserves To Be Here

Image source: BlueJeanBurl

#4 Robbery In Progress, Send All Available Units

Image source: Stranger1982

#5 We Still Haven’t Been Able To Locate The Perp

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#6 You Were Kinda Asking For It

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#7 Attack!

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#8 Expurrt Prowler

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#9 You Fed The Dog First For The Last Time

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#10 If I Fits, I’m The New Bird Seed

Image source: Material_Name1673

#11 Just Moved To An Appartement On The Ground Floor With A Garden, This Is Not My Cat

Image source: bigon

#12 My Evil Plan Is Working!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#13 Caught In The Act!

Image source: flight_chiefperigo

#14 I Was Just Dusting Them

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#15 Left Some Sauce On The Counter While I Was Outside And When I Came Back Some Was Missing. I Wonder Who Did It

Image source: a13524

#16 Why He Do This?

Image source: 1missmywifetails

#17 My House Now

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#18 I Was Trying To Help, I Swear!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#19 Art And The Artist

Image source: apevrilj

#20 Bicycle Thief

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#21 Calling On Dark Forces To Complete His Evil Plans

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#22 And If You Tell Anyone!

Image source: Intrepid_leopard13

#23 Hello 911? There’s An Intruder In The House!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#24 Tablecloth Artist

Image source: SufficientDamage94

#25 The Orange Criminal Is Behind Bars

Image source: JesMilton

#26 Screaming Profanities At The Neighbors

Image source: beanz_machine69

#27 Soon I Will Have My Revenge

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#28 Rules? I Scoff In The Face Of Rules!

Image source: Dark_Signs8

#29 Just Staking Out The Place

Image source: New-Fish-8027

#30 You Can Run But You Can’t Hide

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#31 Nooooo!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#32 Plotting, Or Celebrating A Plot?

Image source: radcatters

#33 Ah Haha You’re Too Late!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#34 Lil’stalker

Image source: superluminal

#35 What Happens When I Forget The Treat Bag Out… Culprit In Second Pic

Image source: PostingOnEveryCatSub

#36 Oatmeal Thief

Image source: Vivid-Atmosphere-222

#37 I Can’t Believe I Got Away With That!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#38 Caught In The Act

Image source: _Anarchitect

#39 Plotting

Image source: Intrepid_leopard13

#40 Trying To Claw Up The Table?!

Image source: Any-Sock-3611

#41 A Cute Kitten Attacks Me

Image source: anon

#42 An Innocent Victim

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#43 Ready To Strike!

Image source: Kindly_Special_6419

#44 Peek-A-Boo

Image source: Ok_Dress_5276

#45 She Lurks In The Shadows

Image source: Cheap-Living-5562

#46 Plotting To Sell The Valuables

Image source: gwanyeah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
