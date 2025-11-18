Ryan Reynolds Takes Fans To The Future In Hilarious Ad: ‘Glad I Still Have My Hair’

Ever imagined the dashing Ryan Reynolds as a 55-year-old with distinguished touches of gray and a chic sweater-scarf combo, making the “senior style” look irresistibly cool?
Well, imagine no more! The actor has taken his fans to the future with a hilarious ad he made for Mint Mobile.
As he steps into the role of a suave 55-year-old man for Mint Mobile’s latest campaign, Ryan still nails his signature blend of humor and charm, making viewers chuckle as a wonky UFO zaps behind him in front of a green screen.
The ad begins with Ryan welcoming viewers to the year 2031, and he then goes on to talk about how he is eligible for Mint Mobile’s 55+ Plan that comes with full-service activation.
Ryan Reynolds invited fans to the year 2031 in his new ad for Mint Mobile
Image credits: Image credit: Ryan Reynolds
“It’s 2031, and I finally qualify for the Mint 55+ Plan, an exclusive plan for people my age. It’s just $15 a month, and it came with full-service activation,” Ryan said in the ad.
“Really? Nothing’s changed? We are really slipping in the future, guys,” he added.
“I’m just glad I still have my hair,” the actor wrote in the caption as he shared the ad on his Instagram page.
Fans rushed to the comments section to marvel at Ryan and what his potential 55-year-old self would look like.
“Ryan what happened to you,” one comment said, while another added, “ryan still looks good even old lmao.”
“Ryan is a marketing genius,” another said.
Another comment read, “Why do I find his voice so incredibly soothing?”
"Aging like fine wine," fans said as they got a glimpse of what the actor might potentially look like when he's 55 years old
Image credits: Image credit: Ryan Reynolds
“Aging like fine wine,” read one comment, while another user chimed in, “I never thought you could daddier more than you do now. I was wrong.”
Fans on YouTube also showered praises for the ad.
“It’s 2031….and we’ll still be watching Ryan’s ads religiously and loving them!” one comment said.
Another added, “I would have watch every Ads if Ryan Reynolds is in every one of them.”
Watch the hilarious ad below
