This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Crappy Wildlife Photos That Are So Bad They’re Good (40 New Pics)

No matter how good our intentions, no matter how steady our hands, eventually we’ll take a bad nature photo. Professional wildlife photographers aren’t immune to making mistakes, so neither are we. Fortunately, crappy wildlife photos shouldn’t be something that we ought to be embarrassed about—they ought to be celebrated!
And the perfect place for that is the Crap Wildlife Photography Facebook community. With over 320k dedicated members, the group collects the most unintentionally hilarious photos of animals that are so bad they’re actually good. We’re featuring some of the freshest best new CWP images, so scroll down and enjoy, dear Pandas. Let us know in the comments which photos were your favorite and why and be sure to check out the CWP community’s social media pages.
Tristan Kennedy told Bored Panda that he created the group back in 2015. “Someone asked on another group called ‘Crap Bird Photography’ if there was a page for all wildlife—there wasn’t one that I could find so I created it.” Scroll down for the rest of our interview with Tristan about how his page went viral this year, in part thanks to all the attention from you, dear Readers. And check out our previous articles about the CWP community and its awesome content right here and here. We’re pretty darn sure these posts will brighten up your day, too.
More info: Facebook (Group) | Facebook (Page) | Instagram | Twitter
#1 Photobombed By A Bug
Image source: Amanda McMillan
#2 That Time A Squirrel Gave Me The Finger
Image source: Rachel Bernal
#3 Costa Rica Ant Eater- Will Dance For Ants
Image source: Becky Casner
#4 Behold, The Majestic Manatee!
Image source: Danny Kiene
#5 I Still Can’t Tell If This Is Crap Wildlife Photography Or Just Incredibly Cute Wildlife Photography
Image source: Skye Moore
#6 “I Have No Idea What I’m Doing”
Image source: Matthew Mackenzie
#7 Long Story Short… I Was Trying To Photograph A Blue Jay
Image source: Karen McGovern
#8 Throwback To Taking A Poorly Timed Picture Of A Praying Mantis On My Windshield Before Leaving For Work
Image source: Jerilyn Murr
#9 Couldn’t Think Of A Better Place To Post This
Image source: Kathleen Grace Nadeau
#10 The Majestic Woodland Caribou
Image source: Katie Baillie-David
#11 I Found This Wizard Squirrel In A Pile Of Trash. It’s The Best Crap Photo I’ve Taken.
Image source: Sylvia Dove
#12 This Is An Emu That Attacked My Car Window Several Years Ago At A Wild Animal Park In Oregon. Barely Got My Window Rolled Up Before This Demon Seed Tried To Attack Me. Note: It Was Light Outside But For Some Reason My Flash Went Off, Adding To The Drama
Image source: Kimberly Holman Beltran
#13 Have You Ever Laughed So Hard Water Squirted Out Your Nose?
Image source: Mike Kane
#14 Oh S**t
Image source: Vannah Willow
#15 Whilst I Was Attempting To Catch The Grace And Elegance Of This Magnificent Pelican, Percy Slipped And Face Planted The Rock.
Image source: Christine Hibbert
#16 I Heard Him Whistling As He Walked By. True Story
Image source: Laura Holman Graber
#17 I Call It “Preaching To The Choir” But Draw Your Own Conclusions! Something Very Strange Is Definitely Going On Here!
Image source: Brenda James
#18 Spread Ur Wings, Point Ur Toes And Jump … This Was Almost A Cool Pic
Image source: Betty Bennett
#19 I Just Wanted A Nice Picture Of A Duck For A Uni Assignment…
Image source: Sally Black
#20 Ascend
Image source: Jay Rosen
#21 I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of A Chipmunk For A Friend In England Who Hasn’t Ever Seen One. Never Been This Badly Photo Bombed…
Image source: Diane Jhueck
#22 It Was Fun Taking Photos Of The Bear In Our Yard, Until He Decided He Wanted To Visit Us On The Deck! Bears Can Run Fast!
Image source: Mary Johnson
#23 Deer Butt Sprinklers
Image source: Liz Pyles
#24 Today I Was Taking Pics Of A Garden. Later As I Went Back Through Them I Wondered What That Black Blotch Was On The White Car? Turns Out I Caught A Bumble Bee Bumbling Along
Image source: Tina Daley
#25 Always Adjust The Iso From The Previous Shot If Photographing In Different Light!
Image source: Paul Stone
#26 That Time I Caught The Raccoons Smoking In The Garbage Dumpster
Image source: Joy Vinci
#27 I Call Him Buddha ……. And Sir
Image source: Leanne Rae-Cannon
#28 When That Wolf Comes Close And You Can Get The Shot Of A Lifetime, Focus Is Critical To Capture The Rich Detail Of The Fur
Image source: Ryan Kendall Brook
#29 Okay! Fine! Whatever…
Image source: Amy Nicolai
#30 Even The Squirrels Have Given Up On 2020 (Edit- No Need To Be Concerned…the Squirrel Is Just Resting. She Moved On Quickly After)
Image source: Faun Carlson
#31 Fantastic Shot Of A Broken Umbrella Today
Image source: Karly Fowler
#32 ‘Friendly’ Magpie In The Backyard. Super-Stoked To Be Having His Picture Taken
Image source: Jodie-Anne Stevens
#33 I Was Too Slow…
Image source: Dion Bjorn Grimes
#34 Mom Owns A Nature Store And Has A Comment On Her Facebook Page From Someone Asking If She Could Identify This Bird
Image source: Hannah Lia Strutt
#35 There’s Some Soap Opera Level Drama Happening At The Bird Feeder…i Wonder What The Story Is? Squirrel Seems Worried Someone Is Tryna Take Her Man, That’s For Sure…
Image source: Amy Belmore-Young
#36 Crap (My Pants) Wildlife Photography
Image source: Stephanie Bush
#37 Carp Photography
Image source: Ngaire Peek
#38 Wheeeeeeeeee…
Image source: Maarten Blaauw
#39 I Present To You…….hawks On A Trampoline
Image source: Isabel Corcos
#40 Hello
Image source: Tim Abel
Follow Us