30 Pics From The Group That Shares Photos That You Might Need To Look At Twice To Understand (New Pics)

As a person who has pretty high myopia, I’m used to my eyes playing tricks on me. What’s more concerning during hikes is when a person with 20/20 vision next to me points out a bird or some other critter blended in with nature that I didn’t initially see. That’s usually a recipe for a mild heart attack.

Simple things can sometimes look more interesting from certain angles, and, luckily for us, there’s an online group where folks document such photographs: the Confusing Perspective subreddit. Scroll down if you’re up for some silly and interesting visual surprises!

More info: Reddit

#1 It’s A 3D Blanket

Image source: ByteByMe

#2 Our Dog’s Paw Looks Like A Mini-Version Of Him

Image source: ObnoxiousOyster

#3 Dinosaurs

Image source: al_cohen

#4 A Photo I Took In An Abandoned Factory Using The Reflection In A Puddle Of Water

Image source: Urbanexploration2021

#5 How Did He Fit In There

Image source: Initial-Beautiful499

#6 Just An Owl Disguised As A Giant Moth To Give Someone A Heart Attack

Image source: Moebs000

#7 My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy LOL

Image source: racecarjohnny2825

#8 Lycanthrope

Image source: Pixel-Princess-85

#9 The Cerberus Starter Pack

Image source: CatCreampie

#10 One Eyed Dog

Image source: danzha

#11 Defying Gravity?

Image source: theaftergl0w11

#12 Skinwalker

Image source: SweettSofia

#13 Leg Spreading In The Nude

Image source: Inevitable-Cell-1375

#14 How Baby Cats Are Born

Image source: Capable_Okra

#15 See-Through Newspaper?

Image source: NortonBurns

#16 I Will Take A Bite

Image source: GodIsFckingMeHard

#17 Catdog

Image source: FinnRazzel

#18 Wide Angle Lens Photo Makes It Seem Like The Carters Are Tiny And The Bidens Are Giants

Image source: ghostofbobbryar

#19 I Now Pronounce You Man And Horse Wife

Image source: DesperateAsk7091

#20 The Side Of The Building Is Reflecting The Sky So Perfectly That It Looks Like It’s Two Dimensional

Image source: OxySempra

#21 Tiny F-15 Parked On Helicopter Rotor Blade

Image source: -What-on-Earth-

#22 Criminal Bottle

Image source: Due_Ad5055

#23 The Williams Tower Looks Like A Hologram In The Houston Fog

Image source: Megaseth

#24 Smooth As A Ken Doll

Image source: Dazzling-Roof3481

#25 Side View Of The Pepsi-Cola Sign At Night In Queens, NYC

Image source: DayTrippin2112

#26 This Snow Angel Appears To Be Coming Out Of The Snow

Image source: pezx

#27 Still Not Sure About Wtf Is Going On

Image source: Thatoo888

#28 Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore

Image source: Litcandle1

#29 He’s Comfortable Up There

Image source: kwenlu

#30 Look At Those Two Buildings In The Background. Which One Is Closer ?

Image source: Trishabellita

